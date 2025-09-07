NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.2002
NTP Commands

nv show system ntp

nv show system ntp [-w status]

Display NTP configuration and status.

It shows the next information: status (offset, reference), authentication, listening interface, NTP state, NTP DHCP state, VRF device.

Syntax Description

-w status

Status view: Show short NTP status

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system ntp
                operational        applied             pending
--------------  -----------------  -----------------   --------
offset          10.03 ms
reference       1.2.3.4
status          synchronized
authentication  disabled           disabled
listen          eth0               eth0
state           enabled            enabled
vrf             default            default
[server]        0.ua.ntp.pool.org  0.ua.ntp.pool.org
[server]        1.1.1.1            1.1.1.1
[server]        1.il.ntp.pool.com  1.il.ntp.pool.com
[server]        1.ua.pool.ntp.org  1.ua.pool.ntp.org
[server]        10.11.100.5        10.11.100.5
[server]        ntphost1           ntphost1
[server]        ntphost2           ntphost2
[server]        time.google.com    time.google.com
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system ntp -w status
           operational   applied
---------  ------------  -------
offset     10.03 ms
reference  1.2.3.4
status     synchronized

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/ntp

Related Commands

Notes

By default, NTP DHCP is enabled, so if the DHCP server sends out NTP servers to the clients, the switch will get it and will be synchronized with it.

nv show system ntp server

nv show system ntp server [<server-id> | -w query]

Display NTP servers configuration and query data.

The command shows the following information: aggressive polling state, server type, authentication key, server IP address, server state, trustiness, protocol version.

Syntax Description

server-id

Hostname or IP address of the NTP server.

Show configuration for a specific configured NTP server.

-w query

Query view: Show query data from NTP servers.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system ntp server
NTP server         Aggressive  Type    KeyID  Resolve as             State     Trusted  Ver
-----------------  ----------  ------  -----  ---------------------  --------  -------  ---
0.ua.ntp.pool.org  on          server         216.40.34.37           enabled   no       4
1.1.1.1            on          server         1.1.1.1                enabled   no       4
1.il.ntp.pool.com  on          server         DNS resolution failed  enabled   no       4
1.ua.pool.ntp.org  on          server         193.34.155.3           enabled   no       4
10.11.100.5        on          server  1      10.11.100.5            enabled   no       4
ntphost1           on          pool           DNS resolution failed  disabled  no       3
ntphost2           on          server         DNS resolution failed  enabled   no       4
time.google.com    on          server         216.239.35.12          enabled   no       4
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system ntp server -w query
NTP server         Auth  Delay   Jitter  Offset  Status  Poll  Reach  Ref clock       Stratum  Type  When
-----------------  ----  ------  ------  ------  ------  ----  -----  --------------  -------  ----  ----
0.ua.ntp.pool.org  none  0.000   0.000   +0.000          64    no     .INIT.          16       u     -
1.1.1.1            none  0.000   0.000   +0.000          64    no     .INIT.          16       u     -
10.11.100.5        none  0.000   0.000   +0.000          64    no     .INIT.          16       u     -
1.ua.pool.ntp.org  none  81.419  0.884   +0.286  +       64    yes    129.134.28.123  2        u     43
time.google.com    none  61.700  0.965   +0.990  *       64    yes    .GOOG.          1        u     44

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/ntp/server

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/ntp/server/<server-id>

Related Commands

Notes

nv show system ntp key

nv show system ntp key [<key-id>]

Display NTP authentication keys inventory.

It shows the next information: key ID, key type, obfuscated value.

Syntax Description

key-id

NTP authentication key ID.

Show the configuration of a specific authentication key.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system ntp key
KeyID  Trusted  Type  Value
-----  -------  ----  -----
1      yes      md5   *
42     yes      sha1  *
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system ntp key 42
         operational  applied
-------  -----------  -------
trusted  yes          yes
type     sha1         sha1
value    *            *

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/ntp/key

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/ntp/key/<key-id>

Related Commands

Notes

nv set/unset system ntp

nv {set,unset} system ntp [listen {eth0} | state {enabled,disabled} | dhcp {enabled,disabled} | vrf {default} | authentication {enabled,disabled}]

Update NTP global configuration.

Syntax Description

listen

NTP interface to listen on. Limited to "eth0" only.

state

NTP state configuration.

dhcp

Use NTP servers leased from DHCP server.

vrf

VRF to run NTP daemon in. Limited to "default" only.

authentication

Enables NTP authentication.

Default

listen

eth0

state

enabled

dhcp

enabled

vrf

default

authentication

disabled

History

25.02.2002

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset system ntp
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system ntp authentication enabled
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset system ntp state

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/ntp

Related Commands

nv set system ntp server

Notes

nv set/unset system ntp server

nv {set,unset} system ntp server [<server-id> [aggressive-polling {on,off} | state {enabled,disabled} | key <1-65535> | trusted {yes,no} | version {3,4} | association-type {server,pool}]]

Update the NTP servers configuration.

Syntax Description

server-id

Hostname or IP address of the NTP server.

aggressive-polling

Aggressive polling of the server.

state

Temporarily disable/enable this NTP server.

key

Specify the key ID to securely communicate with the remote NTP server.

trusted

Trust that NTP server.

If authentication is configured this will additionally force all time updates to only use trusted servers.

version

The NTP protocol version to communicate with the remote server.

association-type

NTP server association type.

Default

aggressive-polling

on

state

disabled

trusted

no

version

4

association-type

server

History

25.02.2002

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset system ntp server
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset system ntp server 10.10.10.10
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system ntp server 10.10.10.10 trusted yes
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset system ntp server 10.10.10.10 key

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/ntp/server

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/ntp/server/<server-id>

Related Commands

nv set system ntp key

Notes

When authentication of incoming NTP packets is enabled, the switch ensures that they come from an authenticated time source before using them for time synchronization on the switch.

An authentication key may be created and used to authenticate incoming NTP packets. For the key to be used, make sure the following is in place.

1. It should be shared with the NTP server sending the NTP packet.

2. The key should be trusted.

3. NTP authentication should be enabled on the system

nv set/unset system ntp key

nv {set,unset} system ntp key [<key-id> [trusted {yes,no} | type {md5,sha1} | value <value>]]

Update the NTP keys configuration.

Syntax Description

key-id

NTP authentication key ID.

trusted

Trust that NTP authentication key.

type

Authentication key type.

value

Secret authentication key value.

Default

trusted

no

type

md5

History

25.02.2002

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset system ntp key
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset system ntp key 3
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system ntp key type sha1
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset system ntp key type

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/ntp/key

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/ntp/key/<key-id>

Related Commands

nv set system ntp server

Notes
