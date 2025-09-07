NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.2002
Link Diagnostic Commands

nv show interface link diagnostics

nv show interface <interface-id> link diagnostics

Display the link diagnostics information of the given interface

Syntax Description

interface-id

Name of the interface to display

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

admin@nvos:~:~$ nv show interface sw1p1s1 link diagnostics
Code    Status
--------  --------------------------------------------------------
0           No issue was observed    

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/<interface id>/link/diagnostics

Related Commands

nv show interface --view link-diagnostics

Notes

nv show interface view link diagnostics

nv show interface--view link-diagnostics

Display the link diagnostics for all the interfaces

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv show interface --view link-diagnostics
Interface  Code  Status
---------- ----- --------------------
acp1       2     Negotiation failure
acp2       2     Negotiation failure
fnm1       2     Negotiation failure
fnm2       2     Negotiation failure
sw1p1s1    1024  Cable is unplugged
sw1p1s2    1024  Cable is unplugged

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface

Related Commands

nv show interface link diagnostics

Notes

nv set/unset system lldp

nv {set,unset} system lldp [state {enabled,disabled} | tx-interval {number} | tx-hold-multiplier {number}]

Update LLDP global configurations.

Syntax Description

state

LLDP state configuration.

tx-interval

Change transmit delay.

tx-hold-multiplier

TTL of transmitted packets is calculated by multiplying the tx-interval by the given factor.

Default

state

enabled

tx-interval

30

tx-hold-multiplier

4

History

25.02.2002

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv set system lldp state disabled
 
admin@nvos:~# nv set system lldp state tx-interval 50

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/lldp

Related Commands

nv show system lldp

Notes

nv show system lldp

nv show system lldp

Display LLDP global configurations

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv show system lldp
 
                        operational   applied
------------------      -----------   -------
state                   enabled       enabled
tx-interval             30            30     
tx-hold-multiplier      4             4  

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/lldp

Related Commands

nv set system lldp

Notes

nv show interface {interface-id} lldp

nv show interface {interface-id} lldp

Show preview details of interface neighbor

Syntax Description

interface-id

interface name

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv show interface eth0 lldp
                operational                      applied
----------      -------------------------        -------
[neighbor]      MTL-S-F2-LAB-ADVG-SW-4-12 

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/lldp

Related Commands

nv show interface {interface-id} lldp neighbor

Notes

This command is just for mgmt interfaces.

nv show interface {interface-id} lldp neighbor

nv show interface {interface-id} lldp neighbor

Show details of interface neighbor.

Syntax Description

interface-id

interface name

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

admin@nvos:~$ nv show interface eth0 lldp neighbor 
Neighbor                      Remote IP    Model    SW Version        Remote Port
-------------------------     ----------   -------  ----------------  -----------
MTL-S-F2-LAB-ADVG-SW-4-12     10.60.4.12                              11  

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/lldp/neighbor

Related Commands

nv show interface {interface-id} lldp neighbor {neighbor-id}

Notes

This command is just for mgmt interfaces.

nv show interface {interface-id} lldp neighbor {neighbor-id}

nv show interface {interface-id} lldp neighbor {neighbor-id}

Show extend details of the neighbor

Syntax Description

interface-id

Interface name

neighbor-id

Neighbor name

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

admin@nvos:~$ nv show interface eth0 lldp neighbor MTL-S-F2-LAB-ADVG-SW-4-12 
                           operational
-------------------------  -----------------------------------------------------
age                        3581                            
bridge                  
  untagged                 59                             
chassis
  chassis-id               1c:98:ec:45:3e:c0
  management-address-ipv4  10.60.4.12
  management-address-ipv6  fdfd:fdfd:7:145::1000:4998
  system-name              MTL-S-F2-LAB-ADVG-SW-4-12                       
  system-description       HP J9775A 2530-48G Switch, revision YA.16.11.0015, ROM YA.15.20 ...
port     
  ttl                      120
  name                     11
  type                     local
  description              11
  pmd-autoneg                                  
    [advertised]           0 
    [advertised]           1
    [advertised]           2
    mau-oper-type          1000BaseTFD - Four-pair Category 5 UTP, full duplex mode                                        
lldp-med                                                         
  device-type                      

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/lldp/neighbor/{neighbor-id}

Related Commands

nv show interface {interface-id} lldp neighbor

Notes

This command is just for mgmt interfaces.

nv show interface lldp

nv show interface lldp

Show neighbor details of all interfaces.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002
admin@nvos:~$ nv show interface lldp
Interface      Speed      Type          Neighbor                      Remote Port
---------      ------     --------      -------------------------     -----------
eth0           1G         eth            MTL-S-F2-LAB-ADVG-SW-4-12    11  
ib0                       ipoib                                                 
lo                        loopback                                                
sw1p1          200G       ib                                                    
sw1p2          200G       ib
sw2p1                     ib  
...  ...
...  ...

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/lldp

Related Commands

nv show interface {interface-id} lldp

Notes

