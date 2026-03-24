Document Revision History
Version 3.12.6200, March 2026
There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.
Version 3.12.6000, October 2025
Added:
The parameters fractional-digits and whole digits for logging fields
Version 3.12.5000, May 2025
Updated:
The default of the command ib sm virt from "ignore" to "enable"
Removed:
logging events enable
logging events error-threshold
logging events interval
logging events rate-limit
show logging events
show logging events source-counters
The parameters fractional-digits and whole digits for logging fields
The command no ntp server version
Version 3.12.4002, May 2025
Added:
The command show aaa reauthentication
The command logging facility
Updated
The output of the command show logging
Version 3.12.3014, March 2025
Added:
The command no radius-server hosts-all
The command no snmp-server users-all
The command no logging servers-all
The command no ntp servers-all
The command aaa reauthentication enable
Version 3.12.3000, January 2025
There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.
Version 3.12.2002, November 2024
Added:
The command indx0
Updated:
The command show ib partition
Version 3.12.1002, July 2024
Removed:
Buffer Histograms Monitoring section
Version 3.11.4002, May 2024
Added:
"Round trip time" field to the command show interfaces ib transceiver
IPv6 Filter by default and applied default IPv6 firewall rules
"include-defaults" option to the command show running-config
The command system ssd-wipe
Updated:
The section MIBs
Version 3.11.3006, March 2024
There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.
Version 3.11.3002, January 2024
Added:
LLDP Over Managament Interface section.
Updated:
Input Chain Rules table
Version 3.11.2016, December 2024
There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.
Version 3.11.2006, November 2023
Updated:
Subnet Prefix Checking section
"system profile" command notes
Version 3.11.2002, October 2023
Removed Signal Degradation Monitoring support
Added:
IPv6 support for tacacs-server host command
Updated:
"show health-report" command output
"show version" command output and notification message
"Ip filter" section under Control Plane Policing (CoPP)
"ip filter chain rule target | ipv6 filter chain rule target" command
"Firewall Default Rules" command
Version 3.11.1014, September 2023
There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.
Version 7.4-3.11.1004, July 2023
Updated:
The subsection "System Health Monitor Alerts Scenarios"
The section "Cryptography and Encryption"
Version 7.3-3.10.60xx, April 2023
Added:
A note to the command ldap ssl
A note in the command system profile
Updated:
The command show interfaces ib transceiver
The section "IB Router"
Version 7.2-3.10.50xx, January 2023
There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.
Version 7.2-3.10.41xx, November 2022
Added note in the section "Getting Started"
Version 7.1-3.10.40xx, October 2022
Added:
The ar-updn option to the command "ib sm routing-engines"
Removed:
The command "ip l3" command
Puppet Agent section
Version 7.1-3.10.31xx, August 2022
Updated:
The command "module-type"
Version 7.0-3.10.30xx, July 2022
Added:
The command "ip filter reset-to-default-rules"
Version 7.0-3.10.22xx, May 2022
There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.
Version 7.0-3.10.21xx, April 2022
There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.
Version 6.9-3.10.20xx,March 2022
Added:
The command "ldap nested-group-search"
The command "ldap nested-group-depth"
The command "ldap nested-group-count"
Note in the command "system secure-mode enable"
Updated:
The command "show ldap"
Version 6.9-3.10.12xx, January 2022
There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.