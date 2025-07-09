General MetroX Deployment Guidelines

MetroX-3 is the software data-path application for encapsulating encrypted InfiniBand traffic over long-haul links.

Simply put, each MetroX box pair can be viewed as independent component from the other MetroX pairs in the network.

For all instances and purposes, the MetroX appliances and all the devices between them are invisible to the InfiniBand devices on each side, and both site A and site B are on the same InfiniBand fabric, as far as the Subnet Manager (SM) is aware.

The MetroX does not respond to any InfiniBand packet, including management datagrams (MAD) from the SM. It simply encapsulates the packet and sends it to the second MetroX.