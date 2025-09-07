On This Page
- Prerequisites
- Get Started
- Test Cable Connectivity
- Configure a Loopback Interface
- Configure Connection-Mode In an InfiniBand Interface
Quick Start Guide
This quick start guide provides an end-to-end setup process for installing and running NVOS.
Before running NVUE commands, please refer to the NVIDIA User Experience (NVUE) section.
This guide requires an intermediate-level Linux knowledge. An understanding of text editing, Unix file permissions, and process monitoring is necessary. A variety of text editors are pre-installed, including
vi and
nano.
Access to a Linux or UNIX shell in needed. For Windows users, employing a Linux environment like Cygwin as your command line tool is recommended for interacting with NVOS.
If moving from MLNX-OS to NVOS operating system, please refer to the following appendix: Moving from MLNX-OS to NVOS.
When starting NVOS for the first time, the management port send a DHCP request. To determine the IP address of the switch, you can cross reference the MAC address of the switch with your DHCP server. The MAC address is typically located on the side of the switch or on the box in which the unit ships.
Login Credentials
The default installation includes two accounts:
The system account (root) has full system privileges. NVOS locks the root account password by default (which prohibits login).
The user account (admin) has
sudoprivileges. The admin account uses the default password
admin.
The user account (monitor) has
read onlyprivileges. The monitor account uses the default password
monitor.Note
It is recommended to change the default password when logging in for the first time. ONIE includes options that allow you to change the default password for the admin account automatically when you install a new NVOS image. Refer to ONIE Installation Options.
In this quick start guide, use the admin account to configure NVOS.
All accounts except root can use remote SSH login.
Note that the SSH auto-logout is 15 minutes.
Serial Console Management
It is recommended to perform management and configuration over the network, either in-band or out-of-band. A serial console is fully supported.
Typically, switches ship from the manufacturer with a mating DB9 serial cable. Switches with ONIE are always set to a 115200 baud rate.
Wired Ethernet Management
An NVOS switch always provides 2 dedicated Ethernet management port called eth0, eth1. This interface is specifically for out-of-band management use. The management interface uses DHCP for addressing by default.
Set Static IP Address
To set a static IP address, run the following (ipv6 supported as well):
admin
@nvos:~$ nv set
interface eth0 ip address
192.0.
2.42/
24
admin
@nvos:~$ nv set
interface eth0 ip gateway
192.0.
2.1
admin
@nvos:~$ nv config apply
Configuring static IP address will triger unsolicited announcement messages to the gateway in order to reveal the devices's MAC address.
Configure the Hostname
The hostname identifies the switch; as such, make sure the hostname is configured in a unique and descriptive way.
By default, DHCP is enabled, device receives the DHCP Hostname option inside the response and set the device hostname.
By default, DHCP is enabled for both interfaces that may receive hostname update during run. NVOS is always updating to the latest hostname received by DHCP.
It is possible to disable hostname for a certain interface by executing the following:
nv set
interface eth0 ip dhcp-client set-hostname disabled"
Do not use an underscore (_), apostrophe ('), dots (.), or non-ASCII characters in the hostname.
The hostname convention need to follow "idn-hostname" as defined by either RFC 1123 as for hostname, or an internationalized hostname as defined by RFC 5890, section 2.3.2.3 [RFC5890]
Change the Hostname
To change the hostname, run the following:
admin
@nvos:~$ nv set system hostname leaf01
admin
@nvos:~$ nv config apply
The command prompt in the terminal does not reflect the new hostname until you either log out of the switch or start a new shell.
By default, NVOS enables all data plane ports
To view link status, run the
nv show interface command or
nv show platform transceiver.
NVOS has a preconfigured loopback interface. When the switch boots up, the loopback interface, called lo, is up and assigned an IP address of 127.0.0.1.
The loopback interface lo must always exist on the switch and must always be up. To check the status of the loopback interface, run the NVUE
nv show interface lo command
Add IP Address to Loopback Interface
To add an IP address to a loopback interface, configure the lo interface:
admin
@nvos:~$ nv set
interface lo ip address
10.10.
10.1/
32
admin
@nvos:~$ nv config apply
When configuring an IP address without a subnet mask, it becomes a /32 IP address. For example,
10.10.10.1 is
10.10.10.1/32.
When running NVUE commands to configure the switch, run the
nv config save command before you reboot. The command saves the applied configuration to the startup configuration so that the changes persist after the reboot.
admin@nvos:~$ nv config save
The connection-mode attribute indicates to which peer this port is connected. This feature is dedicated to Q3200-RA system which can be connected to NDR systems (or older) and to XDR systems.
In case the port is connected to XDR systems, the connection-mode should be XDR. If it connected to NDR system, the connection-mode should be NDR. By default, all the ports are configured to connection-mode XDR.
When connecting port to NDR system, the port connection-mode needs to be changed with the set command (nv set interface link connection-mode) to 'ndr' in order to have link up with full bandwidth. Changing port connection-mode will move the port to down and up again when configuration ends.