NVIDIA MLNX-OS User Manual v3.12.6200 LTS (2025 LTS U2)
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Node Name

Node Name Commands

ib nodename

ib nodename <guid> name <name>

no ib nodename <guid>

Maps GUID and node name.

The no form of the command unmaps the GUID and node name.

Syntax Description

guid

System GUID

name

User defined string

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

switch (config) # ib nodename 00:00:00:00:60:04:03:30 name my-name

Related Commands

Notes

If an entry with the same GUID exists, the existing name will be replaced with a new name.


show ib nodename

show ib nodename

Displays nodename and GUID information.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

switch (config) # show ib nodenameGUID='00:00:00:00:60:04:03:30', name='my-name', discovered='no'

Related Commands

ib nodename

Notes
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