Management Interfaces

Management interfaces are used in order to provide access to switch management user interfaces (e.g., CLI, openAPI).

NVIDIA switches support out-of-band (OOB) dedicated interfaces (e.g., eth0). In addition, most NVIDIA switches feature a serial port that provides access to the CLI only.

Configuring Management Interfaces with Static IP Addresses

The management interface uses DHCP for addressing by default.

To set a static IP address (for example):

admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface eth0 ip address 192.0.2.42/24
admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface eth0 ip gateway 192.0.2.1
admin@nvos:~$ nv config apply

Note

To help setups with static IP to detect new devices, configuring static IP address will trigger unsolicited announcement messages to the gateway in order to reveal the devices's MAC address. This also applies to static IPv6 addresses.

Physically disconnecting and connecting the cables will also trigger the same messages when static IP addresses are configured.

Configuring IPv6 Address on the Management Interface

  1. Set a static IPv6 address. Run:

    admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface eth0 ip address fdfd:fdfd:7:145:9a03:9bff:fe6b:6ac/64
admin@nvos:~$ nv config apply

  2. Verify the IPv6 address is configured correctly. Run:

    admin@nvos:~$ nv show interface eth0

Default Gateway

To configure manually the default gateway, use the “nv set interface eth0 ip gateway” command, with “0.0.0.0” as prefix and mask. The next-hop address must be within the range of one of the IP interfaces on the system.

IP DHCP Client

To enable DHCP client and DHCPv6 client state on Management (eth0, eth1) interfaces use the following commands:

  1. nv set interface <interface-id> ip dhcp-client state <enabled | disabled>

  2. nv set interface <interface-id> ip dhcp-client6 state <enabled | disabled>

Note

Enabling DHCP client on management interface (eth0, eth1) automatically enables DHCPv6 client and vice-versa.
