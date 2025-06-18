Command Line Interface (CLI)

The MetroX XC CLI supports filtering “show” commands to display lines containing or excluding certain phrases or characters. To filter the outputs of the “show” commands use the following format:

Copy Copied! metrox (config) # <show command> | {include | exclude} <extended regular expression> [<ignore- case >] [next <lines>] [prev <lines>]

The filtering parameters are separated from the show command they filter by a pipe character (“|”). Quotation marks may be used to include or exclude a string including space, and multiple filters can be used simultaneously as shown in the example below.

Example:

Copy Copied! metrox (config) # show inventory | include SYSTEM ----------------------------------------------------- Module Part Number Serial Number ----------------------------------------------------- metrox (config) # show inventory | exclude SYSTEM SYSTEM SKY- 6200 -R20A1 Default string

Copy Copied! metrox (config) # <show command> | watch [diff] [interval < 1 - 100 secs>]

Running this command displays a show-command output that is updated at a time interval specified by the “interval” parameter (2 seconds is the default).

The “diff” parameter highlights the differences between each iteration of the command.

For example, running the command “show clock | watch diff interval 1” yields something similar to the following:

Copy Copied! Time: 18 : 47 : 02 Date: 2020 / 07 / 05 Time zone: Asia Middle_East Jerusalem (Asia/Jerusalem) UTC offset: + 0300 (UTC plus 3 hours)

With the highlighted black blocks indicating the change that has occurred between one iteration of the command from one second to the next.

To exit “watch” mode, press Ctrl+C.

The “watch” option may be used in conjunction with the “include” and “exclude” options as follows:

Copy Copied! metrox (config) # <show command> | {include | exclude} <extended regular expression> | watch [diff] [interval < 1 - 100 secs>]

It is possible to count the number of lines in an output of a “show” command by using the following command:

Copy Copied! metrox (config) # <show command> | count

Example:

Copy Copied! metrox (config) # show clock Time: 16 : 05 : 43 Date: 2020 / 05 / 25 Time zone: UTC (Etc/UTC) UTC offset: same as UTC # show clock | count 4

The MetroX XCCLI supports printing “show” commands in JSON syntax.

To print the output of the “show” commands as JSON, use the following format:

Running the command displays an output of the “show” command in JSON syntax structure instead of its regular format. See the following as an example:

The “json-print” option cannot be used together with filtering (“include” and “exclude”) and/or monitoring (“watch”).

For more information on JSON usage, please refer to

The following table presents the available keyboard shortcuts on the MetroX XC CLI.