IPoIB Commands

Example

Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ nv show interface ib0 link state operational applied pending description -- ----------- ------- ------- ----------- up up The state of the interface Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ nv show interface ib0 link counters operational applied pending description ------------------- ----------- ------- ------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------- carrier-transitions 4 Number of times the interface state has transitioned between up and... in-bytes 0 Bytes Total number of bytes received on the interface in-drops 0 Number of received packets dropped in-errors 0 Number of received packets with errors in-pkts 0 Total number of packets received on the interface out-bytes 720 Bytes Total number of bytes transmitted out of the interface out-drops 0 The number of outbound packets that were chosen to be discarded eve... out-errors 0 The number of outbound packets that could not be transmitted because... out-pkts 6 Total number of packets transmitted out of the interface