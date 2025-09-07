NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.2002
Configuration Management

Restoring Factory Default Configuration

Restore to factory default is used when the configuration is corrupted or when there is a need to start the system with default configuration, for example when the system is being introduced into a new network.

admin@nvos:~$ nv action reset system factory-default

To reset system to factory default has several types, selected using the “keep” option:

  1. Full wipe of configuration, system files, log files, when nothing is being specified.

  2. keep all-config: This option does not wipe any system configuration; it does, however, remove system files and log files.

  3. keep basic: This option removes most of the configuration in addition to removing system files and log files. The basic configuration to maintain system connectivity is being kept. This includes the following:

    1. Management interface (eth0, eth1)

    2. Local aaa users and their roles

    3. Password hardening rules

    4. SSH server configuration

    admin@nvos:~$ nv action reset system factory-default keep basic

  4. keep only-files: This option removes all system configuration but keep system and log files. This can be used for debug purposes.
