On This Page
- InfiniBand Interfaces
- Long-Haul Interfaces
- Routing and ECMP
- IP Diagnostic Tools
- System Commands
MetroX XC Routing Overview
show interfaces ib
show interfaces ib <interface>
Displays information on InfiniBand interfaces.
Syntax Description
Interface
Device/port (e.g., 1/1)
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
18.01.5000
18.02.1000
Example
metrox (config) # show interfaces ib 1/1
Related Commands
show interfaces long-haul
Notes
If the interface is not specified, then the command prints all the InfiniBand interfaces.
show interfaces ib brief
show interfaces ib brief
Displays brief information on the InfiniBand interfaces.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
18.01.5000
18.02.1000
Example
metrox (config) # show interfaces ib brief
Related Commands
show interfaces ib
Notes
interface ib shutdown
interface ib <interface> shutdown
no interface ib <interface> shutdown
Disables/Enables InfiniBand physical interface.
Syntax Description
Interface
Device/port (e.g., 1/1)
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
18.01.5000
Example
metrox (config) # interface ib 1/1 shutdown
Related Commands
show interfaces ib
Notes
interface ib description
interface ib <interface> description
no interface ib <interface> description
Adds a description for an interface.
The no form of the command removes a description for an interface.
Syntax Description
Interface
Device/port (e.g., 1/1)
Description
A free-form string that has no semantics other than being displayed when the interface records are listed
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
18.01.5000
Example
metrox (config) # interface ib 1/1 description first port
Related Commands
show interfaces ib
Notes
show interfaces long-haul
show interfaces long-haul <interface>
Displays information on long-haul interfaces.
If the interface is not specified, then the command prints all the InfiniBand
interfaces.
Syntax Description
Interface
Device/port (e.g., 1/1)
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
18.01.5000
Example
metrox (config) # show interfaces long-haul 1/2
Related Commands
show interfaces ib
Notes
show interfaces long-haul brief
show interfaces long-haul brief
Displays brief information on the long-haul interfaces.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
18.01.5000
Example
metrox (config) # show interfaces long-haul brief
Related Commands
show interfaces long-haul
Notes
interface long-haul shutdown
New command
interface long-haul <interface> shutdown
no interface long-haul <interface> shutdown
Disables/Enables long-haul interface.
Syntax Description
Interface
Device/port (e.g., 1/2)
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
18.01.5000
Example
metrox (config) # interface long-haul 1/2 shutdown
Related Commands
show interfaces long-haul
Notes
interface long-haul description
interface long-haul <interface> description
no interface long-haul <interface> description
Adds a description for an interface.
The no form of the command removes a description for an interface.
Syntax Description
Interface
Device/port (e.g., 1/2)
Description
A free-form string that has no semantics other than being displayed
when the interface records are listed
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
18.01.5000
Example
metrox (config) # interface long-haul 1/2 description first port
Related Commands
show interfaces long-haul
interface long-haul remote ip address
Notes
Both the local and remote IP addresses should be configured in order to pass traffic.
interface long-haul remote ip address
interface long-haul <interface> remote ip address <ip-address>
no interface long-haul <interface> remote ip address <ip-address> [<ip address>]
Enters user-defined remote IPv4 address for the interface.
The no form of the command removes the specified remote IPv4 address. If no address is
specified, then all IPv4 addresses of this interface are removed.
Syntax Description
interface
Device/port (e.g., 1/2)
ip-address
IPv4 address
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
18.01.5000
Example
metrox (config) # interface long-haul 1/2 remote ip address 1.1.1.1/24
Related Commands
show interfaces long-haul
interface long-haul ip address
Notes
interface long-haul ip address
interface long-haul <interface> ip address <ip-address> <mask>
no interface long-haul <interface> ip address <ip-address> [<ip address>]
Enters user-defined IPv4 address for the interface.
The no form of the command removes the specified IPv4 address. If no address is
specified, then all IPv4 addresses of this interface are removed.
Syntax Description
interface
Device/port (e.g., 1/2)
ip-address
IPv4 address
mask
There are two possible ways to the mask:/length (i.e. /24)
Network address (i.e. 255.255.255.0) The mask length may be configured without a space (i.e. <ipv4-address>/<length>)
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
18.01.5000
Example
metrox (config) # interface long-haul 1/2 ip address 1.1.1.1/24
Related Commands
show interfaces long-haul
interface long-haul ip address
Notes
Both the local and remote IP addresses should be configured in order to pass traffic.
ip route
ip route <ip-prefix> <netmask> {<next -hop-ip-address> | ethernet <port>} [<distance>]
no ip route <ip-prefix> <netmask> [<next -hop-ip-address>]
Configures a static route.
The no form of the command removes the static route configured.
Syntax Description
ip-prefix
IP address.
netmask
There are two possible ways to input the mask:
next-hop-ip-address
IP address of the next hop
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
8.0.0100
Example
metrox (config) # ip route 80.80.80.0 /24 20.20.20.2
Related Commands
show ip route
Notes
The route is configurable between the Ethernet and InfiniBand subnets
show ip route
show ip route [static]
Displays routing table.
Syntax Description
static
Displays entries added through CLI commands.
Configuration Mode
config
History
18.01.5002
Example
metrox (config) # show ip route
Related Commands
ip route
Notes
ping
ping <interface> [-LRUbdfnqrvVaA] [-c count] [-i interval] [-w deadline] [-p pattern] [-s packetsize] [-t ttl] [-I interface or address] [-M mtu discovery hint] [-S sndbuf] [-T timestamp option ] [-Q tos ] [hop1 ...] destination
Sends ICMP echo requests to a specified host.
Syntax Description
Interface
Device/port (e.g., 1/2)
Linux Ping options
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
18.01.5002
Example
metrox (config) # ping interface long-haul 1/2 1.1.1.1
Related Commands
traceroute
Notes
When using -I option use the interface name + interface number, for example “ping -I vlan10”
traceroute
traceroute <interface> [-46dFITUnrAV] [-f first_ttl] [-g gate,...] [-i device] [-m max_ttl] [-N squeries] [-p port] [-t tos] [-l flow_label] [-w waittime] [-q nqueries] [-s src_addr] [-z sendwait] host [packetlen]
Traces the route packets take to a destination.
Syntax Description
Interface
Device/port (e.g., 1/2)
-4
Uses IPv4
-d
Enables socket level debugging
-F
Sets DF (“do not fragment” bit) on
-I
Uses ICMP ECHO for tracerouting
-T
Uses TCP SYN for tracerouting
-U
Uses UDP datagram (default) for tracerouting
-n
Does not resolve IP addresses to their domain names
-r
Bypasses the normal routing and send directly to a host on an attached network
-A
Performs AS path lookups in routing registries and print results directly after the corresponding addresses
-V
Prints version info and exit
-f
Starts from the first_ttl hop (instead from 1)
-g
Routes packets throw the specified gateway (maximum 8 for IPv4 and 127 for IPv6)
-i
Specifies a network interface to operate with
-m
Sets the max number of hops (max TTL to be reached)
Default: 30
-N
Sets the number of probes to be tried simultaneously
Default: 16
-p
Uses destination port. It is an initial value for the UDP destination port (incremented by each probe, default is 33434), for the ICMP seq number (incremented as well, default from 1), and the constant destination port for TCP tries (default is 80).
-t
Sets the TOS (IPv4 type of service) or TC (IPv6 traffic class) value for outgoing packets
-l
Uses specified flow_label for IPv6 packets
-w
Sets the number of seconds to wait for response to a probe (default is 5.0). Non-integer (float point) values allowed too.
-q
Sets the number of probes per each hop
Default: 3
-s
Uses source src_addr for outgoing packets
-z
Sets minimal time interval between probes (default is 0). If the value is more than 10, then it specifies a number in milliseconds, else it is a number of seconds (float point values allowed too).
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
18.01.5002
Example
metrox (config) # traceroute interface long-haul 1/2 192.168.10.70
Related Commands
Notes
tcpdump
tcpdump <interface> [-aAdeflLnNOpqRStuUvxX] [-c count] [-C file_size] [-E algo:secret] [-F file] [-i interface] [-M secret] [-r file] [-s snaplen] [-T type] [-w file] [-W filecount] [-y datalinktype] [-Z user] [expression]
Invokes standard binary, passing command line parameters straight through. Runs in foreground, printing packets as they arrive, until the user hits Ctrl+C.
Syntax Description
Interface
Device/port (e.g., 1/2)
Linux Ping options
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
18.01.5002
Example
metrox (config) # tcpdump interface long-haul 1/2
Related Commands
Notes
show system state
show system state
Displays information on the state of the ConnectX cards (adapter cards) of the system.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
18.01.5002
Example
metrox (config) # show system state
Related Commands
Notes
show asic-version
show asic-version
Displays FW versions of the ConnectX7 cards installed on the system
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
18.01.5002
Example
metrox (config) # show asic-version
Related Commands
Notes