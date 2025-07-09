MetroX Document Revision History
Version 18.02.2500, June 2025
No changes were made to this version. The software version was updated for software improvements. For further information, see the release notes.
Version 18.02.2300, June 2024
No changes were made to this version. The software version was updated for software improvements. For further information, see the release notes.
Version 18.02.2200, January 2024
Updated:
The section "IP Table Filtering Default Rules"
Version 18.02.2000, December 2023
No changes were made to this version. The software version was updated for software improvements. For further information, see the release notes.
Version 18.02.1000, July 2023
Updated:
The section "Cryptography and Encryption"
The commands "show interfaces ib"
The commands "show interfaces ib brief"
Version 18.01.6000, April 2023
Added:
A note to the command ldap ssl
Version 18.01.5002, January 2023
This is the first version of the NVDA-OS XC user manual for the MetroX-3 XC appliance.