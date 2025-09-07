On This Page
- nv show platform
- nv show platform firmware
- nv show platform chassis-location
- nv show platform environment
- nv show platform environment fan
- nv show platform environment led
- nv show platform environment psu
- nv show platform environment temperature
- nv show platform environment voltage
- nv show platform environment voltage sensor
- nv show platform inventory
- nv show platform transceiver
- nv action reset platform transceiver id
- nv action install platform transceiver firmware files
- nv show platform transceiver firmware
- nv show platform transceiver firmware files
- nv show platform transceiver firmware files name
- nv show platform software installed
- nv action turn-on/turn-off platform environment led UID
Chassis Management Commands
nv show platform
Displays the types of data available under more specific platform commands.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform
Related Commands
Notes
nv show platform firmware
Displays platform firmware information.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/firmware
Related Commands
Notes
nv show platform chassis-location
Display chassis location information.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
Related Commands
Notes
nv show platform environment
Displays the types of data available under more specific platform environment commands.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/environment
Related Commands
nv show platform environment fan
nv show platform environment led
Notes
nv show platform environment fan {fan-id}
Displays the maximum, minimum, current speed and state for one or all fans in the system.
Syntax Description
fan-id
Name of the fan whose status to display. If not entered, all fans are displayed.
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/environment/fan
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/environment/fan/{fan-id}
Related Commands
Notes
nv show platform environment led {led-id}
Displays the status of one or all LEDs in the system.
Syntax Description
led-id
Name of the LED whose status to display. If not entered, all LEDs are displayed.
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/environment/led
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/environment/led/{led-id}
Related Commands
Notes
nv show platform environment psu {psu-id}
Displays the capacity, current, power, voltage, and state for one or all PSUs in the system.
Syntax Description
psu-id
Name of the PSU whose status is to be displayed. If psu-is is not specified, all PSUs are displayed.
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/environment/psu
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/environment/psu/{psu-id}
Related Commands
nv show platform environment
nv show platform ps-redundancy
Notes
nv show platform environment temperature {sensor-id}
Shows platform temperature and displays temperature information from different platform sensors.
Syntax Description
sensor-id
Name of the sensor whose data to display. If not entered, all sensors are displayed.
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/environment/temperature
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/environment/temperature/{sensor-id}
Related Commands
Notes
Note the quotes needed for sensor ID containing a space.
nv show platform environment voltage
Displays a table with all voltage sensors located on the chassis.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/environment/voltage
Related Commands
nv show platform environment voltage
Notes
nv show platform environment voltage <sensor-id>
Display voltage of a specific sensor.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/environment/voltage/{sensor-id}
Related Commands
nv show platform environment voltage
Notes
This command is supported only on QM9700 platforms
nv show platform inventory {<inventory-id>}
Display the status of all platform components. Includes the following fields: hw-version, model, serial, state and type.
Syntax Description
inventory-id
Display the status of a single platform component (with the same fields as the general command).
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/inventroy/
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/inventroy/{inventroy-id}
Related Commands
Notes
nv show platform transceiver {<transceiver-id>}
Display the status of all transceivers. Includes fields such as: cable-type, cable-length, vendor-rev and identifier.
Syntax Description
transceiver-id
Display the status of a single transceiver (with the same fields as the general command).
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/transceiver/
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/transceiver/{transceiver-id}
Related Commands
Notes
nv action reset platform transceiver <transceiver-id>
Reset specific transceiver module
Syntax Description
transceiver-id
The name of the transceiver
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/transceiver/{transceiver-id}
Related Commands
nv show platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware
Notes
nv action install platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware files <file-name>
Install firmware image file on the specific transceiver module.
Syntax Description
transceiver-id
The name of the transceiver
file-name
The name of the FW image file
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/transceiver/{transceiver-id}/firmware/files/{file-name}
Related Commands
nv show platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware
nv show platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware files
Notes
Burning new firmware version is not supported for copper cables.
nv show platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware
Display firmware information for specific transceiver module
Syntax Description
transceiver-id
The name of the transceiver
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/transceiver/{transceiver-id}/firmware
Related Commands
nv action install platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware files {file-name}
nv action reset platform transceiver <transceiver-id>
Notes
nv show platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware files
Display available firmware files for transceiver module
Syntax Description
transceiver-id
The name of the transceiver
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/transceiver/{transceiver-id}/firmware/files
Related Commands
nv action install platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware files {file-name}
nv action reset platform transceiver <transceiver-id>
nv show platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware
Notes
nv show platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware files <file-name>
Display specific firmware file for transceiver module
Syntax Description
transceiver-id
The name of the transceiver
file-name
The name of the FW image file
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/transceiver/{transceiver-id}/firmware/files/{file-name}
Related Commands
nv action install platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware files {file-name}
nv action reset platform transceiver <transceiver-id>
nv show platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware
Notes
nv show platform software installed
Displays the software packages installed in the system.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/software/installed
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/software/installed/{installed-id}
Related Commands
Notes
nv action turn-on platform environment led UID
nv action turn-off platform environment led UID
Turns on/off the LED UID
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/environment/led/UID
Related Commands
Notes
nv show system health
nv show system health
Show system health status
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
Related Commands
nv show system health history
Notes
nv show system health history
nv show system health history [file-name]
Show system health history file.
Syntax Description
file-name
Show health history files in the system
History
25.02.2002
Example
Related Commands
nv show system health
Notes
nv show platform ps-redundancy
nv show platform ps-redundancy
Shows power supply redundancy policy
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/ps-redundancy
Related Commands
nv set platform ps-redundancy policy
nv show system health
Notes
Supported only in systems that do not require all the power supplies to be connected.
nv set platform ps-redundancy policy
nv set platform ps-redundancy policy {no-redundancy | ps-redundant | grid-redundant}
Sets system power redundancy policy. When the power redundancy policy requirements are not met a health issue is raised
Syntax Description
no-redundancy
No power supply is reserved. The redundancy is not enabled.
ps-redundant
One power supply unit is redundant to the rest. The system can work with one less power supply unit.
grid-redundant
The power supplies are split into two logical power supply grids, each grid contains the minimum power supplies required by the system. The power supplies on the left side of the switch are one grid, and the power supplies on the right switch are the other. The system can work if all the power supplies of one grid fail.
Default
grid-redundant
History
25.02.2002
Example
nv set platform ps-redundancy policy grid-redundant
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/ platform/ps-redundancy
Related Commands
nv show system health
nv show platform ps-redundancy
Notes
Supported only in systems that do not require all the power supplies to be connected.