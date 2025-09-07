On This Page
System Management Commands
nv show system
Show general system information.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system
Related commands
Notes
nv show system profile
Displays system profile.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/profile
Related commands
Notes
nv show system cpu
Show system CPU.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/cpu
Related commands
Notes
nv show system memory
Show system memory.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/memory
Related commands
Notes
nv show system reboot
Show system reboot information.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/reboot
Related commands
Notes
nv show system reboot reason
Show the system reboot reason.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/reboot/reason
Related commands
Notes
nv show system reboot history
Show the system reboot history.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/reboot/history
Related commands
Notes
nv action reboot system {flags} [force]
Reboot switch system.
Syntax Description
flags
proceed
preform regular reboot , in case it fails , force an immediate reboot of the system
immediate
Reboot system immediately without notifying any running processes
halt
Shuts down the system
<none>
Allow a controlled shutdown by notifying all running processes that the system is going down
force
Force the action without asking for user confirmation.
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system
Related commands
Notes
nv action change system profile [adaptive-routing-groups <ar_groups>] [force]
Sets the profile of the system.
Syntax Description
adaptive-routing-groups
Sets adaptive routing groups.
Range: 128-1792 (must be multiples of 128).
Allowed only when adaptive routing is enabled.
force
Force the action without asking for user confirmation.
Default
adaptive-routing: enabled
adaptive-routing-groups: 1792
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/profile
Related Commands
nv show system profile
nv set/unset interface link breakout
Notes
nv set/unset system hostname {hostname}
Set/unset the hostname of the switch.
Syntax Description
hostname
The new hostname to set
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system
Related Commands
nv show system
Notes
nv show system documentation
nv show system documentation
Display system document list.
Syntax Description
files
Displays system document list in brief mode.
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
Related Commands
nv action upload system documentation files
Notes
nv action upload system documentation files
nv action upload system documentation files <file-name> <remote-url>
Upload system document to remote server
Syntax Description
file-name
Document to be uploaded.
<remote-url>
ftp, tftp, scp and sftp are supported (e.g., scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename)
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
Related Commands
nv show system documentation
Notes
nv show system dns
nv show system dns
Display DNS configuration.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/dns
Related Commands
nv show system dns server
nv set/unset system dns server
Notes
nv show system dns server
nv show system dns server
Display list of configured DNS servers.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/dns/server
Related Commands
nv set/unset system dns server
Notes
nv set/unset system dns server
nv set system dns server {dns-server-ip}
nv unset system dns server {dns-server-ip}
Update the DNS server configuration.
Syntax Description
dns-server-ip
IPv4 or IPv6 unicast address of a DNS server
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/dns/server/{dns-server-ip}
Related Commands
nv show system dns server
Notes
The maximum number of DNS servers is limited to three by Linux.