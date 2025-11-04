Document Revision History

Version 3.12.6000, October 2025

Added:

The parameters fractional-digits and whole digits for logging fields

Version 3.12.5000, May 2025

Updated:

The default of the command ib sm virt from "ignore" to "enable"

Removed:

logging events enable

logging events error-threshold

logging events interval

logging events rate-limit

show logging events

show logging events source-counters

The command no ntp server version

Version 3.12.4002, May 2025

Added:

The command show aaa reauthentication

The command logging facility

Updated

The output of the command show logging

Version 3.12.3014, March 2025

Added:

Version 3.12.3000, January 2025

There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.

Version 3.12.2002, November 2024

Added:

The command indx0

Updated:

The command show ib partition

Version 3.12.1002, July 2024

Removed:

Buffer Histograms Monitoring section

Version 3.11.4002, May 2024

Added:

Updated:

The section MIBs

Version 3.11.3006, March 2024

There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.

Version 3.11.3002, January 2024

Added:

Updated:

Input Chain Rules table

Version 3.11.2016, December 2024

There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.

Version 3.11.2006, November 2023

Updated:

Version 3.11.2002, October 2023

Removed Signal Degradation Monitoring support

Added:

IPv6 support for tacacs-server host command

Updated:

"show health-report" command output

"show version" command output and notification message

"Ip filter" section under Control Plane Policing (CoPP)

"ip filter chain rule target | ipv6 filter chain rule target" command

"Firewall Default Rules" command

Version 3.11.1014, September 2023

There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.

Version 7.4-3.11.1004, July 2023

Updated:

Version 7.3-3.10.60xx, April 2023

Added:

A note to the command ldap ssl

A note in the command system profile

Updated:

Version 7.2-3.10.50xx, January 2023

There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.

Version 7.2-3.10.41xx, November 2022

Added note in the section "Getting Started"

Version 7.1-3.10.40xx, October 2022

Added:

The ar-updn option to the command "ib sm routing-engines"

Removed:

The command "ip l3" command

Puppet Agent section

Version 7.1-3.10.31xx, August 2022

Updated:

The command "module-type"

Version 7.0-3.10.30xx, July 2022

Added:

The command "ip filter reset-to-default-rules"

Version 7.0-3.10.22xx, May 2022

There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.

Version 7.0-3.10.21xx, April 2022

There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.

Version 6.9-3.10.20xx,March 2022

Added:

Updated:

The command "show ldap"

Version 6.9-3.10.12xx, January 2022

There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.