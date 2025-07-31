NVIDIA MLNX-OS User Manual v3.12.5000
User Management and Security Commands

User Accounts

username

username <username> [capability <cap> | disable [login | password] | disconnect | full-name <name> | nopassword | password [0 | 7] <password>]

no username <username> [capability | disable [login | password] | full-name]

Creates a user and sets its capabilities, password and name.

The no form of the command deletes the user configuration.

Syntax Description

username

Specifies a username and creates a user account. New users are created initially with admin privileges but is disabled.

Allowed characters for the username:

  • a-z

  • A-Z

  • 0-9

  • period (.), underscore (_), hyphen (-)

Any single character or combination of characters from the above is allowed except for a period "." in a single form.

capability <cap>

Defines user capabilities.

  • admin—full administrative capabilities

  • monitor—read only capabilities, can not change the running configuration

  • unpriv—can only query the most basic information, and cannot take any actions or change any configuration

  • v_admin—basic administrator capabilities

disable [login | password]

  • Disable—disable this account

  • Disable login—disable all logins to this account

  • Disable password—disable login to this account using a local password

disconnect

Logs out the specified user from the system.

name

Full name of the user.

nopassword

The next login of the user will not require password.

0 | 7

  • 0—specifies a login password in cleartext

  • 7—specifies a login password in encrypted text

password

Specifies a password for the user in string form. If [0 | 7] was not specified then the password is in cleartext.

Default

The following usernames are available by default:

  • admin

  • monitor

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

3.4.0000—Updated example

3.4.1100—Updated example

3.6.2002—Added “disconnect” parameter

3.8.1000—Added "username" syntax description (allowed characters)

3.8.2000—Removed xmladmin and xmluser usernames due to XML depreciation

3.9.0900—Added note

Example 

    
switch (config) # username monitor full-name smith

Related Commands

show usernames

show users

Notes

  • To enable a user account, just set a password on it (or use the command “username <user> nopassword” to enable it with no password required for login)

  • Removing a user account does not terminate any current sessions that user has open; it just prevents new sessions from being established

  • Encrypted password is useful for the command “show configuration”, since the cleartext password cannot be recovered after it is set

  • The command "username <user> password <password>" or "username <user> password 0 <password>" are not security and will leave clear text in user's terminal (log and command history will be treated as sensitive information without clear text password). They are recommended to be replaced as "username <user> password" or "username <user> password" commands.


show usernames

show usernames

Displays list of users and their capabilities.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

3.8.1000—Updated example output

3.8.2000—Updated example output

Example 

    
switch (config) # show usernames    


    
USERNAME    FULL NAME               CAPABILITY  ACCOUNT STATUS    

    
USERID      System Administrator    admin       Local password login disabled    

    
admin       System Administrator    admin       No password required for login    

    
monitor     System Monitor          monitor     Password set (SHA512)    

    
root        Root User               admin       No password required for login

Related Commands

username

show users

Notes


show users

show users [history]

Displays logged in users and related information such as idle time and what host they have connected from.

Syntax Description

history

Displays current and historical sessions.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example 

    
switch (config) # show users    

    
USERNAME   FULL NAME                LINE    HOST               IDLE    

    
admin      System Administrator     pts/0   172.22.237.174     0d0h34m4s
admin      System Administrator     pts/1   172.30.0.127       1d3h30m49s
admin      System Administrator     pts/3   172.22.237.34      0d0h0m0s    

    
switch (config) #s how users history    

    
admin      pts/3 172.22.237.34    Wed Feb  1 11:56   still logged in    

    
admin      pts/3 172.22.237.34    Wed Feb  1 11:42 - 11:46  (00:04)     

    
wtmp       begins                 Wed Feb  1 11:38:10 2012

Related Commands

username

show usernames

Notes


show whoami

show whoami

Displays username and capabilities of user currently logged in.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example 

    
switch (config) # show whoami
Current user: admin
Capabilities: admin

Related Commands

username

show usernames

show users

Notes


password

password [age expiration <days> | age warning <days> | history < length > | length minimal <length> | length maximal < length > | username-password-match enable | complexity-class <char class> | hardening enable]

Configures restrictions for new passwords.

Syntax Description

age expiration <days>

Specifies validity period of any password configured.

Range: 0-365 days (0=password will not expire)

Default: 365 days

age warning <days>

Specifies how many days before expiration a warning message should be printed while logging in.

Range: 0-30 days (0 indicates that a warning message will not be printed) Default: 15 days

history < length >

Specifies how many passwords are saved per user. New password will be compared to previous passwords and will not be allowed if it is the same as an old one.

Range: 0-20 passwords Default: 5 passwords

length minimal <length>

Specifies minimal length of allowed password.

Range: 1-32 characters Default: 8 characters

length maximal < length>

Specifies maximal length of allowed password.

Range: 64-80 characters Default: 64 characters

username-password-match enable

Restricts user from having password identical to its username.

Default: enabled

The no form of this command will allow this.

complexity-class <char class>

Specifies what characters must be used while configuring password.

  1. none—no restrictions

  2. lower

  3. lower-upper

  4. lower-upper-digit

  5. lower-upper-digit-special

Special characters allowed are: `~!@#$%^&*()-_=+[{}];:',<.> Default: lower-upper-digit

hardening enable

Enable password restrictions. If enabled, all the above will be checked upon every new password that is being configured. Password that does not meet the requirements will be rejected. The no form will disable any password restrictions and every password will be allowed.

Default

Enabled. After upgrade, the feature will be disabled by default.

Configuration Mode

Config

History

3.9.2000

Example 

    
switch (config) # password hardening enable

Related Commands

show password hardening

Notes


show password hardening

show password hardening

Displays all the configured password restrictions settings.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.9.2000

Example 

    
switch (config) # show password hardening    

    
Password settings:    

    
  Password hardening             : enabled    

    
  Min password length            : 8 (characters)    

    
  Max password length            : 64 (characters)    

    
  Character class                : Lowercase, uppercase and digits    

    
  Password history length        : 5    

    
  Different username and password: yes    

    
  Password aging                 : enabled    

    
  Expiration warning message     : 15 (days)    

    
  Password age                   : 365 (days)    

    
switch (config) # show password hardening    

    
Password settings:    

    
  Password hardening             : disabled

Related Commands

password

Notes

  • Wizard will prompt for enabling/disabling password hardening

  • Configuring password 7 while password hardening is enabled, will disable it


AAA Methods

aaa accounting

aaa accounting changes default stop-only tacacs+

no aaa accounting changes default stop-only tacacs+

Enables logging of system changes to an AAA accounting server.

The no form of the command disables the accounting.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example 

    
switch (config) # aaa accounting changes default stop-only tacacs+

Related Commands

show aaa

Notes

  • TACACS+ is presently the only accounting service method supported

  • Change accounting covers both configuration changes and system actions that are visible under audit logging, however this feature operates independently of audit logging, so it is unaffected by the commands “logging level audit mgmt” or “configuration audit”

  • Configured TACACS+ servers are contacted in the order in which they appear in the configuration until one accepts the accounting data, or the server list is exhausted

  • Despite the name of the “stop-only” keyword, which indicates that this feature logs a TACACS+ accounting “stop” message, and in contrast to configuration change accounting, which happens after configuration database changes, system actions are logged when the action is started, not when the action has completed


aaa authentication login

aaa authentication login default <auth method> [<auth method> [<auth method> [<auth method> [<auth method>]]]]

no aaa authentication login

Sets a sequence of authentication methods. Up to four methods can be configured.

The no form of the command resets the configuration to its default.

Syntax Description

auth-method

  • local

  • radius

  • tacacs+

  • ldap

Default

local

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

3.7.1102—Updated notes

Example 

    
switch (config) # aaa authentication login default radius tacacs+ ldap local

Related Commands

show aaa

Notes

  • The order in which the methods are specified is the order in which the authentication is attempted. It is recommended that “local” is one of the methods selected.

  • When defining a remote server that to authenticate users against, once a connection is established with it, it does not go through other authentication methods. Meaning, if local is defined first, it will not go to other methods.

    If a remote server is defined first and then local (radius → local), then if the radius server is reachable, the response from this server will dictate whether the switch can be accessed or not (regardless of whether the user exists on any other authentication mothod).


aaa authentication attempts fail-delay

aaa authentication attempts fail-delay <time>

no aaa authentication attempts fail-delay

Configures delay for a specific period of time after every authentication failure.

The no form of the command resets the fail-delay to its default value.

Syntax Description

time

Range: 0-60 seconds

Default

0

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.5.0200

Example 

    
switch (config) # aaa authentication attempts fail-delay 1

Related Commands

Notes


aaa authentication attempts track

aaa authentication attempts track {downcase | enable}

no aaa authentication attempts track {downcase | enable}

Configure tracking for failed authentication attempts.

The no form of the command clears configuration for tracking authentication failures.

Syntax Description

downcase

Does not convert all usernames to lowercase (for authentication failure tracking purposes only).

enable

Disables tracking of failed authentication attempts.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.5.0200

Example 

    
switch (config) # aaa authentication attempts track enable

Related Commands

Notes

  • This is required for the lockout functionality described below, but can also be used on its own for informational purposes.

  • Disabling tracking does not clear any records of past authentication failures, or the locks in the database. However, it does prevent any updates to this database from being made: no new failures are recorded. It also disables lockout, preventing new lockouts from being recorded and existing lockouts from being enforced.


aaa authentication attempts lockout

aaa authentication attempts lockout {enable | lock-time | max-fail | unlock-time}

no aaa authentication attempts lockout {enable | lock-time | max-fail | unlock-time}

Configures lockout of accounts based on failed authentication attempts.

The no form of the command clears configuration for lockout of accounts based on failed authentication attempts.

Syntax Description

enable

Enables locking out of user accounts based on authentication failures.

This both suspends enforcement of any existing lockouts, and prevents any new lockouts from being recorded. If lockouts are later re-enabled, any lockouts that had been recorded previously resume being enforced; but accounts which have passed the max-fail limit in the meantime are NOT automatically locked at this time. They would be permitted one more attempt, and then locked, because of how the locking is done: lockouts are applied after an authentication failure, if the user has surpassed the threshold at that time.

Lockouts only work if tracking is enabled. Enabling lockouts automatically enables tracking. Disabling tracking automatically disables lockouts.

lock-time

Sets maximum permitted consecutive authentication failures before locking out users.

Unlike the “max-fail” setting, this does take effect immediately for all accounts.

If both unlock-time and lock-time are set, the unlock-time must be greater than the lock-time.

This is not based on the number of consecutive failures, and is therefore divorced from most of the rest of the tally feature, except for the tracking of the last login failure.

max-fail

Sets maximum permitted consecutive authentication failures before locking out users.

This setting only impacts what lockouts are imposed while the setting is active; it is not retroactive to previous logins. So if max-fail is disabled or changed, this does not immediately cause any users to be changed from locked to unlocked or vice versa.

unlock-time

Enables the auto-unlock of an account after a specified number of seconds if a user account is locked due to authentication failures, counting from the last valid login attempt.

Unlike the “max-fail” setting, this does take effect immediately for all accounts.

If both unlock-time and lock-time are set, the unlock-time must be greater than the lock-time.

Careful with disabling the unlock-time, particularly if you have max-fail set to something, and have not overridden the behavior for the admin (i.e. they are subject to lockouts also). If the admin account gets locked out, and there are no other administrators who can aid, the user may be forced to boot single-user and use the pam_tallybyname command-line utility to unlock your account manually. Even if one is careful not to incur this many authentication failures, it makes the system more subject to DOS attacks.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.2.3000

Example 

    
switch (config) # aaa authentication attempts lockout enable

Related Commands

Notes


aaa authentication attempts class-override

aaa authentication attempts class-override {admin [no-lockout] | unknown {no-track | hash-username}}

no aaa authentication attempts class-override {admin | unknown {no-track | hash-username}}

Overrides the global settings for tracking and lockouts for a type of account.

The no form of the command removes this override and lets the admin be handled according to the global settings.

Syntax Description

admin

Overrides the global settings for tracking and lockouts for the admin account. This applies only to the single account with the username “admin”. It does not apply to any other users with administrative privileges.

no-lockout

Prevents the admin user from being locked out though authentication failure history is still tracked (if tracking is enabled overall).

unknown

Overrides the global settings for tracking and lockouts for unknown accounts. The “unknown” class here contains the following categories:

  • Real remote usernames which simply failed authentication

  • Mis-typed remote usernames

  • Passwords accidentally entered as usernames

  • Bogus usernames made up as part of an attack on the system

hash-username

Applies a hash function to the username and stores the hashed result in lieu of the original

no-track

Does not track authentication for such users (which of course also implies no-lockout)

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.2.3000

Example 

    
switch (config) # aaa authentication attempts class-override admin no-lockout

Related Commands

Notes


aaa authentication attempts reset

aaa authentication attempts reset {all | user <username>} [{no-clear-history | no-unlock}]

Clears the authentication history for and/or unlocks specified users.

Syntax Description

all

Applies function to all users

user

Applies function to a specific user

no-clear-history

Leaves the history of login failures but unlocks the account

no-unlock

Leaves the account locked but clears the history of login failures

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.2.3000

Example 

    
switch (config) # aaa authentication attempts reset user admin all

Related Commands

Notes


clear aaa authentication attempts

clear aaa authentication attempts {all | user <username>} [no-clear-history | no-unlock]

Clears the authentication history for and/or unlocks specified users.

Syntax Description

all

Applies function to all users.

user

Applies function to a specific user.

no-clear-history

Clears the history of login failures.

no-unlock

Unlocks the account.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.2.3000

Example 

    
switch (config) # aaa authentication attempts reset user admin no-clear-history

Related Commands

Notes


aaa authorization

aaa authorization map [default-user <username> | order <policy> | fallback]

no aaa authorization map [default-user | order | fallback]

Sets the mapping permissions of a user in case a remote authentication is done.

The no form of the command resets the attributes to default.

Syntax Description

username

Specifies what local account the authenticated user will be logged on as when a user is authenticated (via RADIUS or TACACS+ or LDAP) and does not have a local account. If the username is local, this mapping is ignored.

order <policy>

Sets the user mapping behavior when authenticating users via RADIUS or TACACS+ or LDAP to one of three choices. The order determines how the remote user mapping behaves. If the authenticated username is valid locally, no mapping is performed. The setting has the following three possible behaviors:

  • local-only—maps all remote users to the user specified by the command “aaa authorization map default-user <user name>”. Any vendor attributes received by an authentication server are ignored.

  • remote-first—if a local-user mapping attribute is returned and it is a valid local username, it maps the authenticated user to the local user specified in the attribute. Otherwise, it uses the user specified by the default-user command.

  • remote-only—maps a remote authenticated user if the authentication server sends a local-user mapping attribute. If the attribute does not specify a valid local user, no further mapping is tried.

fallback

Sets the authenticating fallback behavior via RADIUS or TACACS+ or LDAP. This option attempts to authenticate username through the next authentication method listed in case of an error.

  • server-err—performs fallback if an error occurs while connecting to remote AAA server (e.g., server is down, not responding, and so forth)

Default

Default user—admin

Map order—remote-first

Order fallback—server-err

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

3.7.1000—Added “fallback” parameter

3.7.1000—Updated syntax

Example 

    
switch (config) # aaa authorization map default-user admin

Related Commands

show aaa

username

Notes

  • If, for example, the user is locally defined to have admin permission, but in a remote server such as RADIUS the user is authenticated as monitor and the order is remote-first, then the user is given monitor permissions.

  • The user must be careful when disabling AAA authorization map fallback server-err, because if the remote server stops working then the user may lock themselves out.

  • If AAA authorization order policy is configured to remote-only, then when upgrading to 3.4.3000 or later from an older version, this policy is changed to remote-first.


show aaa

show aaa

Displays the AAA configuration.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

3.7.0020—Example updated

Example 

    
switch (config) # show aaa    


    
AAA authorization:
   Default User: admin
   Map Order: remote-first
   Fallback on server-err: yes
Authentication method(s):
   local
Accounting method(s):
   tacacs+

Related Commands

aaa accounting

aaa authentication

aaa authorization

show aaa

show usernames

username

Notes


show aaa authentication attempts

show aaa authentication attempts [configured | status user <username>]]

Displays the current authentication, authorization and accounting settings.

Syntax Description

authentication attempts

Displays configuration and history of authentication failures.

configured

Displays configuration of authentication failure tracking.

status user

Displays status of authentication failure tracking and lockouts for specific user.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.2.1000

3.5.0200—Updated example

Example 

    
switch (config) # show aaa authentication attempts    


    
Configuration for authentication failure tracking and locking:    

    
   Track authentication failures:                   yes
   Lock accounts based on authentication failures:  yes
   Override treatment of 'admin' user:              (none)
   Override treatment of unknown usernames:         hash-usernames
   Convert usernames to lowercase for tracking:     no
   Delay after each auth failure (fail delay):      none
Configuration for lockouts based on authentication failures:
   Lock account after consecutive auth failures:    5
   Allow retry on locked accounts (unlock time):    after 15 second(s)
   Temp lock after each auth failure (lock time):   none
Username                                    Known  Locked  Failures  Last fail time         Last fail from
--------                                    -----  ------  --------  --------------         --------------
0Q72B43EHBKT8CB5AF5PGRX3U3B3TUL4CYJP93N(*)  no     no      1         2020/05/20 14:29:19    ttyS0
(*) Hashed for security reasons

Related Commands

Notes


aaa reauthentication enable

New command

aaa reauthentication enable

no aaa reauthentication enable

Enable/disable AAA reauthentication for users when changing a configuration parameter of the AAA server used to authenticate to the switch.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Configure terminal

History

3.12.3014

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
switch (config) # aaa reauthentication enable
switch (config) # no aaa reauthentication enable

Related Commands

show aaa reauthentication

Notes


show aaa reauthentication

show aaa reauthentication enable

Displays the current AAA reauthentication settings.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.12.4002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
switch (config) # show aaa reauthentication

Related Commands

aaa reauthentication enable

Notes


RADIUS

radius-server

radius-server {key <secret>| retransmit <retries> | timeout <seconds>}

no radius-server {key | retransmit | timeout}

Sets global RADIUS server attributes.

The no form of the command resets the attributes to their default values.

Syntax Description

secret

Sets a secret key (shared hidden text string), known to the system and to the RADIUS server.

retries

Number of retries (0-5) before exhausting from the authentication.

seconds

Timeout in seconds between each retry (1-60).

Default

3 seconds, 1 retry

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example 

    
switch (config) # radius-server retransmit 3

Related Commands

aaa authorization

radius-server host

show radius

Notes

Each RADIUS server can override those global parameters using the command “radius-server host”.

radius-server host

radius-server host <IP address> [enable | auth-port <port> | key <secret> | prompt-key | retransmit <retries> | timeout <seconds>| cipher <none | eap-peap> ]

no radius-server host <IP address> [auth-port | enable | cipher]

Configures RADIUS server attributes.

The no form of the command resets the attributes to their default values and deletes the RADIUS server.

Syntax Description

IP address

RADIUS server IP address

enable

Administrative enable of the RADIUS server

auth-port

Configures authentication port to use with this RADIUS server

port

RADIUS server UDP port number

key

Configures shared secret to use with this RADIUS server

prompt-key

Prompt for key, rather than entering on command line

retransmit

Configures retransmit count to use with this RADIUS server

retries

Number of retries (0-5) before exhausting from the authentication

timeout

Configures timeout between each try

seconds

Timeout in seconds between each retry (1-60)

cipher

Configures which cipher to use for communication encryption <none | eap-peap>

Default

3 seconds, 1 retry

Default UDP port is 1812

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

3.8.1000—Updated command description, syntax description & example

Example 

    
switch (config) # radius-server host fe80::202:b3ff:fe1e:8329    

    
switch (config) # radius-server host 40.40.40.40

Related Commands

aaa authorization

radius-server

show radius

Notes

  • RADIUS servers are tried in the order they are configured

  • If you do not specify a parameter for this configured RADIUS server, the configuration will be taken from the global RADIUS server configuration. Refer to the command “radius-server”.


show radius

show radius

Displays RADIUS configurations.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

3.6.6000—Updated example

3.8.1000—Updated command description, syntax description & example

Example 

    
switch (config) # show radius    

    
RADIUS defaults:    

    
 Key           : ********    

    
 Timeout       : 3    

    
 Retransmit    : 1    


    
RADIUS servers:    

    
 1.1.1.1:1812 :    

    
 Enabled      : yes    

    
 Key          : ********    

    
 Timeout      : 3 (default)    

    
 Retransmit   : 1 (default)    

    
 Cipher       : none    

    
40.40.40.40:1812:    

    
 Enabled        : yes    

    
 Key            : ********    

    
 Timeout        : 3 (default)    

    
 Retransmit     : 1 (default)

Related Commands

aaa authorization

radius-server

radius-server host

Notes


no radius-server hosts-all

no radius-server hosts-all

This command deletes all the RADIUS server hosts configured.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Configure terminal

History

3.12.3014

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
switch (config) # no radius-server hosts-all

Related Commands

[no] radius-server host <hostname>

Notes


TACACS+

tacacs-server

tacacs-server {key <secret>| retransmit <retries> | timeout <seconds>}

no tacacs-server {key | retransmit | timeout}

Sets global TACACS+ server attributes.

The no form of the command resets the attributes to default values.

Syntax Description

secret

Set a secret key (shared hidden text string), known to the system and to the TACACS+ server.

retries

Number of retries (0-5) before exhausting from the authentication.

seconds

Timeout in seconds between each retry.

Reang: 1-60

Default

3 seconds, 1 retry

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example 

    
switch (config) # tacacs-server retransmit 3

Related Commands

aaa authorization

show radius

show tacacs

tacacs-server host

Notes

Each TACACS+ server can override those global parameters using the command “tacacs-server host”.

tacacs-server host

tacacs-server host <IP address> {enable | auth-port <port> | auth-type <type> | key <secret> | prompt-key | retransmit <retries> | timeout <seconds>}

no tacacs-server host <IP address> {enable | auth-port}

Configures TACACS+ server attributes.

The no form of the command resets the attributes to their default values and deletes the TACACS+ server.

Syntax Description

IP address

TACACS+ server IP address.

enable

Administrative enable for the TACACS+ server.

auth-port

Configures authentication port to use with this TACACS+ server.

port

TACACS+ server UDP port number.

auth-type

Configures authentication type to use with this TACACS+ server.

type

Authentication type. Possible values are:

  • ASCII

  • PAP (Password Authentication Protocol)

key

Configures shared secret to use with this TACACS+ server.

secret

Sets a secret key (shared hidden text string), known to the system and to the TACACS+ server.

prompt-key

Prompts for key, rather than entering key on command line.

retransmit

Configures retransmit count to use with this TACACS+ server.

retries

Number of retries (0-5) before exhausting from the authentication.

timeout

Configures timeout to use with this TACACS+ server.

seconds

Timeout in seconds between each retry.

Range: 1-60

Default

3 seconds, 1 retry

Default TCP port is 49

Default auth-type is PAP

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example 

    
switch (config) # tacacs-server host 40.40.40.40    

    
switch (config) # tacacs-server host fe80::202:b3ff:fe1e:8329

Related Commands

aaa authorization

show tacacs

tacacs-server

Notes

  • TACACS+ servers are tried in the order they are configured

  • A PAP auth-type similar to an ASCII login, except that the username and password arrive at the network access server in a PAP protocol packet instead of being typed in by the user, so the user is not prompted

  • If the user does not specify a parameter for this configured TACACS+ server, the configuration will be taken from the global TACACS+ server configuration. Refer to the command “tacacs-server”.


show tacacs

show tacacs

Displays TACACS+ configurations.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

3.6.6000—Updated example

Example 

    
TACACS+ servers:
  1.1.1.1:49:
    Enabled   : yes
    Auth Type : pap
    Key       : ********
    Timeout   : 3 (default)
    Retransmit: 1 (default)

Related Commands

aaa authorization

tacacs-server

tacacs-server host

Notes

LDAP

ldap enable

ldap [vrf <vrf-name>] enable [force]

no ldap [vrf <vrf-name>] enable

Enables LDAP in VRF.

The no form of the command disables LDAP in a specified VRF.

Syntax Description

force

Enables LDAP in the specified VRF while setting all relevant LDAP options to default.

Default

LDAP enabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.9.2000

Example 

    
switch (config) # ldap vrf mgmt enable

Related Commands

Notes

If VRF mgmt exists, LDAP will be enabled on VRF mgmt. If there is no VRF mgmt, LDAP will be enabled on the "default" VRF.


ldap base-dn

ldap base-dn <string>

no ldap base-dn

Sets the base distinguished name (location) of the user information in the schema of the LDAP server.

The no form of the command resets the attribute to its default values.

Syntax Description

string

A case-sensitive string that specifies the location in the LDAP hierarchy where the server should begin searching when it receives an authorization request.

For example: “ou=users,dc=example,dc=com”, with no spaces.

Where:

  • ou—Organizational unit

  • dc—Domain component

  • cn—Common name

  • sn—Surname

Default

ou=users,dc=example,dc=com

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.1000

3.4.0000—Updated example

Example 

    
switch (config) # ldap base-dn ou=department,dc=example,dc=com

Related Commands

show ldap

Notes


ldap bind-dn/bind-password

ldap {bind-dn | bind-password} <string>

no ldap {bind-dn | bind-password}

Gives the distinguished name or password to bind to on the LDAP server. This can be left empty for anonymous login (the default).

The no form of the command resets the attribute to its default values.

Syntax Description

string

A case-sensitive string that specifies distinguished name or password to bind to on the LDAP server.

Default

“”

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.1000

3.4.0000—Updated example

Example 

    
switch (config) # ldap bind-dn my-dn    

    
switch (config) # ldap bind-password my-password

Related Commands

show ldap

Notes

For anonymous login, bind-dn and bind-password should be empty strings “”.


ldap group-attribute/group-dn

ldap {group-attribute {<group-att> |member | uniqueMember} | group-dn <group-dn>}

no ldap {group-attribute | group-dn}

Sets the distinguished name or attribute name of a group on the LDAP server.

The no form of the command resets the attribute to its default values.

Syntax Description

group-att

Specifies a custom attribute name.

member

groupOfNames or group membership attribute.

uniqueMember

groupOfUniqueNames membership attribute.

group-dn

DN of group required for authorization.

Default

group-att: member

group-dn: “”

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.1000

3.4.0000—Updated example

Example 

    
switch (config) # ldap group-attribute member    

    
switch (config) # ldap group-dn my-group-dn

Related Commands

show ldap

Notes

  • The user’s distinguished name must be listed as one of the values of this attribute, or the user will not be authorized to log in

  • After login authentication, if the group-dn is set, a user must be a member of this group or the user will not be authorized to log in. If the group is not set (“”—the default) no authorization checks are done.


ldap nested-group-search

ldap nested-group-search

no ldap nested-group-search

Enable LDAP nested-group search mechanism for user-authentication group matching.

The no form of the command resets the attribute to its default values.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.10.2000

Example 

    
switch (config) # ldap nested-group-search     

    
switch (config) # no ldap nested-group-search

Related Commands

ldap nested-group-depth

ldap nested-group-count

show ldap

Notes


ldap nested-group-depth

ldap nested-group-depth <1-9>

no ldap nested-group-depth

Sets LDAP maximum depth for nested-group search.

The no form of the command resets search depth to default (3).

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

3

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.10.2000

Example 

    
switch (config) # ldap nested-group-depth 6    

    
switch (config) # no ldap nested-group-depth

Related Commands

ldap nested-group-search

ldap nested-group-count

show ldap

Notes


ldap nested-group-count

ldap nested-group-count <1-10000>

no ldap nested-group-count

Sets LDAP maximum number of queried nested-groups.

The no form of the command resets search depth to default (1000).

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

1000

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.10.2000

Example 

    
switch (config) # ldap nested-group-count 500    

    
switch (config) # no ldap nested-group-count

Related Commands

ldap nested-group-depth

ldap nested-group-search

show ldap

Notes


ldap host

ldap host <ip-address> [order <number> last]

no ldap host <ip-address>

Adds an LDAP server to the set of servers used for authentication.

The no form of the command deletes the LDAP host.

Syntax Description

ip-address

IPv4 or IPv6 address.

number

The order of the LDAP server.

last

The LDAP server will be added in the last location.

Default

No hosts configured

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.1000

3.4.0000—Updated example

Example 

    
switch (config) # ldap host 10.10.10.10

Related Commands

show aaa

show ldap

Notes

  • The system will select the LDAP host to try according to its order

  • New servers are by default added at the end of the list of servers


ldap hostname-check enable

ldap hostname-check enable

no ldap hostname-check enable

Enables LDAP hostname check.

The no form of the command disables LDAP hostname check.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

No hosts configured

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.6.8008

Example 

    
switch (config) # ldap hostname-check enable

Related Commands

show aaa

show ldap

Notes


ldap login-attribute

ldap login-attribute {<string> | uid | sAMAccountName}

no ldap login-attribute

Sets the attribute name which contains the login name of the user.

The no form of the command resets this attribute to its default.

Syntax Description

string

Custom attribute name.

uid

LDAP login name is taken from the user login username.

sAMAccountName

SAM Account name, active directory login name.

Default

sAMAccountName

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.1000

3.4.0000—Updated example

Example 

    
switch (config) # ldap login-attribute uid

Related Commands

show aaa

show ldap

Notes


ldap port

ldap port <port>

no ldap port

Sets the TCP port on the LDAP server to connect to for authentication.

The no form of the command resets this attribute to its default value.

Syntax Description

port

TCP port number

Default

389

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.1000

3.4.0000—Updated example

Example 

    
switch (config) # ldap port 1111

Related Commands

show aaa

show ldap

Notes


ldap referrals

ldap referrals

no ldap referrals

Enables LDAP referrals.

The no form of the command disables LDAP referrals.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

LDAP referrals are enabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.1000

3.4.0000—Updated example

Example 

    
switch (config) # no ldap referrals

Related Commands

show aaa

show ldap

Notes

Referral is the process by which an LDAP server, instead of returning a result, will return a referral (a reference) to another LDAP server which may contain further information.


ldap scope

ldap scope <scope>

no ldap scope

Specifies the extent of the search in the LDAP hierarchy that the server should make when it receives an authorization request.

The no form of the command resets the attribute to its default value.

Syntax Description

scope

  • one-level—searches the immediate children of the base dn

  • subtree—searches at the base DN and all its children

Default

subtree

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.1000

3.4.0000—Updated example

Example 

    
switch (config) # ldap scope subtree

Related Commands

show aaa

show ldap

Notes


ldap ssl

ldap ssl {ca-list <options> | cert-verify | ciphers {all | TLS1.2} | crl-check {enable | file fetch all [vrf <vrf-name>] <path>} | mode <mode> | port <port-number>}

no ldap ssl {cert-verify | ciphers | crl-check enable | mode | port}

Sets SSL parameter for LDAP.

The no form of the command resets the attribute to its default value.

Syntax Description

options

This command specifies the list of supplemental certificates of authority (CAs) from the certificate configuration database that is to be used by LDAP for authentication of servers when in TLS or SSL mode.

The options are:

  • default-ca-list—uses default supplemental CA certificate list

  • none—no supplemental list, uses the built-in one only

CA certificates are ignored if “ldap ssl mode” is not configured as either “tls” or “ssl”, or if “no ldap ssl cert-verify” is configured.

The default-ca-list is empty in the factory default configuration. Use the command: “crypto certificate ca-list default-ca-list name” to add trusted certificates to that list.

The “default-ca-list” option requires LDAP to consult the system’s configured global default CA-list for supplemental certificates.

cert-verify

Enables verification of SSL/TLS server certificates. This may be required if the server's certificate is self-signed, or does not match the name of the server.

ciphers {all | TLS1.2}

Sets SSL mode to be used

crl-check enable

Enables LDAP CRL check

crl-check file fetch

Fetches CRL from remote server. CRL must be a valid PEM file unless a proper message shown. Supported formats: SCP, HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, and FTPS.

mode

Sets the security mode for connections to the LDAP server.

  • none—requests no encryption for the LDAP connection

  • ssl—the SSL-port configuration is used, an SSL connection is made before LDAP requests are sent (LDAP over SSL)

  • start-tls—the normal LDAP port is used, an LDAP connection is initiated, and then TLS is started on this existing connection

vrf-name

VRF to be affected. If "vrf-name" parameter is not specified, "default" VRF will be used.

port-number

Sets the port on the LDAP server to connect to for authentication when the SSL security mode is enabled (LDAP over SSL)

Default

cert-verify—enabled

mode—none (LDAP SSL is not activated)

port-number—636

ciphers—all

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.1000

3.2.3000—Added ca-list argument

3.4.0000—Added “ssl ciphers” parameter and Updated example

3.6.8008—Added the parameter “crl-check”

3.9.2000—Addded VRF option

3.10.6000—Added note

Example 

    
switch (config) # ldap ssl crl-check file fetch scp://root:pass@1.1.1.1/etc/pki/crl.pem    

    
100.0% [#####################################################################]

Related Commands

show aaa

show ldap

Notes

  • If available, the TLS mode is recommended, as it is standardized, and may also be of higher security

  • The port number is used only for SSL mode. If the security mode selected is TLS, the LDAP port number is used.

  • To use SSL option in LDAP, the server must support this accordingly. Enable SSL option on the LDAP server by editing the following: Add the following string on customer LDAP server "ldaps:///" to the SLAPD_SERVICES in the ldap config file.


ldap timeout

ldap {timeout-bind | timeout-search} <seconds>

no ldap {timeout-bind | timeout-search}

Sets a global communication timeout in seconds for all LDAP servers to specify the extent of the search in the LDAP hierarchy that the server should make when it receives an authorization request.

The no form of the command resets the attribute to its default value.

Syntax Description

timeout-bind

Sets the global LDAP bind timeout for all LDAP servers.

timeout-search

Sets the global LDAP search timeout for all LDAP servers.

seconds

Number of seconds.

Range: 1-60

Default

5 seconds

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.1000

3.4.0000—Updated example

Example 

    
switch (config) # ldap timeout-bind 10

Related Commands

show aaa

show ldap

Notes


ldap version

ldap version <version>

no ldap version

Sets the LDAP version.

The no form of the command resets the attribute to its default value.

Syntax Description

version

Sets the LDAP version

Available values: 2, 3

Default

3

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.1000

3.4.0000—Updated example

Example 

    
switch (config) # ldap version 3

Related Commands

show aaa

show ldap

Notes


show ldap

show ldap

Displays LDAP configurations.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.1000

3.4.0000—Updated example

3.6.8008—Updated example

3.10.2000—Updated example to reflect the following added fields: "Nested-group search," "nested-group search depth," and "nested-search maximum group count"

Example 

    
switch (config) # show ldap
Copy
Copied!
            

            
administratively                 : enabled
VRF name:                        : mgmt
User base DN                     : ou=users,dc=example,dc=com
User search scope                : subtree
Login attribute                  : sAMAccountName
Bind DN                          :
Bind password                    : ********
Group base DN                    :
Group attribute                  : member
Nested-group search              : disabled
Nested-group search depth        : 3
Nested-search maximum group count: 1000
LDAP version                     : 3
Referrals                        : yes
Server port                      : 389
Search Timeout                   : 5
Bind Timeout                     : 5
Server Hostname check            : no
SSL mode                         : none
Server SSL port                  : 636 (not active)
SSL ciphers                      : all (not active)
SSL cert verify                  : yes
SSL ca-list                      : default-ca-list
SSL CRL check                    : no
 
LDAP servers:
  No LDAP servers configured.

Related Commands

show aaa

show ldap

Notes


show ldap crl

show ldap crl

Displays current CRL configured by the user.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.8008

Example 

    
switch (config) # show ldap crl    

    
-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----    

    
MIIDVzCSd......    

    
-----END CERTIFICATE-----

Related Commands

show aaa

show ldap

Notes

System Secure Mode

system secure-mode enable

system secure-mode enable

no system secure-mode enable

Enables secure mode on the switch.

The no form of the command disables secure mode.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.5.0200

3.10.2000: Added note

Example 

    
switch (config) # system secure-mode enable    

    
Warning! Configuration is about to be saved and the system will be reloaded.    

    
Type 'YES' to confirm the change in secure mode: YES

Related Commands

user <username> password <password>

ssh server min-version

ssh server security strict

snmp-server user

no neighbor <ip-address> password

ntp server disable

ntp server keyID

router bgp neighbor password

router bgp peer-group password

Notes

  • Before enabling secure mode, the command performs the following configuration checks:

    • NTP Key ID cannot be MD5 when secure mode is enabled

    • SSH min-version cannot be 1 when enabling secure mode

    • SSH security must be set to strict security

    • SNMPv3 user auth cannot be md5 when enabling secure mode

    • SNMPv3 user priv cannot be des when enabling secure mode

    • SNMPv3 trap auth cannot be md5 when enabling secure mode

    • SNMPv3 trap priv cannot be des when enabling secure mode

    • Router BGP neighbor password cannot be set when enabling secure mode

    • Router BGP peer-group password cannot be set when enabling with secure mode

    • User password hash cannot be MD5 when secure mode is enabled

      Only if the check passes, secure mode is enabled on the switch system.

  • When secure mode is enabled extra reboot may happen after next steps: install new image and boot to newly installed image.


show system secure-mode

show system secure-mode

Displays the security mode of the switch system.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.4.2300

Example 

    
switch (config) # show system secure-mode    

    
Secure mode configured: yes    

    
Secure mode enabled : yes

Related Commands

system secure-mode enable

Notes

  • “Secure mode configuration” describes the user configuration

  • “Secure mode enabled” describes the system state


show secure-boot-status

show secure-boot-status

Displays the state of the secure boot: enable or disable.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.10.1000

Example 

    
Switch # show secure-boot-status    

    
SecureBoot disabled

Related Commands

Notes

This command is only available for NDR platforms and above


System Secure SSD Wipe

system ssd-wipe

system ssd-wipe

Wipe all data from SSD hard disk including user data, NOS and ONIE.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Config

History

3.11.4000

Example 

    
switch (config)# system ssd-wipe    

    
WARNING - This action is IRREVERSIBLE and will    

    
wipe the whole SSD, are you sure?\n    

    
Type 'YES' to confirm SSD wipe: YES

Related Commands

show cpld

Notes

  • This command is only available for NDR platforms (QM9700).

  • To execute this command, verify that CPLD2 (PN = 0xeba4) version is 4 or higher (can be checked via the 'show cpld' command).

  • Supported SSD models:

    • VSFCM4XC016G-B201

    • StorFly VSFBM4XC016G-MLX2

    • SFSA016GM3AA1TO-I-LB-12P-STD

content here