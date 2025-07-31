mDNS
Multicast DNS (mDNS) protocol is used by the SM HA to deliver control information between the InfiniBand nodes via the management interface. To block sending mDNS traffic from the management interface run the command “no ha dns enable”.
ha dns enable
no ha dns enable
Allows mDNS traffic.
The no form of the command blocks mDNS traffic from being sent from mgmt0.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Enabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.3.4000
Example
switch (config) # no ha dns enable
Related Commands
Notes