NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.2002
NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.2002  System Management Commands

System Management Commands

nv show system

nv show system

Show general system information.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system
                 operational                                  applied
---------------  -------------------------------------------  -------
build            Debian GNU/Linux 11 (bullseye)                      
uptime           0:26:21                                             
hostname         sw-gorilla-07                                       
product-name     nvos                                                
product-release  25.01.3000                                          
platform         x86_64-mlnx_mqm9700-r0                              
system-memory    1913 MB used / 5722 MB free / 7635 MB total         
swap-memory      0 MB used / 0 MB free / 0 MB total                  
health-status    OK                                                  
date-time        2024-02-11 15:59:21                                 
status           System is ready                                     
timezone         Etc/UTC                                      Etc/UTC

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system

Related commands

Notes

nv show system profile

nv show system profile

Displays system profile.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system profile 
                         operational  applied   pending
-----------------------  -----------  --------  -------
adaptive-routing         enabled             
adaptive-routing-groups  100                   
breakout-mode            enabled               
ib-routing               disabled              
num-of-swids             1

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/profile

Related commands

nv action change system profile

Notes

nv show system cpu

nv show system cpu

Show system CPU.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system cpu
 
             operational                              applied  pending
-----------  ---------------------------------------  -------  --------
core-count   4                                                
model        Intel(R) Pentium(R) CPU D1508 @ 2.20GHz          
utilization  3.0%

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/cpu

Related commands

Notes

nv show system memory

nv show system memory

Show system memory.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system memory
 
 
B - Bytes, KB - Kilobytes, MB - Megabytes, GB - Gigabytes, % - Percent
 
Physical buffer: 53.12 MB
Physical cache: 1.82 GB
Physical free: 5.74 GB
Physical total: 7.46 GB
Physical used: 1.72 GB
Physical utilization: 23.06 %
Swap free: 0 B
Swap total: 0 B
Swap used: 0 B
Swap utilization: 0.00 %

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/memory

Related commands

Notes

nv show system reboot

nv show system reboot

Show system reboot information.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system reboot
 
           operational                          applied  pending
---------  -----------------------------------  -------  --------
[history]                                                
reason
  gentime  2022_06_02_07_32_05                           
  reason   Hardware - Other (Reset from ComEx)           
  user     N/A                                          

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/reboot

Related commands

Notes

nv show system reboot reason

nv show system reboot reason

Show the system reboot reason.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system reboot reason 
         operational                          applied  pending
-------  -----------------------------------  -------  --------
gentime  2022_06_02_07_32_05                           
reason   Hardware - Other (Reset from ComEx)           
user     N/A                                          

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/reboot/reason

Related commands

Notes

nv show system reboot history

nv show system reboot history

Show the system reboot history.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system reboot history
    gentime              reason                               user
--  -------------------  -----------------------------------  ----
1   2022_06_02_07_32_05  Hardware - Other (Reset from ComEx)  N/A

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/reboot/history

Related commands

Notes

nv action reboot system

nv action reboot system {flags} [force]​

Reboot switch system.

Syntax Description

flags

proceed

preform regular reboot , in case it fails , force an immediate reboot of the system

immediate

Reboot system immediately without notifying any running processes

halt

Shuts down the system

<none>

Allow a controlled shutdown by notifying all running processes that the system is going down

force

Force the action without asking for user confirmation.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv action reboot system
 
Configuration has been modified, but not saved.
 
Type [y] to reboot the system without saving configuration.
 
Type [N] to abort.
 
 
 
 
Do you want to continue? [Y/N] N
 
System reboot aborted by user

admin@nvos:~$ nv action reboot system halt
Type [y] to halt the system.
Type [N] to abort.
WARNING: This operation will shut down the system.
You will NOT be able to turn on the system remotely.
 
Do you want to continue? [y/N]

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system

Related commands

Notes

  • The prompt will be displayed only if there is unsaved configuration on the switch. Otherwise, the reboot will be performed as usual.

  • Using the halt flag will show the prompt unless force flag is passed.

  • Using the immediate flag will not trigger the FW upgrade flow that part of normal reboot.

  • If the switch is in a fatal state, it will exit that state once it comes up.

nv action change system profile

nv action change system profile [adaptive-routing-groups <ar_groups>] [force]

Sets the profile of the system.

Syntax Description

adaptive-routing-groups

Sets adaptive routing groups.

Range: 128-1792 (must be multiples of 128).

Allowed only when adaptive routing is enabled.

force

Force the action without asking for user confirmation.

Default

adaptive-routing: enabled

adaptive-routing-groups: 1792

History

25.02.2002

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv action change system profile
 
The operation will reset the system configuration and initiate a reboot.
Type [y] to confirm the system profile change and reboot.
Type [N] to abort.
 
 
Do you want to continue? [Y/N] N
Changing system profile aborted by user

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/profile

Related Commands

nv show system profile

nv set/unset interface link breakout

Notes

nv set/unset system hostname

nv set/unset system hostname {hostname}

Set/unset the hostname of the switch.

Syntax Description

hostname

The new hostname to set

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system hostname switch01
 
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset system hostname

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system

Related Commands

nv show system

Notes

System Documentation

nv show system documentation

nv show system documentation

Display system document list.

Syntax Description

files

Displays system document list in brief mode.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system documentation
Name                          Type                  Path
------------------------      --------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NVOS_EULA.pdf                 EULA                  /usr/share/nginx/html/system_documents/eula/NVOS_EULA.pdf
NVOS_NVL_Release_Notes.pdf    Release notes         /usr/share/nginx/html/system_documents/release_notes/NVOS_NVL_Release_Notes.pdf
NVOS_NVL_User_Manual.pdf      User manual           /usr/share/nginx/html/system_documents/user_manual/NVOS_NVL_User_Manual.pdf
Open_Source_Licenses.txt      Open source licenses  /usr/share/nginx/html/system_documents/open_source_licenses/Open_Source_Licenses.txt

Related Commands

nv action upload system documentation files

Notes


nv action upload system documentation files

nv action upload system documentation files <file-name> <remote-url>

Upload system document to remote server

Syntax Description

file-name

Document to be uploaded.

<remote-url>

ftp, tftp, scp and sftp are supported (e.g., scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename)

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv action upload system documentation files NVOS_EULA.pdf scp://user:password@10.1.12.20/tmp/NVOS_EULA.pdf

Related Commands

nv show system documentation

Notes


DNS Server

nv show system dns

nv show system dns

Display DNS configuration.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system dns
 
          operational  applied
--------  -----------  -----------
[server]  8.8.8.8      8.8.8.8
[server]  10.7.77.135  10.7.77.135
[server]  10.7.77.192  10.7.77.192

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/dns

Related Commands

nv show system dns server

nv set/unset system dns server

Notes


nv show system dns server

nv show system dns server

Display list of configured DNS servers.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system dns server
 
DNS Server
-----------
8.8.8.8
10.7.77.135
10.7.77.192

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/dns/server

Related Commands

nv set/unset system dns server

Notes


nv set/unset system dns server

nv set system dns server {dns-server-ip}

nv unset system dns server {dns-server-ip}

Update the DNS server configuration.

Syntax Description

dns-server-ip

IPv4 or IPv6 unicast address of a DNS server

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system dns server 249.1.1.1
Error: '249.0.0.0' is not a 'dns-server-ip-address'. IP address must be unicast IPv4/IPv6 address.
 
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system dns server 8.8.8.8
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system dns server 1.1.1.1
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system dns server 10.7.77.192
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system dns server 10.7.77.135
admin@nvos:~$ nv config apply
The maximum number 3 of DNS servers exceeded.
 
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset system dns server 10.7.77.135
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset system dns server
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset system dns

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/dns/server/{dns-server-ip}

Related Commands

nv show system dns server

Notes

The maximum number of DNS servers is limited to three by Linux.
