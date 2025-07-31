NVIDIA MLNX-OS User Manual v3.12.5000
Upgrading MLNX-OS Software on Modular Switches

Note

Modular switches feature dual management modules.

  1. Identify the chassis HA master. Run:

    show chassis ha

  2. Upgrade the chassis master according to steps 1-8 in “Upgrading Operating System Software”. Please DO NOT reboot!

  3. Upgrade the second management module according to steps 1-8 in “Upgrading Operating System Software”. Please DO NOT reboot!

  4. Reset the slave management module. In the master management module, run:

    chassis ha reset other

  5. After invoking the command above, please reboot the master management immediately. Run:

    reload force immediate

    Note

    An alternative for steps 4 and 5 is to power cycle the system.

  6. Check that “reset count” equals 0 or 1. Run:

    show chassis ha

    If the reset count is not equal to either 0 or 1, power cycle the system.

  7. Verify all the systems are back online as members of the IB subnet ID. Run:

    show ib smnodes {brief}

    Note

    Using a modular switch with different software versions on its two management boards is not supported.

    When replacing a management board the software running on the replacement board must be aligned with the version of the software running on the other management board.
