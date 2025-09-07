NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.2002
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Switch Software  NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.2002  Chassis Management Commands

On This Page

Chassis Management Commands

nv show platform

nv show platform

Displays the types of data available under more specific platform commands.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform
               operational
-------------  ----------------------------------------
system-mac     9C:63:C0:72:B2:12
manufacturer   Nvidia
product-name   N5110_LD
cpu            x86_64 AMD EPYC 3151 4-Core Processor x8
memory         16320876 kB
disk-size      74.5G
port-layout    18 x 400G-OSFP
part-number    692-9K36F-00MV-JS0
serial-number  MT2416X02630
asic-model     Quantum3
system-uuid    317ab89a-032b-11ef-8000-b0cf0e0b5900
                      

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform

Related Commands

nv show platform environment

nv show platform firmware

nv show platform software

Notes

nv show platform firmware

nv show platform firmware

Displays platform firmware information.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform firmware
Name   Actual FW           Part Number                     FW Source
-----  ------------------  ------------------------------  ---------
ASIC   35_2014_0402-010    920-9K36F-00MV-JS0_QPN_Ax       default
BIOS   0ACTV_0.00.007      N/A                             N/A
BMC    V.88.0002.0500-04   N/A                             N/A
CPLD1  CPLD000370_REV0010  N/A                             N/A
CPLD2  CPLD000371_REV0010  N/A                             N/A
CPLD3  CPLD000373_REV0010  N/A                             N/A
CPLD4  CPLD000372_REV0003  N/A                             N/A
FPGA   N/A                 N/A                             N/A
SSD    CE00A400            Virtium VTPM24CEXI080-BM110006  N/A
                      

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/firmware

Related Commands

nv show platform

nv show platform firmware

nv show platform software

Notes

nv show platform chassis-location

nv show platform chassis-location

Display chassis location information.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform chassis-location
             operational
-----------  ------------------  
tray-index   0   
slot-index   0
chassis-id   N/A
topology-id  Loopback

Related Commands

Notes

nv show platform environment

nv show platform environment

Displays the types of data available under more specific platform environment commands.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform environment
Name                             Type         State
-------------------------------  -----------  -----
ASIC                             temperature  ok
Ambient-Fan-Side-Temp            temperature  ok
CPU-Pack-Temp                    temperature  ok
FAN1                             led          off
FAN1/1                           fan          ok
FAN1/2                           fan          ok
FAN2                             led          off
FAN2/1                           fan          ok
FAN2/2                           fan          ok
FAN3                             led          off
FAN3/1                           fan          ok
FAN3/2                           fan          ok
FAN4                             led          off
FAN4/1                           fan          ok
FAN4/2                           fan          ok
FAN5                             led          off
FAN5/1                           fan          ok
FAN5/2                           fan          ok
FAN6                             led          off
FAN6/1                           fan          ok
FAN6/2                           fan          ok
HSC-VinDC-In                     voltage      ok
HSC-VinDC-Out                    voltage      ok
PDB-1-Conv-In-1                  voltage      ok
PDB-1-Conv-Out-1                 voltage      ok
PDB-2-Conv-In-1                  voltage      ok
PDB-2-Conv-Out-1                 voltage      ok
PDB-3-Conv-In-1                  voltage      ok
PDB-3-Conv-Out-1                 voltage      ok
PDB-4-Conv-In-1                  voltage      ok
PDB-4-Conv-Out-1                 voltage      ok
PMIC-1-12V-VDD-ASIC1-In-1        voltage      ok
PMIC-1-ASIC1-VDD-Out-1           voltage      ok
PMIC-2-12V-HVDD-DVDD-ASIC1-In-1  voltage      ok
PMIC-2-ASIC1-DVDD-PL0-Out-2      voltage      ok
PMIC-2-ASIC1-HVDD-PL0-Out-1      voltage      ok
PMIC-3-12V-HVDD-DVDD-ASIC1-In-1  voltage      ok
PMIC-3-ASIC1-DVDD-PL1-Out-2      voltage      ok
PMIC-3-ASIC1-HVDD-PL1-Out-1      voltage      ok
PMIC-4-12V-VDD-ASIC2-In-1        voltage      ok
PMIC-4-ASIC2-VDD-Out-1           voltage      ok
PMIC-5-12V-HVDD-DVDD-ASIC2-In-1  voltage      ok
PMIC-5-ASIC2-DVDD-PL0-Out-2      voltage      ok
PMIC-5-ASIC2-HVDD-PL0-Out-1      voltage      ok
PMIC-6-12V-HVDD-DVDD-ASIC2-In-1  voltage      ok
PMIC-6-ASIC2-DVDD-PL1-Out-2      voltage      ok
PMIC-6-ASIC2-HVDD-PL1-Out-1      voltage      ok
PMIC-7-12V-MAIN-In-1             voltage      ok
PMIC-7-CEX-VDD-Out-1             voltage      ok
PMIC-8-COMEX-VDD-MEM-In-1        voltage      ok
PMIC-8-COMEX-VDD-MEM-Out-1       voltage      ok
SODIMM-1-Temp                    temperature  ok
STATUS                           led          off
UID                              led          off

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/environment

Related Commands

nv show platform environment fan

nv show platform environment led

nv show platform environment temperature

Notes

nv show platform environment fan

nv show platform environment fan {fan-id}

Displays the maximum, minimum, current speed and state for one or all fans in the system.

Syntax Description

fan-id

Name of the fan whose status to display. If not entered, all fans are displayed.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform environment fan 
Name    Fan State  Current Speed (RPM)  Max Speed  Min Speed  Fan Direction
------  ---------  -------------------  ---------  ---------  -------------
FAN1/1  ok         23045                33000      6000       B2F
FAN1/2  ok         21634                33000      6000       B2F
FAN2/1  ok         23557                33000      6000       B2F
FAN2/2  ok         22085                33000      6000       B2F
FAN3/1  ok         22555                33000      6000       B2F
FAN3/2  ok         22085                33000      6000       B2F
FAN4/1  ok         22555                33000      6000       B2F
FAN4/2  ok         22085                33000      6000       B2F
FAN5/1  ok         22555                33000      6000       B2F
FAN5/2  ok         22085                33000      6000       B2F
FAN6/1  ok         22555                33000      6000       B2F
FAN6/2  ok         21634                33000      6000       B2F
 
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform environment fan FAN1/1
               operational
-------------  -----------
state          ok
current-speed  22555
min-speed      6000
max-speed      33000
direction      B2F

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/environment/fan

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/environment/fan/{fan-id}

Related Commands

nv show platform environment

Notes

nv show platform environment led

nv show platform environment led {led-id}

Displays the status of one or all LEDs in the system.

Syntax Description

led-id

Name of the LED whose status to display. If not entered, all LEDs are displayed.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform environment led
LED Name  LED Color
--------  ---------
FAN1      off
FAN2      off
FAN3      off
FAN4      off
FAN5      off
FAN6      off
STATUS    green
UID       blue
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform environment led UID
       operational
-----  -----------
color  blue                

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/environment/led

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/environment/led/{led-id}

Related Commands

nv show platform environment

Notes

nv show platform environment psu

nv show platform environment psu {psu-id}

Displays the capacity, current, power, voltage, and state for one or all PSUs in the system.

Syntax Description

psu-id

Name of the PSU whose status is to be displayed. If psu-is is not specified, all PSUs are displayed.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform environment psu
Name  Capacity [W]  Current [A]  Power [W]  Voltage [V]  State 
----  ------------  -----------  ---------  -----------  ------
PSU1  N/A           N/A          N/A        N/A          absent
PSU2  2200.00       0.53         120.84     228.00       ok    
PSU3  2200.00       0.58         132.67     228.75       ok    
PSU4  N/A           N/A          N/A        N/A          absent
PSU5  N/A           N/A          N/A        N/A          absent
PSU6  2200.00       0.64         145.60     227.50       ok    
PSU7  2200.00       0.52         118.95     228.75       ok    
PSU8  N/A           N/A          N/A        N/A          absent
 
admin @nvos :~$ nv show platform environment psu PSU3
          operational
--------  -----------
state     ok         
capacity  2200.00    
current   0.60       
voltage   228.75     
power     137.25               

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/environment/psu

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/environment/psu/{psu-id}

Related Commands

nv show platform environment

nv show platform ps-redundancy

Notes

  • Depending on the system's power supply redundancy policy, not all PSUs must be present. Therefore, absent PSUs may not cause a system health issue.

  • All PSU sockets must be populated either by a PSU or by a dummy PSU.

  • PSUs without power will be in 'absent' state.

nv show platform environment temperature

nv show platform environment temperature {sensor-id}

Shows platform temperature and displays temperature information from different platform sensors.

Syntax Description

sensor-id

Name of the sensor whose data to display. If not entered, all sensors are displayed.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform environment temperature
Name                   Cur Temp (°C)  Crit Temp  Max Temp  Min Temp  State
---------------------  -------------  ---------  --------  --------  -----
ASIC                   47.00          105.00     120.00              ok
Ambient-Fan-Side-Temp  33.75                                         ok
CPU-Pack-Temp          70.00          100.00     95.00               ok
SODIMM-1-Temp          36.50          95.00      85.00               ok
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform environment temperature CPU-Pack-Temp
         operational
-------  -----------
state    ok
current  46.12
max      95.00
crit     100.00                

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/environment/temperature

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/environment/temperature/{sensor-id}

Related Commands

nv show platform environment

Notes

Note the quotes needed for sensor ID containing a space.

nv show platform environment voltage

nv show platform environment voltage

Displays a table with all voltage sensors located on the chassis.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform environment voltage
Name                             Actual (V)  Maximum (V)  Minimum (V)  State
-------------------------------  ----------  -----------  -----------  -----
HSC-VinDC-In                     54.85       89.53        0.26         ok
HSC-VinDC-Out                    55.07                    0.52         ok
PDB-1-Conv-In-1                  53.75       64.00        35.56        ok
PDB-1-Conv-Out-1                 13.43       16.00        8.20         ok
PDB-2-Conv-In-1                  53.88       64.00        35.56        ok
PDB-2-Conv-Out-1                 13.41       16.00        8.20         ok
PDB-3-Conv-In-1                  53.81       64.00        35.56        ok
PDB-3-Conv-Out-1                 13.40       16.00        8.20         ok
PDB-4-Conv-In-1                  53.81       64.00        35.56        ok
PDB-4-Conv-Out-1                 13.44       16.00        8.20         ok
PMIC-1-12V-VDD-ASIC1-In-1        13.44       16.00        0.03         ok
PMIC-1-ASIC1-VDD-Out-1           1.43        1.64         1.44         ok
PMIC-2-12V-HVDD-DVDD-ASIC1-In-1  13.44       16.00        0.03         ok
PMIC-2-ASIC1-DVDD-PL0-Out-2      1.67        1.78         1.58         ok
PMIC-2-ASIC1-HVDD-PL0-Out-1      1.20        1.35         1.05         ok
PMIC-3-12V-HVDD-DVDD-ASIC1-In-1  13.38       16.00        0.03         ok
PMIC-3-ASIC1-DVDD-PL1-Out-2      1.68        1.78         1.58         ok
PMIC-3-ASIC1-HVDD-PL1-Out-1      1.20        1.35         1.05         ok
PMIC-4-12V-VDD-ASIC2-In-1        13.12       16.00        0.03         ok
PMIC-4-ASIC2-VDD-Out-1           1.43        1.64         1.44         ok
PMIC-5-12V-HVDD-DVDD-ASIC2-In-1  13.16       16.00        0.03         ok
PMIC-5-ASIC2-DVDD-PL0-Out-2      1.68        1.78         1.58         ok
PMIC-5-ASIC2-HVDD-PL0-Out-1      1.20        1.35         1.05         ok
PMIC-6-12V-HVDD-DVDD-ASIC2-In-1  13.09       16.00        0.03         ok
PMIC-6-ASIC2-DVDD-PL1-Out-2      1.70        1.78         1.58         ok
PMIC-6-ASIC2-HVDD-PL1-Out-1      1.20        1.35         1.05         ok
PMIC-7-12V-MAIN-In-1             13.12                                 ok
PMIC-7-CEX-VDD-Out-1             1.06        1.26         0.64         ok
PMIC-8-COMEX-VDD-MEM-In-1        13.00       17.00                     ok
PMIC-8-COMEX-VDD-MEM-Out-1       1.20        1.29         0.90         ok

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/environment/voltage

Related Commands

nv show platform environment voltage

Notes

nv show platform environment voltage sensor

nv show platform environment voltage <sensor-id>

Display voltage of a specific sensor.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform environment voltage PMIC-1-12V-VDD-ASIC1-In-1
        operational
------  -----------
state   ok
actual  13.44
max     16.00
min     0.03

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/environment/voltage/{sensor-id}

Related Commands

nv show platform environment voltage

Notes

This command is supported only on QM9700 platforms

nv show platform inventory

nv show platform inventory {<inventory-id>}

Display the status of all platform components. Includes the following fields: hw-version, model, serial, state and type.

Syntax Description

inventory-id

Display the status of a single platform component (with the same fields as the general command).

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform inventory
 
admin@juliet-68:~$ nv show platform inventory
        Hw version  Model               Serial        State  Type
------  ----------  ------------------  ------------  -----  ------
FAN1/1  N/A         N/A                 N/A           ok     fan
FAN1/2  N/A         N/A                 N/A           ok     fan
FAN2/1  N/A         N/A                 N/A           ok     fan
FAN2/2  N/A         N/A                 N/A           ok     fan
FAN3/1  N/A         N/A                 N/A           ok     fan
FAN3/2  N/A         N/A                 N/A           ok     fan
FAN4/1  N/A         N/A                 N/A           ok     fan
FAN4/2  N/A         N/A                 N/A           ok     fan
FAN5/1  N/A         N/A                 N/A           ok     fan
FAN5/2  N/A         N/A                 N/A           ok     fan
FAN6/1  N/A         N/A                 N/A           ok     fan
FAN6/2  N/A         N/A                 N/A           ok     fan
SWITCH  A2          692-9K36F-00MV-JS0  MT2416X02630  ok     switch
 
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform inventory SWITCH
                  operational
----------------  ------------------
state             ok
hardware-version  A2
model             692-9K36F-00MV-JS0
serial            MT2416X02630
type              switch

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/inventroy/

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/inventroy/{inventroy-id}

Related Commands

nv show platform

Notes

nv show platform transceiver

nv show platform transceiver {<transceiver-id>}

Display the status of all transceivers. Includes fields such as: cable-type, cable-length, vendor-rev and identifier.

Syntax Description

transceiver-id

Display the status of a single transceiver (with the same fields as the general command).

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform transceiver 
sw1: 
   cable-type             : Optical module
   supported-cable-length : 30m OM3,50m OM4,50m OM5
   diagnostics-status     : Diagnostic Data Available
   status                 : Inserted
   error-status           : N/A
   vendor-data-code       : 2022-08-19
   identifier             : OSFP 8X Pluggable Transceiver
   vendor-rev             : A3
   vendor-name            : NVIDIA
   vendor-pn              : MMA4Z00-NS
   vendor-sn              : MT2234FT11534
 
 
sw2:
  cable-type             : Copper cable
  cable-length           : 1.0
  diagnostics-status     : No Diagnostic Data Available. Module is not DDMI capable
  status                 : Inserted
  error-status           : N/A    
  vendor-data-code       : 2022-04-15
  identifier             : OSFP 8X Pluggable Transceiver
  vendor-rev             : A2
  vendor-name            : NVIDIA
  vendor-pn              : MCP7Y50-N001
  vendor-sn              : MT2216VS02521
 
sw3:
  cable-type             : Copper cable
  cable-length           : 1.0
  diagnostics-status     : No Diagnostic Data Available. Module is not DDMI capable
  status                 : Inserted
  error-status           : N/A  
  vendor-data-code       : 2021-12-22
  identifier             : OSFP 8X Pluggable Transceiver
  vendor-rev             : A1
  vendor-name            : NVIDIA
  vendor-pn              : MCP7Y00-N001
  vendor-sn              : MT2152VS04096
 
sw4:
  cable-type             : Copper cable
  cable-length           : 1.5
  diagnostics-status     : No Diagnostic Data Available. Module is not DDMI capable
  status                 : Inserted
  error-status           : N/A     
  vendor-data-code       : 2021-09-14
  identifier             : OSFP 8X Pluggable Transceiver
  vendor-rev             : A2
  vendor-name            : NVIDIA
  vendor-pn              : MCP7Y60-H01A
  vendor-sn              : MT2138VS01296
 
sw5:
  cable-type             : Copper cable
  cable-length           : 2.0
  diagnostics-status     : No Diagnostic Data Available. Module is not DDMI capable
  status                 : Inserted
  error-status           : N/A     
  vendor-data-code       : 2022-07-17
  identifier             : OSFP 8X Pluggable Transceiver
  vendor-rev             : A3
  vendor-name            : NVIDIA
  vendor-pn              : MCP7Y60-H002
  vendor-sn              : MT2233VS00911
 
sw6:
  diagnostics-status     : Non present module
  status                 : Removed
  error-status           : N/A    
 
...
 
sw30:
  diagnostics-status     : Non present module
  status                 : Removed
  error-status           : N/A   
 
sw31:
  cable-type             : Copper cable
  cable-length           : 0.5
  diagnostics-status     : No Diagnostic Data Available. Module is not DDMI capable
  status                 : Inserted
  error-status           : N/A      
  vendor-data-code       : 2021-08-31
  identifier             : OSFP 8X Pluggable Transceiver
  vendor-rev             : A3
  vendor-name            : NVIDIA
  vendor-pn              : MCP4Y10-N00A
  vendor-sn              : MT2134VS00903
 
sw32:
  cable-type             : Copper cable
  cable-length           : 0.5
  diagnostics-status     : No Diagnostic Data Available. Module is not DDMI capable
  status                 : Inserted
  error-status           : N/A   
  vendor-data-code       : 2021-08-31
  identifier             : OSFP 8X Pluggable Transceiver
  vendor-rev             : A3
  vendor-name            : NVIDIA
  vendor-pn              : MCP4Y10-N00A
  vendor-sn              : MT2134VS00903
 
 
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform transceiver sw31
cable-type             : Copper cable
cable-length           : 0.5
diagnostics-status     : No Diagnostic Data Available. Module is not DDMI capable
status                 : Inserted
error-status           : N/A    
vendor-data-code       : 2021-08-31
identifier             : OSFP 8X Pluggable Transceiver
vendor-rev             : A3
vendor-name            : NVIDIA
vendor-pn              : MCP4Y10-N00A
vendor-sn              : MT2134VS00903                      
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform transceiver sw1
sw1: 
   cable-type             : Optical module
   supported-cable-length : 30m OM3,50m OM4,50m OM5
   diagnostics-status     : Diagnostic Data Available
   status                 : Inserted
   error-status           : N/A
   vendor-data-code       : 2022-08-19
   identifier             : OSFP 8X Pluggable Transceiver
   vendor-rev             : A3
   vendor-name            : NVIDIA
   vendor-pn              : MMA4Z00-NS
   vendor-sn              : MT2234FT11534 temperature:
temperature:
  temperature         : 57.00 C
  high-alarm-threshold: 80.00 C
  low-alarm-threshold : -10.00 C
voltage:
  voltage             : 3.18 V
  high-alarm-threshold: 3.50 V
  low-alarm-threshold : 3.10 V
mod-fw-fault           : False
dp-fw-fault            : False
channel:
  channel-1:
    rx-power:
        power            : 1.68 mW / 2.25 dBm
        high-alarm-thresh: 5.00 dBm
        low-alarm-thresh : -6.00 dBm
    tx-power:
        power            : 1.58 mW / 1.99 dBm
        high-alarm-thresh: 5.00 dBm
        low-alarm-thresh : -2.01 dBm
    tx-bias-current:
        current          : 54.60 mA
        high-alarm-thresh: 145.00 mA
        low-alarm-thresh : 5.00 mA
    rx-cdr-lol    : False
    rx-los        : False
    tx-ad-eq-fault: False
    tx-cdr-lol    : False
    tx-los        : False
    tx-fault      : False
 
  channel-2:
    rx-power:
        power            : 1.58 mW / 1.99 dBm
        high-alarm-thresh: 5.00 dBm
        low-alarm-thresh : -6.00 dBm
    tx-power:
        power            : 1.58 mW / 1.99 dBm
        high-alarm-thresh: 5.00 dBm
        low-alarm-thresh : -2.01 dBm
    tx-bias-current:
        current          : 48.38 mA
        high-alarm-thresh: 145.00 mA
        low-alarm-thresh : 5.00 mA
    rx-cdr-lol    : False
    rx-los        : False
    tx-ad-eq-fault: False
    tx-cdr-lol    : False
    tx-los        : False
    tx-fault      : False
 
  channel-3:
    rx-power:
        power            : 1.54 mW / 1.88 dBm
        high-alarm-thresh: 5.00 dBm
        low-alarm-thresh : -6.00 dBm
    tx-power:
        power            : 1.58 mW / 1.99 dBm
        high-alarm-thresh: 5.00 dBm
        low-alarm-thresh : -2.01 dBm
    tx-bias-current:
        current          : 50.83 mA
        high-alarm-thresh: 145.00 mA
        low-alarm-thresh : 5.00 mA
    rx-cdr-lol    : False
    rx-los        : False
    tx-ad-eq-fault: False
    tx-cdr-lol    : False
    tx-los        : False
    tx-fault      : False
 
  channel-4:
    rx-power:
        power            : 1.74 mW / 2.41 dBm
        high-alarm-thresh: 5.00 dBm
        low-alarm-thresh : -6.00 dBm
    tx-power:
        power            : 1.58 mW / 1.99 dBm
        high-alarm-thresh: 5.00 dBm
        low-alarm-thresh : -2.01 dBm
    tx-bias-current:
        current          : 55.99 mA
        high-alarm-thresh: 145.00 mA
        low-alarm-thresh : 5.00 mA
    rx-cdr-lol    : False
    rx-los        : False
    tx-ad-eq-fault: False
    tx-cdr-lol    : False
    tx-los        : False
    tx-fault      : False
 
  channel-5:
    rx-power:
        power            : 1.55 mW / 1.90 dBm
        high-alarm-thresh: 5.00 dBm
        low-alarm-thresh : -6.00 dBm
    tx-power:
        power            : 1.59 mW / 2.01 dBm
        high-alarm-thresh: 5.00 dBm
        low-alarm-thresh : -2.01 dBm
    tx-bias-current:
        current          : 62.47 mA
        high-alarm-thresh: 145.00 mA
        low-alarm-thresh : 5.00 mA
    rx-cdr-lol    : False
    rx-los        : False
    tx-ad-eq-fault: False
    tx-cdr-lol    : False
    tx-los        : False
    tx-fault      : False
 
  channel-6:
    rx-power:
        power            : 1.64 mW / 2.15 dBm
        high-alarm-thresh: 5.00 dBm
        low-alarm-thresh : -6.00 dBm
    tx-power:
        power            : 1.57 mW / 1.96 dBm
        high-alarm-thresh: 5.00 dBm
        low-alarm-thresh : -2.01 dBm
    tx-bias-current:
        current          : 54.89 mA
        high-alarm-thresh: 145.00 mA
        low-alarm-thresh : 5.00 mA
    rx-cdr-lol    : False
    rx-los        : False
    tx-ad-eq-fault: False
    tx-cdr-lol    : False
    tx-los        : False
    tx-fault      : False
 
  channel-7:
    rx-power:
        power            : 1.46 mW / 1.64 dBm
        high-alarm-thresh: 5.00 dBm
        low-alarm-thresh : -6.00 dBm
    tx-power:
        power            : 1.61 mW / 2.07 dBm
        high-alarm-thresh: 5.00 dBm
        low-alarm-thresh : -2.01 dBm
    tx-bias-current:
        current          : 53.54 mA
        high-alarm-thresh: 145.00 mA
        low-alarm-thresh : 5.00 mA
    rx-cdr-lol    : False
    rx-los        : False
    tx-ad-eq-fault: False
    tx-cdr-lol    : False
    tx-los        : False
    tx-fault      : False
 
  channel-8:
    rx-power:
        power            : 1.46 mW / 1.64 dBm
        high-alarm-thresh: 5.00 dBm
        low-alarm-thresh : -6.00 dBm
    tx-power:
        power            : 1.60 mW / 2.04 dBm
        high-alarm-thresh: 5.00 dBm
        low-alarm-thresh : -2.01 dBm
    tx-bias-current:
        current          : 60.24 mA
        high-alarm-thresh: 145.00 mA
        low-alarm-thresh : 5.00 mA
    rx-cdr-lol    : False
    rx-los        : False
    tx-ad-eq-fault: False
    tx-cdr-lol    : False
    tx-los        : False
    tx-fault      : False

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/transceiver/

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/transceiver/{transceiver-id}

Related Commands

nv show platform

Notes

nv action reset platform transceiver id

nv action reset platform transceiver <transceiver-id>

Reset specific transceiver module

Syntax Description

transceiver-id

The name of the transceiver

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv action reset platform transceiver sw1
Action executing ...
Resetting module sw1 ... OK
Action succeeded
 
admin@nvos:~$ nv action reset platform transceiver sw1
Action executing ...
Resetting module sw1 ... Failed
Action succeeded 

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/transceiver/{transceiver-id}

Related Commands

nv show platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware

Notes

nv action install platform transceiver firmware files

nv action install platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware files <file-name>

Install firmware image file on the specific transceiver module.

Syntax Description

transceiver-id

The name of the transceiver

file-name

The name of the FW image file

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv action install platform transceiver sw1 firmware files sec_issu_46_120_10010_dev_signed.bin
Action executing ... 100%
Installed FW version: 46.120.10010
Action succeeded
 
admin@nvos:~$ nv action install platform transceiver sw5 firmware files sec_issu_46_120_10011_dev_signed.bin
Error: Action failed with the following issue:
    FW update is not supported for this module: no FW mgmt data is found

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/transceiver/{transceiver-id}/firmware/files/{file-name}

Related Commands

nv show platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware

nv show platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware files

Notes

Burning new firmware version is not supported for copper cables.

nv show platform transceiver firmware

nv show platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware

Display firmware information for specific transceiver module

Syntax Description

transceiver-id

The name of the transceiver

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform transceiver sw1 firmware 
                     operational         applied 
-------------------  ------------------  -------  
actual-firmware       46.140.1013 
fw-upgrade-status     N/A 
fw-upgrade-error-msg  N/A 
 
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform transceiver sw2 firmware 
                     operational         applied 
-------------------  ------------------  -------  
actual-firmware       47.120.10013 
fw-upgrade-status     OK
fw-upgrade-error-msg  N/A 

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/transceiver/{transceiver-id}/firmware

Related Commands

nv action install platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware files {file-name}

nv action reset platform transceiver <transceiver-id>

Notes

nv show platform transceiver firmware files

nv show platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware files

Display available firmware files for transceiver module

Syntax Description

transceiver-id

The name of the transceiver

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform transceiver sw3 firmware files
Available firmware files  File path 
------------------------  ---------------------- 
fw1.bin                   /host/fw-images/modules/fw1.bin 
fw2.bin                   /host/fw-images/modules/fw2.bin 

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/transceiver/{transceiver-id}/firmware/files

Related Commands

nv action install platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware files {file-name}

nv action reset platform transceiver <transceiver-id>

nv show platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware

Notes

nv show platform transceiver firmware files name

nv show platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware files <file-name>

Display specific firmware file for transceiver module

Syntax Description

transceiver-id

The name of the transceiver

file-name

The name of the FW image file

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform transceiver sw3 firmware files fw1.bin
Available firmware files  File path 
------------------------  ---------------------- 
fw1.bin                   /host/fw-images/modules/fw1.bin

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/transceiver/{transceiver-id}/firmware/files/{file-name}

Related Commands

nv action install platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware files {file-name}

nv action reset platform transceiver <transceiver-id>

nv show platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware

Notes

nv show platform software installed

nv show platform software installed

Displays the software packages installed in the system.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform software installed --w
Installed Software      Description                                                Package               Version
---------------------  ---------------------------------------------------------  ------------------ ------------------
acl                     access control list - utilities                            acl                    2.2.53-10
adduser                 add and remove users and groups                            adduser                3.118
apparmor                user-space parser utility for AppArmor                     apparmor               2.13.6-10
apt                     commandline package manager                                apt                    2.2.4
apt-transport-https     transitional package for https support                     apt-transport-https    2.2.4
audisp-tacplus          audisp module for TACACS+ accounting                       audisp-tacplus         1.0.2
auditd                  User space tools for security auditing                     auditd                1:3.0-2
base-files              Debian base system miscellaneous files                     base-files            11.1+deb11u3
base-passwd             Debian base system master password and group files         base-passwd            3.5.51
...

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/software/installed

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/software/installed/{installed-id}

Related Commands

nv show platform

Notes

nv action turn-on/turn-off platform environment led UID

nv action turn-on platform environment led UID

nv action turn-off platform environment led UID

Turns on/off the LED UID

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv action turn-on platform environment led UID

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/environment/led/UID

Related Commands

Notes

System Health Monitor

nv show system health

nv show system health

Show system health status

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system health
            operational  applied
----------  -----------  -------
status      Not OK
status-led  off
 
 
 
Health issues
================
    Component  Status information
    ---------  ------------------
    LEAKAGE-1  detected leakage

Related Commands

nv show system health history

Notes


nv show system health history

nv show system health history [file-name]

Show system health history file.

Syntax Description

file-name

Show health history files in the system

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system health history
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system health history files
 
health history reports      File path
----------------------       -------------------------
health_history                 /var/log/health_history
health_history.1              /var/log/health_history.1
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system health history files health_history

Related Commands

nv show system health

Notes

  • When running the command via the CLI, the file open in “Less”

  • When no file is selected, the default file name that opens is “health_history”


nv show platform ps-redundancy

nv show platform ps-redundancy

Shows power supply redundancy policy

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform ps-redundancy
 
         operational     applied         pending     
-------  --------------  --------------  -------------
policy   grid-redundant  grid-redundant  no-redundancy
min-required  8             

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/ps-redundancy

Related Commands

nv set platform ps-redundancy policy

nv show system health

Notes

Supported only in systems that do not require all the power supplies to be connected.


nv set platform ps-redundancy policy

nv set platform ps-redundancy policy {no-redundancy | ps-redundant | grid-redundant}

Sets system power redundancy policy. When the power redundancy policy requirements are not met a health issue is raised

Syntax Description

no-redundancy

No power supply is reserved. The redundancy is not enabled.

ps-redundant

One power supply unit is redundant to the rest. The system can work with one less power supply unit.

grid-redundant

The power supplies are split into two logical power supply grids, each grid contains the minimum power supplies required by the system. The power supplies on the left side of the switch are one grid, and the power supplies on the right switch are the other. The system can work if all the power supplies of one grid fail.

Default

grid-redundant

History

25.02.2002

Example

nv set platform ps-redundancy policy grid-redundant

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/ platform/ps-redundancy

Related Commands

nv show system health

nv show platform ps-redundancy

Notes

Supported only in systems that do not require all the power supplies to be connected.
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 7, 2025.
content here