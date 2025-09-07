NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.2002
Quick Start Guide

This quick start guide provides an end-to-end setup process for installing and running NVOS.

Note

Before running NVUE commands, please refer to the NVIDIA User Experience (NVUE) section.

Prerequisites

This guide requires an intermediate-level Linux knowledge. An understanding of text editing, Unix file permissions, and process monitoring is necessary. A variety of text editors are pre-installed, including vi and nano.

Access to a Linux or UNIX shell in needed. For Windows users, employing a Linux environment like Cygwin as your command line tool is recommended for interacting with NVOS.

Note

If moving from MLNX-OS to NVOS operating system, please refer to the following appendix: Moving from MLNX-OS to NVOS.

Get Started

When starting NVOS for the first time, the management port send a DHCP request. To determine the IP address of the switch, you can cross reference the MAC address of the switch with your DHCP server. The MAC address is typically located on the side of the switch or on the box in which the unit ships.

Login Credentials

The default installation includes two accounts:

  • The system account (root) has full system privileges. NVOS locks the root account password by default (which prohibits login).

  • The user account (admin) has sudo privileges. The admin account uses the default password admin.

  • The user account (monitor) has read only privileges. The monitor account uses the default password monitor.

    Note

    It is recommended to change the default password when logging in for the first time. ONIE includes options that allow you to change the default password for the admin account automatically when you install a new NVOS image. Refer to ONIE Installation Options.

In this quick start guide, use the admin account to configure NVOS.

All accounts except root can use remote SSH login.

Note that the SSH auto-logout is 15 minutes.

Serial Console Management

It is recommended to perform management and configuration over the network, either in-band or out-of-band. A serial console is fully supported.

Typically, switches ship from the manufacturer with a mating DB9 serial cable. Switches with ONIE are always set to a 115200 baud rate.

Wired Ethernet Management

An NVOS switch always provides 2 dedicated Ethernet management port called eth0, eth1. This interface is specifically for out-of-band management use. The management interface uses DHCP for addressing by default.

Set Static IP Address

To set a static IP address, run the following (ipv6 supported as well):

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface eth0 ip address 192.0.2.42/24 
admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface eth0 ip gateway 192.0.2.1 
admin@nvos:~$ nv config apply

Note

Configuring static IP address will triger unsolicited announcement messages to the gateway in order to reveal the devices's MAC address.


Configure the Hostname

The hostname identifies the switch; as such, make sure the hostname is configured in a unique and descriptive way.

By default, DHCP is enabled, device receives the DHCP Hostname option inside the response and set the device hostname.

By default, DHCP is enabled for both interfaces that may receive hostname update during run. NVOS is always updating to the latest hostname received by DHCP.

It is possible to disable hostname for a certain interface by executing the following:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
nv set interface eth0 ip dhcp-client set-hostname disabled"

Note

Do not use an underscore (_), apostrophe ('), dots (.), or non-ASCII characters in the hostname.

The hostname convention need to follow "idn-hostname" as defined by either RFC 1123 as for hostname, or an internationalized hostname as defined by RFC 5890, section 2.3.2.3 [RFC5890]


Change the Hostname

To change the hostname, run the following:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system hostname leaf01 
admin@nvos:~$ nv config apply

Note

The command prompt in the terminal does not reflect the new hostname until you either log out of the switch or start a new shell.


Test Cable Connectivity

By default, NVOS enables all data plane ports To view link status, run the nv show interface command or nv show platform transceiver.

Configure a Loopback Interface

NVOS has a preconfigured loopback interface. When the switch boots up, the loopback interface, called lo, is up and assigned an IP address of 127.0.0.1.

Note

The loopback interface lo must always exist on the switch and must always be up. To check the status of the loopback interface, run the NVUE nv show interface lo command

Add IP Address to Loopback Interface

To add an IP address to a loopback interface, configure the lo interface:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface lo ip address 10.10.10.1/32 
admin@nvos:~$ nv config apply

Note

When configuring an IP address without a subnet mask, it becomes a /32 IP address. For example, 10.10.10.1 is 10.10.10.1/32.

Warning

When running NVUE commands to configure the switch, run the nv config save command before you reboot. The command saves the applied configuration to the startup configuration so that the changes persist after the reboot. 

    
admin@nvos:~$ nv config save

Configure Connection-Mode In an InfiniBand Interface

The connection-mode attribute indicates to which peer this port is connected. This feature is dedicated to Q3200-RA system which can be connected to NDR systems (or older) and to XDR systems.

In case the port is connected to XDR systems, the connection-mode should be XDR. If it connected to NDR system, the connection-mode should be NDR. By default, all the ports are configured to connection-mode XDR.

When connecting port to NDR system, the port connection-mode needs to be changed with the set command (nv set interface link connection-mode) to 'ndr' in order to have link up with full bandwidth. Changing port connection-mode will move the port to down and up again when configuration ends.

Last updated on Sep 7, 2025.
