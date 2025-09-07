NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.2002
Logging

To display syslog, run the following command:

admin@nvos:~$ nv show system log

To display specific syslog file, run the following command:

admin@nvos:~$ nv show system log files syslog.1

Remote Logging

To configure remote syslog to send syslog messages to a remote syslog server, follow the steps below.

  1. Set remote syslog server.

    admin@nvos:~$ nv set system syslog server <IP address/hostname>

  2. (Optional) Set the destination port of the remote host.

    admin@nvos:~$ nv set system syslog server 10.20.30.40 port 1234

  3. (Optional) Filter log messages according to an input regex.

    admin@nvos:~$ nv set system syslog server 10.20.30.40 filter include ERROR

  4. Set the minimum severity of the log level to info.

    admin@nvos:~$ nv set system syslog server 10.20.30.40 trap info

  5. Set the protocol over which to communicate with remote syslog server

    admin@nvos:~$ nv set system syslog server 10.20.30.40 protocol tcp

