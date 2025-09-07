When starting NVOS for the first time, the management port send a DHCP request. To determine the IP address of the switch, you can cross reference the MAC address of the switch with your DHCP server. The MAC address is typically located on the side of the switch or on the box in which the unit ships.

The default installation includes two accounts:

The system account (root) has full system privileges. NVOS locks the root account password by default (which prohibits login).

The user account (admin) has sudo privileges. The admin account uses the default password admin .

The user account (monitor) has read only privileges. The monitor account uses the default password monitor . Note It is recommended to change the default password when logging in for the first time. ONIE includes options that allow you to change the default password for the admin account automatically when you install a new NVOS image. Refer to ONIE Installation Options.

In this quick start guide, use the admin account to configure NVOS.

All accounts except root can use remote SSH login.

Note that the SSH auto-logout is 15 minutes.

It is recommended to perform management and configuration over the network, either in-band or out-of-band. A serial console is fully supported.

Typically, switches ship from the manufacturer with a mating DB9 serial cable. Switches with ONIE are always set to a 115200 baud rate.

An NVOS switch always provides 2 dedicated Ethernet management port called eth0, eth1. This interface is specifically for out-of-band management use. The management interface uses DHCP for addressing by default.

To set a static IP address, run the following (ipv6 supported as well):

admin @nvos :~$ nv set interface eth0 ip address 192.0 . 2.42 / 24 admin @nvos :~$ nv set interface eth0 ip gateway 192.0 . 2.1 admin @nvos :~$ nv config apply

Note Configuring static IP address will triger unsolicited announcement messages to the gateway in order to reveal the devices's MAC address.





The hostname identifies the switch; as such, make sure the hostname is configured in a unique and descriptive way.

By default, DHCP is enabled, device receives the DHCP Hostname option inside the response and set the device hostname.

By default, DHCP is enabled for both interfaces that may receive hostname update during run. NVOS is always updating to the latest hostname received by DHCP.

It is possible to disable hostname for a certain interface by executing the following:

nv set interface eth0 ip dhcp-client set-hostname disabled"

Note Do not use an underscore (_), apostrophe ('), dots (.), or non-ASCII characters in the hostname. The hostname convention need to follow "idn-hostname" as defined by either RFC 1123 as for hostname, or an internationalized hostname as defined by RFC 5890, section 2.3.2.3 [RFC5890]





To change the hostname, run the following:

admin @nvos :~$ nv set system hostname leaf01 admin @nvos :~$ nv config apply

Note The command prompt in the terminal does not reflect the new hostname until you either log out of the switch or start a new shell.



