Web Interface Overview
The MLNX-OS package equipped with web-based GUI that accepts input and provides output by generating webpages that can be viewed by the user using a web browser.
The maximum allowed number of WebUI session is 225. Trying to open new sessions beyond this limitation is rejected.
Upon initial login through the web interface, if the initial login was not completed through the CLI the following prompt will appear (by default, password hardening is enabled).
The password may be required to be changed upon initial login through the web interface if initial login was not completed through the CLI.
Upon initial login do the following:
Login as admin.
If the following screen appears (this screen will appear if default password was never changed), type in a new password ("admin" may be reused as the new password).
Only after successfully changing the admin password (this must be done first), change the monitor password. If the password is not changed, all pages (besides the logout page) will be locked.
After successfully changing the monitor password, the home page may be accessed and the system may be used.
Click on the home page link or wait 5 seconds until the countdown reaches 0 and the page is redirected automatically.
Warning: Entering the monitor user before the default password is changed will block the system (all pages besides the logout page will be blocked).
The web interface makes available the following perspective tabs:
Setup
System
Security
Ports
Status
IB SM Management
IB Router
Make sure to save your changes before switching between menus or submenus. Click the “Save” button to the right of “Save Changes?”.
The Setup menu makes available the following submenus (listed in order of appearance from top to bottom):
Submenu Title
Description
Interfaces
Obtains the status of, configures, or disables interfaces to the fabric. Thus, you can: set or clear the IP address and netmask of an interface; enable DHCP to dynamically assign the IP address and netmask; and set interface attributes such as MTU, speed, duplex, etc.
HA
Creates, joins or modifies an InfiniBand subnet
Routing
Configures, removes or displays the default gateway, and the static and dynamic routes
Hostname
Configures or modifies the hostname
Configures or deletes static hosts
Note: Changing hostname stamps a new HTTPS certificate
DNS
Configures, removes, modifies or displays static and dynamic name servers
Login Messages
Edits the login messages: Message of the Day (MOTD), Remote Login message, and Local Login message
Address Resolution
Adds static and dynamic ARP entries, and clears the dynamic ARP cache
IPSec
Configures IPSec
Neighbors
Displays IPv6 neighbor discovery protocol
Virtualization
Manages the virtualization and virtual machines
Virtual Switch Mgmt
Configures the system profile
Web
Configures web user interface and proxy settings
SNMP
Configures SNMP attributes, SNMP admin user, and trap sinks
Email Alerts
Configures the destination of email alerts and the recipients to be notified
XML gateway
Provides an XML request-response protocol to get and set hardware management information
JSON API
Manages JSON API
Logging
Sets up system log files, remote log sinks, and log formats
Configurations
Manages, activates, saves, and imports OS configuration files, and executes CLI commands
Docker
Manages docker images and containers.
Date and Time
Configures the date, time, and time zone of the switch system
NTP
Configures NTP (Network Time Protocol) and NTP servers
Licensing
Manages OS licenses
The System menu makes available the following sub-menus (listed in order of appearance from top to bottom):
Submenu Title
Description
Modules
Displays a graphic illustration of the system modules. By moving the mouse over the ports in the front view, a pop-up caption is displayed to indicate the status of the port. The port state (active/down) is differentiated by a color scheme (green for active, gray/black for down). By moving the mouse over the rear view, a pop-up caption is displayed to indicate the leaf part information.
Inventory
Displays a table with the following information about the system modules: module name, type, serial number, ordering part number and ASIC firmware version
Power Management
Displays a table with the following information about the system power supplies: power supply name, power, voltage level, current consumption, and status. A total power summary table is also displayed providing the power used, the power capacity, and the power available.
OS Upgrade
Displays the installed OS images (and the active partition), uploads a new image, and installs a new image
Reboot
Reboots the system. Make sure that you save your configuration prior to clicking reboot.
The Security menu makes available the following submenus (listed in order of appearance from top to bottom):
Submenu Title
Description
Users
Manages (setting up, removing, modifying) user accounts
Admin Password
Modifies the system administrator password
SSH
Displays and generate host keys
AAA
Configures AAA (Authentication, Authorization, and Accounting) security services such as authentication methods and authorization
Login Attempts
Manages login attempts
RADIUS
Manages Radius client
TACACS+
Manages TACACS+ client
LDAP
Manages LDAP client
Certificate
Manages certificates
The Ports menu displays the port state and enables some configuration attributes of a selected port. It also enables modification of the port configuration. A graphical display of traffic over time (last hour or last day) through the port is also available.
Submenu Title
Description
Ports
Manages port attributes, counters, transceiver info and displays a graphical counters histogram
Phy Profile
Provides the ability to manage PHY profiles
Monitor Session
Displays monitor session summary and enables configuration of a selected session
Protocol Type
Manages the link protocol type
Telemetry
Displays and configures telemetry
The Status menu makes available the following submenus (listed in order of appearance from top to bottom):
Submenu Title
Description
Summary
Displays general information about the switch system and the OS image, including current date and time, hostname, uptime of system, system memory, CPU load averages, etc.
Profile and Capabilities
Displays general information about the switch system capabilities such as the enabled profiles (e.g IB/ETH) and their corresponding values
What Just Happened
Displays and configures What Just Happened packet drop reasons
Temperature
Provides a graphical display of the switch module sensors’ temperature levels over time (1 hour). It is possible to display either the temperature level of one module’s sensor or the temperature levels of all the module sensors’ together.
Power Supplies
Provides a graphical display of one of the switch’s power supplies voltage level over time (1 hour)
Fans
Provides a graphical display of fan speeds over time (1 hour). The display is per fan unit within a fan module.
CPU Load
Provides a graphical display of the management CPU load over time (1 hour)
Memory
Provides a graphical display of memory utilization over time (1 day)
Network
Provides a graphical display of network usage (transmitted and received packets) over time (1 day). It also provides per interface statistics.
Logs
Displays the system log messages. It is possible to display either the currently saved system log or a continuous system log.
Maintenance
Performs specific maintenance operations automatically on a predefined schedule
Alerts
Displays a list of the recent health alerts and enables the user to configure health settings
Virtualization
Displays the virtual machines, networks and volumes
The IB SM Mgmt menu makes available the following submenus (listed in order of appearance from top to bottom):
Submenu Title
Description
Summary
Displays the local Subnet Manager (SM) status (running time, failures, etc)
Base SM
Manages basic SM configuration (enabling SM, priority level, and restoring initial configuration)
Advanced SM
Manages basic SM configuration (enabling SM, priority level, and restoring initial configuration)
Expert SM
Configures security and GUID based prefixes (m_key, sm_key, sa_key, etc), and manages special SM attributes that should not be changed except by expert users of the Subnet Manager who understand the risks of manipulating these attributes.
Compute nodes
Adds compute nodes using network adapter port GUIDs
Root nodes
Adds root nodes using switch GUIDs
Partitions
Manages partition keys (sets removes or displays the partition keys)
Basic Qos
Configures basic QoS attributes such as default QoS settings, and VL arbitration low and high entries. It also displays and manages SL-to-VL mappings.
The IB Router menu makes available the following sub-menus (listed in order of appearance from top to bottom):
Submenu Title
Description
IB Router Global
Enables/disables IB router
IB Router Configuration
Manages IB router admin state and IB router interfaces