NVIDIA NVDA-OS XC User Manual for NVIDIA MetroX-3 XC Appliance v18.02.2300 LTS
Important Pre-OS Upgrade Notes
Please consider the following items prior to upgrading the operating system:
The system becomes unavailable while OS upgrade is in progress
Before upgrading the software image on your system, make sure to close all CLI sessions besides the one used to run the upgrade process
The End-User License Agreement (EULA) must read and accepted after image upgrade in case the EULA is modified. The EULA link is only available upon first login to CLI