Configuration Management
Restore to factory default is used when the configuration is corrupted or when there is a need to start the system with default configuration, for example when the system is being introduced into a new network.
admin
@nvos:~$ nv action reset system factory-
default
To reset system to factory default has several types, selected using the “keep” option:
Full wipe of configuration, system files, log files, when nothing is being specified.
keep all-config: This option does not wipe any system configuration; it does, however, remove system files and log files.
keep basic: This option removes most of the configuration in addition to removing system files and log files. The basic configuration to maintain system connectivity is being kept. This includes the following:
Management interface (eth0, eth1)
Local aaa users and their roles
Password hardening rules
SSH server configuration
admin
@nvos:~$ nv action reset system factory-
defaultkeep basic
keep only-files: This option removes all system configuration but keep system and log files. This can be used for debug purposes.