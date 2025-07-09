On This Page
Management Interfaces
Management interfaces are used in order to provide access to management user interfaces. MetroX Management supports out-of-band (OOB) dedicated interfaces (e.g., mgmt0, mgmt1) and in-band dedicated interfaces. In addition, most systems feature a serial port that provides access to the CLI only.
If the system was set during initialization to obtain dynamic IP addresses through DHCP and you wish to switch to static assignments, perform the following steps:
Enter Config configuration mode. Run:
metrox > enable metrox # configure terminal
Disable setting IP addresses using the DHCP using the following command:
metrox (config) # no
interface<ifname> dhcp
Define your interfaces statically using the following command:
metrox (config) #
interface<ifname> ip address <IP address> <netmask>
Enable IPv6 on this interface.
metrox (config) #
interfacemgmt0 ipv6 enable
Set the IPv6 address to be configured automatically.
metrox (config) #
interfacemgmt0 ipv6 address autoconfig
Verify the IPv6 address is configured correctly.
metrox (config) # show interfaces mgmt0 brief
DHCP is used for automatic retrieval of management IP addresses.
For all other systems (and software versions) DHCP is disabled by default.
If a user connects through SSH, runs the wizard and turns off DHCP, the connection is immediately terminated as the management interface loses its IP address.
localhost># ssh admin@<ip-address>
NVIDIA MetroX3-XC Management
Password:
NVIDIA MetroX3-XC
NVIDIA configuration wizard
Do you want to use the wizard
for initial configuration? yes
Step
1: Hostname? [my-metrox]
Step
2: Use DHCP on mgmt0
interface? [yes] no
<localhost>#
In this case the serial connection should be used.
To configure manually the default gateway, use the “ip route” command, with “0.0.0.0” as prefix and mask. The next-hop address must be within the range of one of the IP interfaces on the system.
metrox (config)# ip route
0.0.
0.0
0.0.
0.0
10.10.
0.2
metrox (config)# show ip route
Destination Mask Gateway Interface Source Distance/Metric
default
0.0.
0.0
10.10.
0.2 mgmt0
static
0/
0
10.10.
0.0
255.255.
254.0
0.0.
0.0 mgmt0 direct
0/
0
This feature, also known as the DHCP Client Option 12, is enabled by default and assigns the switch system a hostname via DHCP as long as network manager configures hostname to the management interfaces’ (i.e. mgmt0, mgmt1) MAC address. If a network manager configures the hostname manually through any of the user interfaces, the hostname is not retrieved from the DHCP server.
To enable fetching hostname from DHCP server, run the following:
metrox (config
interface mgmt0) # dhcp hostname
To disable fetching hostname from DHCP server, run the following:
metrox (config
interface mgmt0) # no dhcp hostname
Getting the hostname through DHCP is enable by default and will change the switch hostname if the hostname is not set by the user. Therefore, if a switch is part of an HA cluster the user would need to make sure the HA master has the same HA node names as the DHCP server.