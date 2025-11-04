On This Page
InfiniBand Interface Commands
interface ib [internal] {<inf> | <inf-range>}
Enters the InfiniBand interface configuration mode.
Syntax Description
[internal] <inf>
For 1U switches: interface 1/<interface>
For modular switches:
inf-range
Enters the configuration mode of a range of interfaces
Format: <slot>/<port>[-<slot>/<port>]
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
3.4.2008
Added internal leaf and spine options
Example
switch (config) # interface ib 1/1
switch (config interface ib 1/1) #
Related Commands
show interfaces ib
Notes
Interface range (inf-range) option is not valid on modular switch systems
module-type <qsfp type>
Split or unsplit the interface.
Syntax Description
qsfp
Unsplits the interface
qsfp-split-2
Splits the interface
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config interface ib
History
3.8.1000
Added splitting capability on 1U
3.9.0300
Added splitting capability on modular systems
Example
switch (config)# interface ib 1/1module-type qsfp-split-2switch (config) #interface ib 1/1 module-type qsfp
Related Commands
show interfaces ib
Notes
Available only for systems configured with split-ready profile. See "Break-Out Cables" section for more information.
interface ib <port> port-type split-2 [force]
no interface ib <port> port-type [force]
Splits selected port to 2.
The no form of the command unsplits the selected port.
Syntax Description
port
Selected port.
force
In force mode, the port does not need to be disabled before split.
If force parameter is not set, the ports needs to be disabled.
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config interface ib
History
3.10.0100
Example
switch (config) # interface ib 1/8/2 port-type split-2 force
Related Commands
Notes
Available only when split profile is configured.
mtu <frame-size>
no interface ib mtu
Configures the Maximum Transmission Unit (MTU) frame size for the interface.
The no form of the command returns the field value to its default.
Syntax Description
frame-size
MTU size in bytes
Possible values: 256, 512 ,1K, 2K, 4K (K =1024)
Default
4096 bytes
Configuration Mode
config interface ib
History
3.1.0000
3.9.3100
Added the no form of the command
Example
switch (config interface ib 1/1) # mtu 4K
Related Commands
show interfaces ib
Notes
shutdown
no shutdown
Disables the interface.
The no form of the command enables the interface.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Enabled
Configuration Mode
config interface ib
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config interface ib 1/1) # shutdown
Related Commands
show interfaces ib
Notes
description <string>
no description
Configures an interface description.
The no form of the command deletes interface description.
Syntax Description
string
40 bytes
Default
“”
Configuration Mode
config interface ib
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config interface ib 1/1) # description my_interface
Related Commands
show interfaces ib
Notes
speed <port speed> [force]
Configures the speed negotiation of the interface.
Syntax Description
port speed
The following options are available:
force
Forces configuration of speed-list not containing SDR bit
Default
Depends on the port module type, not all interfaces support all speed options
Configuration Mode
config interface ib
History
3.1.0000
3.4.1604
Updated Syntax Description and Example
3.8.2000
Updated port speed in Syntax Description and Example
3.10.0100
Added NDR speed
Example
switch (config interface ib 1/1) # speed fdr edr hdr ndr
Related Commands
show interfaces ib
Notes
op-vls <value>
no op-vls
Configures the operational VLs of the interface.
The no form of the command sets the operational VLs to its default value.
Syntax Description
value
Possible value for operational VLs
Default
8 (VL0 - VL7)
Configuration Mode
config interface ib
History
3.1.0000
Example
witch (config interface ib 1/1) # op-vls 1
Related Commands
how interfaces ib
Notes
width <value>
no width
Sets the width of the interface.
The no form of the command resets the parameter to its default value.
Syntax Description
value
Possible value for width for an unsplit port:
Default
7
Configuration Mode
config interface ib
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config interface ib 1/1) # width 1
Related Commands
show interfaces ib
Notes
clear counters
Clears the interface counters.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config interface ib
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config interface ib 1/1) # clear counters
Related Commands
show interfaces ib
Notes
interface ib internal notification link-speed-mismatch [<time>]
no interface ib internal notification link-speed-mismatch
Enables notifications on internal link speed mismatch in SNMP.
The no form of the command disables notifications on internal inks speed mismatch in SNMP.
Syntax Description
time
In hours. Enables periodic notifications (traps and log) on internal link speed mismatch status. “0” disables the feature.
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.4.3000
Example
switch (config) # interface ib internal link-speed-mismatch 6
Related Commands
show interfaces ib internal notification
Notes
Link-speed-mismatch shows internal link entries in the ifVPITable
interfaces ib internal notification link-state-change
no interfaces ib internal notification link-state-change
Enables notifications on internal links state change in SNMP.
The no form of the command disables notifications on internal links state change in SNMP.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.3.4318
Example
switch (config) # interfaces ib internal notification
Related Commands
show interfaces ib internal notification
Notes
Link-state-change shows internal link entries in the ifTable and the ifXTable
switchport access subnet <swid-name> [force]
no switchport access subnet <swid-name> [force]
Maps interface to SWID.
The no form of the command unmaps an interface from a SWID.
Syntax Description
swid-name
Name of the SWID: infinibad-default, infiniband-1...infinibad-5
force
Applies configuration without the need to shutdown the interface before running command
Default
Unmapped
Configuration Mode
config interface ib
History
3.6.0500
Example
switch (config interface ib1/36) # switchport access subnet infiniband-1
Related Commands
Notes
show interfaces ib <inf>
Displays the configuration and status for the interface.
Syntax Description
internal
Internal interfaces
inf
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
3.4.1604
Updated example
3.6.1002
Updated example
3.6.6105
Updated example
3.9.1300
Updated output
3.9.3100
Updated field 'VL capabilities' to 'VL admin capabilities'
Example
switch (config) # show interfaces ib 1/1
Related Commands
Notes
If a high power transceiver (e.g. LR4) is inserted to a port that does not support it, the link will not go up, and the following warning message is displayed: “Warning: High power transceiver is not supported” when the command “show interfaces ib” is run. For more information, please refer to see “High Power Transceivers”.
show interfaces ib [<inf>] status
Displays the status, speed and negotiation mode of the specified interface.
Syntax Description
internal
Internal interfaces
leaf-ports
filter to leaf-ports only
inf
Interface number: <slot>/<port>
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.2.0500
3.4.1604
Updated example
3.6.1002
Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show interfaces ib status
Interface Description IB Subnet Speed Current line rate Logical port state Physical port state
Related Commands
Notes
show interfaces ib internal [leaf | spine] [<slot/module/port>]
Displays running state for the internal ports of leafs or spines.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.2.0500
3.9.3100
Updated field 'VL capabilities' to 'VL admin capabilities'
Example
switch (config) # show interfaces ib internal spine 1/1/4
Related Commands
Notes
show interfaces ib internal [leaf | spine] [<slot/module/port>] capabilities
Displays capabilities of internal leaf or spine interfaces.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.2.0500
Example
switch (config) # show interfaces ib internal leaf 1/1/26 capabilities
Related Commands
Notes
show interfaces ib internal [leaf | spine] [<slot/module/port>] llr
Displays LLR state of internal leaf or spine interfaces.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.2.0500
3.6.6000
Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show interfaces ib internal leaf 1/1/26 llr
Related Commands
Notes
show interfaces ib internal [leaf | spine] [<slot/module/port>] status
Displays detailed running state of internal leaf or spine interfaces.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.2.0500
Example
switch (config) # show interfaces ib internal leaf 1/1/26 status
Related Commands
Notes
show interfaces ib [<inf>] transceiver
Displays the transceiver info.
Syntax Description
inf
interface number: <slot>/<port>
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
3.10.6000
Updated example
3.11.4000
Added field "Round trip time"
Example
switch (config) # show interfaces ib 1/1/1 transceiver
Related Commands
Notes
If a high power transceiver (e.g. LR4) is used, it will be indicated in the field “cable/module type”
show interfaces ib [<inf>] transceiver diagnostics
Displays cable channel monitoring and diagnostics info for this interface.
Syntax Description
inf
Interface number: <slot>/<port>
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.2002
3.6.6000
Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show interfaces ib transceiver diagnostics
Related Commands
Notes
This example is for a QSFP transceiver
show interfaces ib [<inf>] transceiver raw
Displays cable info for this interface.
Syntax Description
inf
interface number: <slot>/<port>
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.1002
Example
switch (config) # show interfaces ib 1/7 transceiver raw
Related Commands
Notes