Important Pre-OS Upgrade Notes

NVIDIA NVDA-OS XC User Manual for NVIDIA MetroX-3 XC Appliance v18.02.2300 LTS
Please consider the following items prior to upgrading the operating system:

  • The system becomes unavailable while OS upgrade is in progress

  • Before upgrading the software image on your system, make sure to close all CLI sessions besides the one used to run the upgrade process

  • The End-User License Agreement (EULA) must read and accepted after image upgrade in case the EULA is modified. The EULA link is only available upon first login to CLI
