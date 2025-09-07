On This Page
NTP Commands
nv show system ntp [-w status]
Display NTP configuration and status.
It shows the next information: status (offset, reference), authentication, listening interface, NTP state, NTP DHCP state, VRF device.
Syntax Description
-w status
Status view: Show short NTP status
Default
N/A
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/ntp
By default, NTP DHCP is enabled, so if the DHCP server sends out NTP servers to the clients, the switch will get it and will be synchronized with it.
nv show system ntp server [<server-id> | -w query]
Display NTP servers configuration and query data.
The command shows the following information: aggressive polling state, server type, authentication key, server IP address, server state, trustiness, protocol version.
Syntax Description
server-id
Hostname or IP address of the NTP server.
Show configuration for a specific configured NTP server.
-w query
Query view: Show query data from NTP servers.
Default
N/A
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/ntp/server
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/ntp/server/<server-id>
nv show system ntp key [<key-id>]
Display NTP authentication keys inventory.
It shows the next information: key ID, key type, obfuscated value.
Syntax Description
key-id
NTP authentication key ID.
Show the configuration of a specific authentication key.
Default
N/A
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/ntp/key
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/ntp/key/<key-id>
nv {set,unset} system ntp [listen {eth0} | state {enabled,disabled} | dhcp {enabled,disabled} | vrf {default} | authentication {enabled,disabled}]
Update NTP global configuration.
Syntax Description
listen
NTP interface to listen on. Limited to "eth0" only.
state
NTP state configuration.
dhcp
Use NTP servers leased from DHCP server.
vrf
VRF to run NTP daemon in. Limited to "default" only.
authentication
Enables NTP authentication.
Default
listen
eth0
state
enabled
dhcp
enabled
vrf
default
authentication
disabled
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/ntp
nv set system ntp server
nv {set,unset} system ntp server [<server-id> [aggressive-polling {on,off} | state {enabled,disabled} | key <1-65535> | trusted {yes,no} | version {3,4} | association-type {server,pool}]]
Update the NTP servers configuration.
Syntax Description
server-id
Hostname or IP address of the NTP server.
aggressive-polling
Aggressive polling of the server.
state
Temporarily disable/enable this NTP server.
key
Specify the key ID to securely communicate with the remote NTP server.
trusted
Trust that NTP server.
If authentication is configured this will additionally force all time updates to only use trusted servers.
version
The NTP protocol version to communicate with the remote server.
association-type
NTP server association type.
Default
aggressive-polling
on
state
disabled
trusted
no
version
4
association-type
server
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/ntp/server
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/ntp/server/<server-id>
nv set system ntp key
When authentication of incoming NTP packets is enabled, the switch ensures that they come from an authenticated time source before using them for time synchronization on the switch.
An authentication key may be created and used to authenticate incoming NTP packets. For the key to be used, make sure the following is in place.
1. It should be shared with the NTP server sending the NTP packet.
2. The key should be trusted.
3. NTP authentication should be enabled on the system
nv {set,unset} system ntp key [<key-id> [trusted {yes,no} | type {md5,sha1} | value <value>]]
Update the NTP keys configuration.
Syntax Description
key-id
NTP authentication key ID.
trusted
Trust that NTP authentication key.
type
Authentication key type.
value
Secret authentication key value.
Default
trusted
no
type
md5
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/ntp/key
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/ntp/key/<key-id>
nv set system ntp server
