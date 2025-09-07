On This Page
- nv show system security tpm oiak
- nv action import system security tpm oiak
- nv action delete system security tpm oiak
- nv action change system security sed-password
- nv show system security password-hardening
- nv set system security password-hardening state
- nv set system security password-hardening digits-class
- nv set system security password-hardening expiration
- nv set system security password-hardening expiration-warning
- nv set system security password-hardening history-cnt
- nv set system security password-hardening len-min
- nv set system security password-hardening lower-class
- nv set system security password-hardening reject-user-passw-match
- nv set system security password-hardening special-class
- nv set system security password-hardening upper-class
Security Commands
nv show sys security tpm oiak
Display owner IAK certificate.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/security/tpm/oiak
Related commands
nv action import system security tpm oiak
nv action import system security tpm oiak
Import system security TPM owner IAK.
Syntax Description
remote-url
A local/remote URI from where the certificate file (containing the public-key) can be retrievied.
data
The raw data bytes (e.g., PEM string) of the certificate.
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/security/tpm/oiak
Related Commands
nv action delete system security tpm oiak
nv show sys security tpm oiak
nv action delete system security tpm oiak
Delete system security TPM owner IAK.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
nv action delete system security tpm oiak
REST API
DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/security/tpm/oiak
Related Commands
nv action import system security tpm oiak
nv action change system security [sed-password]
Change the SED password by setting a new password chosen by the user.
Syntax Description
sed-password
Minimum password length 8 charachters
Maximum password range: 250 charachters
Default
NA
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/security
Related Commands
The password can be up to 250 characters but it is hashed down to 32 bytes to conform to the size required by the drive.
nv show system security password-hardening
Displays the password hardening rules applied on top of the switch
Syntax Description
nv set system security password-hardening
Default
The example contains the default values of the feature
History
25.02.2002
Example
Rest API
GET https://<id>/nvue_v1/system/security/password_hardening
Related Commands
nv set system security password-hardening
Password hardening rules are applied only to locally stored passwords
nv set system security password-hardening state <enabled/disabled>
Enable or disable the password hardening feature
Syntax Description
state
enabled/disabled
Default
enabled
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<id>/nvue_v1/system/security/password_hardening/state/
Related Commands
nv show system security password-hardening
When password hardening is enabled - the switch does not accept hashed passwords
nv set system security password-hardening digits-class<enabled/disabled>
Enable or disable the requirement to enforce digits in the password
Syntax Description
digits-class
enabled/disabled
Default
enabled
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<id>/nvue_v1/system/security/password_hardening/digits-class/
Related Commands
nv show system security password-hardening
nv set system security password-hardening expiration [<integer days>]
Number of days for password validity, afterwards user will be prompted to change his password
Syntax Description
expiration
expiration days (1-365)
Default
180
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<id>/nvue_v1/system/security/password_hardening/expiration/
Related Commands
nv show system security password-hardening
nv set system security password-hardening expiration-warning [<integer days>]
Number of days for password warning which will alert the user that he needs to change his password before it expires. The alert will appear on the login screen for the user
Syntax Description
expiration-warning
warning days (1-30)
Default
15
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<id>/nvue_v1/system/security/password_hardening/expiration-warning/
Related Commands
nv show system security password-hardening
nv set system security password-hardening history-cnt [<integer count>]
Number of passwords the system will compare the current password against. If the password is equal to one of the previously configured password - the system will reject it
Syntax Description
history-cnt
history count (1-100)
Default
10
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<id>/nvue_v1/system/security/password_hardening/history-cnt/
Related Commands
nv show system security password-hardening
nv set system security password-hardening len-min [<integer length>]
Set the minimum length for a password
Syntax Description
len-min
length (6-32)
Default
8
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<id>/nvue_v1/system/security/password_hardening/len-min/
Related Commands
nv show system security password-hardening
nv set system security password-hardening lower-class <enabled/disabled>
Enable or disable the requirement to enforce lower case letters in the password
Syntax Description
lower-class
enabled/disabled
Default
enabled
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<id>/nvue_v1/system/security/password_hardening/lower-class/
Related Commands
nv show system security password-hardening
nv set system security password-hardening reject-user-passw-match<enabled/disabled>
Enable or disable allowing the username and password to be identical
Syntax Description
reject-user-passw-match
enabled/disabled
Default
enabled
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<id>/nvue_v1/system/security/password_hardening/reject-user-passw-match/
Related Commands
nv show system security password-hardening
nv set system security password-hardening special-class <enabled/disabled>
Enable or disable the requirement to enforce special characters in the password.
Syntax Description
special-class
feature state
Default
enabled
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<id>/nvue_v1/system/security/password_hardening/special-class/
Related Commands
nv show system security password-hardening
nv set system security password-hardening upper-class <enabled/disabled>
Enable or disable the requirement to enforce upper case letters in the password.
Syntax Description
upper-class
enabled/disabled
Default
enabled
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<id>/nvue_v1/system/security/password_hardening/upper-class/
Related Commands
nv show system security password-hardening
