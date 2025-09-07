On This Page
Logging Commands
nv show system {log | debug-log} {files {file-name} | component {component-name}} {--view = follow}
Displays the log file
Syntax Description
log | debug-log
Displays the log file in interactive mode , similar to LINUX “less” utility
files
Displays the list of log files
file-name
Displays an archived log file
component
Displays the log configuration of all the system components
component-name
Displays the log configuration of specific system component
--view follow
Displays the last few lines of the current log file and then continues to display new lines as they come in until the user hits Ctrl+C, similar to LINUX “tail” utility.
Default
N/A
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/log
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/log/component
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/log/comonenpt/{comonenpt-name}
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/log/files
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/log/files/{file-name}
Related Commands
nv show system debug-log
nv set system log component nvued level <level>
nv show system {log-kind} rotation
Show log rotation criteria configuration.
Syntax Description
log-kind
Log kind: log or debug-log
Default
N/A
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/log/rotation
Related Commands
nv set system log rotation
nv set system debug-log rotation
nv set system log component <component-name> level <level>
nv unset system log component <component-name> level
Set/unset the system component minimum priority level of messages to log
Syntax Description
component-name
The system component name: nvued, orchagent, portsyncd, sai_api_port, sai_api_switch, syncd
level
The minimum priority level of messages to log: critical, debug, error, info, notice, warn
Default
notice
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/log/component
Related Commands
nv show system log component
nv unset system log component level
To get component-name run "nv show system log component"
nv set system {log-kind} rotation disk-percentage <percentage>
nv unset system {log-kind} rotation disk-percentage
Set/unset the size of the log file to rotate based on disk size percentage.
Syntax Description
log-kind
Log kind: log or debug-log
percentage
Percentage value: 0.001 - 100
Default
N/A
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/rotation
Related Commands
nv show system log rotation
nv show system debug-log rotation
nv set system {log-kind} rotation frequency <frequency>
nv unset system {log-kind} rotation frequency
Set/unset the frequency of the file rotation.
Syntax Description
log-kind
Log kind: log or debug-log
frequency
Rotation frequency: daily, weekly, monthly, yearly
Default
daily
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/rotation
Related Commands
nv show system log rotation
nv show system debug-log rotation
nv set system {log-kind} rotation max-number <count>
nv unset system {log-kind} rotation max-number
Set/unset the max number of file rotations.
Syntax Description
log-kind
Log kind: log or debug-log
count
Number of file rotations before being removed: 0–999999
Default
20
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/rotation
Related Commands
nv show system log rotation
nv show system debug-log rotation
nv set system {log-kind} rotation size <mebibytes>
nv unset system {log-kind} rotation size
Set the size of the file to be rotated.
Syntax Description
log-kind
Log kind: log or debug-log
mebibytes
The size threshold for a file to be rotated: 0.001–3500 MiB
Default
10
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/rotation
Related Commands
nv show system log rotation
nv show system debug-log rotation
nv set system syslog trap <severity>
nv unset system syslog trap
Set the minimum log level to send the logs to remote servers.
The unset form of that command resets trap to default.
Syntax Description
severity
debug | info | notice | warn | error | critical | none
Default
Notice
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/syslog/trap
Related Commands
nv show system log rotation
nv action rotate system {log-kind}
Force log file rotation. Action to trigger file rotation manually.
Syntax Description
log-kind
Log kind: log or debug-log
Default
N/A
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system
Related Commands
nv show system log rotation
