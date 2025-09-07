On This Page
- System Message
- SSH
- Serial-Console
User Interface Commands
nv show system message
nv show system message
Display banner messages for different terminal session events: pre-login, post-login and post-logout messages.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/message
Related Commands
nv set system message pre-login
nv set system message post-login
Notes
Printed as raw, unformatted output
nv set/unset system message pre-login message
nv set system message pre-login {message}
nv unset system message pre-login
Set/unset the pre-login message.
Syntax Description
message
The new pre-login message to set
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/message
Related Commands
nv show system message
Notes
nv set/unset system message post-login message
nv set system message post-login {message}
nv unset system message post-login
Set/unset the post-login message.
Syntax Description
message
The new post-login message to set
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/message
Related Commands
nv show system message
Notes
nv set/unset system message post-logout
nv set system message post-logout
nv unset system message post-logout
Set/unset the post-logout message.
Syntax Description
message
The new post-logout message to set
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/message
Related Commands
nv show system message
Notes
show ssh-server
nv show ssh-server
Limit the maximum number of concurrent user sessions
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
100
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/ssh-server
Related Commands
nv show system ssh-server
Notes
Applied for new connections only.
nv set/unset system ssh-server inactive-timeout
nv set/unset system ssh-server inactive-timeout [<integer time>]
Configure inactive timeout for ssh connections in minutes <0-35000>
Syntax Description
time
Number of minutes: 0–35000 minutes
Default
15 minutes
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/ssh-server
Related Commands
nv show system ssh-server
Notes
Applied for new connections only.
nv set/unset system ssh-server max-sessions
nv set/unset system ssh-server max-sessions [<integer sessions>]
Configuring the maximum number of ssh connections <3–100>
Syntax Description
sessions
Number of sessions: 3–100 sessions
Default
100
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/ssh-server
Related Commands
nv show system ssh-server
Notes
Applied for new connections only.
nv set/unset system ssh-server port
nv set/unset system ssh-server port <port-id>
Configure the ports for the systems ssh-server
Syntax Description
port-id
TCP Port ID (integer:1 - 65535)
Default
22
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/ssh-server
Related Commands
nv show system ssh-server
Notes
Multiple ports can be configured. By default, port 22 is used. Any user configuration will remove the default, the user need to configure port 22 explicitly.
nv show system serial-console
nv show system serial-console
Show system serial console.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/serial-console
Related Commands
nv set system serial-console inactivity-timeoutnv set system serial-console sysrq-capabilities
Notes
Applied after reconnection only.
nv set/unset system serial-console inactivity-timeout
nv set/unset system serial-console inactivity-timeout
Configure inactivity timeout for serial console in minutes <0-35000>
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
15
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/serial-console
Related Commands
nv show system serial-console
Notes
Applied after reconnection only.
nv set/unset system serial-console sysrq-capabilities
nv set/unset system serial-console sysrq-capabilities
Enables or disables SysRq key capabilities.
Default
Disabled
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/ssh-server
Related Commands
nv show system serial-console
Notes