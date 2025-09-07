On This Page
- User Accounts
- LDAP Commands
- RADIUS Commands
- nv show system aaa radius
- nv show system aaa radius hostname
- nv show system aaa radius hostname
- nv set system aaa radius hostname
- nv set system aaa radius auth-port
- nv set system aaa radius auth-type
- nv set system aaa radius retransmit
- nv set system aaa radius password
- nv set system aaa radius statistics
- nv set system aaa radius timeout
- nv set system aaa radius hostname auth-port
- nv set system aaa radius hostname auth-type
- nv set system aaa radius hostname password
- nv set system aaa radius hostname priority
- nv set system aaa radius hostname retransmit
- nv set system aaa radius hostname timeout
User Management Commands
nv set system security password-hardening expiration
Set the password expiration time policy: when the time configured by this policy expired, the user will be forced to modify the password.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
180 (days till password expiration)
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/security/password-hardenig {"expiration": ""}
Related Commands
nv show system security password-hardening
Notes
nv set system security password-hardening expiration-warning
Set the password expiration warning time policy.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/security/password-hardenig {"expiration-warning": ""}
Related Commands
nv show system security password-hardening
Notes
This warning will be seen after each connection before the password expired according to the days configured.
nv show system aaa ldap
Show LDAP configurations.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system
Related Commands
nv set system aaa ldap
Notes
LDAP feature in NVOS, the switch is basicly an LDAP client that can be bind to an LDAP server, to support authentication to the switch via LDAP server instead local.
nv set system aaa ldap base-dn
This command setד the base-dn of the ldap server.
Syntax Description
Default
ou=users,dc=example,dc=com
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa
Related Commands
nv show system aaa ldap
Notes
A base dn is the point from where a server will search for users.
nv set system aaa ldap bind-dn
This command sets the bind-dn of the ldap server.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa
Related Commands
nv show system aaa ldap
Notes
The Bind DN is the username that will be used to do the searching and request the authentication.
nv set system aaa ldap group-attribute
Set the group-attribute member of the ldap server.
Syntax Description
group-attr-value
Group attribute value
Default
Member
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa
Related Commands
nv show system aaa ldap
Notes
nv set system aaa ldap login-attribute
Set the login-attribute of the ldap server.
Syntax Description
login-attr value
Login attribute value
Default
cn
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa
Related Commands
nv show system aaa ldap
Notes
nv set system aaa ldap timeout-bind
Set the timeout of the ldap server binding.
Syntax Description
Seconds
Number of seconds
Default
5
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa
Related Commands
nv show system aaa ldap
Notes
nv set system aaa ldap timeout-search
Set the timeout-search of the ldap server.
Syntax Description
Seconds
Number of seconds
Default
cn
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa
Related Commands
nv show system aaa ldap
Notes
nv set system aaa ldap password
Set the password of the ldap server.
Syntax Description
passw value
Password
Default
3
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa
Related Commands
nv show system aaa ldap
Notes
nv show system aaa radius
Display RADIUS features configuration and state.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius
Related Commands
Notes
nv show system aaa radius hostname
Show remote radius servers
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/hostname
Related Commands
nv show system aaa radius
Notes
nv show system aaa radius hostname
Display Radius server configuration
Syntax Description
hostname-id
Radius server ID: ipv4, ipv4-unicas, idn-hostname, ipv6
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/hostname/<hostname-id>
Related Commands
nv show system aaa radius hostname
nv show system aaa radius
Notes
nv set system aaa radius hostname
Configure remote radius servers
Syntax Description
hostname-id
Radius server ID: ipv4, ipv4-unicas, idn-hostname, ipv6
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/hostname/<hostname-id>
Related Commands
nv show system aaa radius hostname <hostname-id>
nv show system aaa radius hostname
nv show system aaa radius
Notes
nv set system aaa radius auth-port
Configure global radius authentication port
Syntax Description
auth-port
Integer: 1–65535
Default
1812
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/auth-port
Related Commands
nv show system aaa radius
Notes
nv set system aaa radius auth-type
Configure global authentication type
Syntax Description
auth-type
enum:chap,pap
Default
pap
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/auth-type
Related Commands
nv show system aaa radius
Notes
nv set system aaa radius retransmit
Configure the default radius retransmit tries
Syntax Description
retransmit
integer: 0–10
Default
0
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/retransmit
Related Commands
nv show system aaa radius
Notes
nv set system aaa radius password
Configure global radius server password in cleartext
Syntax Description
password
string | prompt
Default
""
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/password
Related Commands
nv show system aaa radius
Notes
nv set system aaa radius statistics
Enable/disable log radius statistics
Syntax Description
statistics
enum: enabled, disabled | string
Default
Disabled
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/statistics
Related Commands
nv show system aaa radius
Notes
nv set system aaa radius timeout
Configure the global radius server reply timeout (seconds)
Syntax Description
timeout
Integer: 1–60
Default
3
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/timeout
Related Commands
nv show system aaa radius
Notes
nv set system aaa radius hostname auth-port
Configure radius authentication port for server
Syntax Description
hostname-id
Radius server ID: ipv4, ipv4-unicast, idn-hostname, ipv6
auth-port
Integer: 1–65535
Default
None (set by radius global config)
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/hostname/<hostname-id>/auth-port/<auth-port>
Related Commands
nv show system aaa radius hostname <hostname-id>
nv show system aaa radius hostname
nv show system aaa radius
Notes
nv set system aaa radius hostname auth-type
Configure radius authentication type for server
Syntax Description
hostname-id
Radius server ID: ipv4, ipv4-unicast, idn-hostname, ipv6
auth-type
Enum: pap, chap
Default
None (set by radius global config)
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/hostname/<hostname-id>/auth-type/<auth-type>
Related Commands
nv show system aaa radius hostname <hostname-id>
nv show system aaa radius hostname
nv show system aaa radius
Notes
nv set system aaa radius hostname password
Configure server password in cleartext
Syntax Description
hostname-id
Radius server ID: ipv4, ipv4-unicast, idn-hostname, ipv6
PASSWORD
string | prompt
Default
None (set by radius global config)
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/hostname/<hostname-id>/password/<PASSWORD>
Related Commands
nv show system aaa radius hostname <hostname-id>
nv show system aaa radius hostname
nv show system aaa radius
Notes
nv set system aaa radius hostname priority
Configure radius priority for server
Syntax Description
hostname-id
Radius server ID: ipv4, ipv4-unicast, idn-hostname, ipv6
priority
Integer: 1–8
Default
1
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/hostname/<hostname-id>/priority/<priority-value>
Related Commands
nv show system aaa radius hostname <hostname-id>
nv show system aaa radius hostname
nv show system aaa radius
Notes
nv set system aaa radius hostname retransmit
Configure the radius retransmit tries for server
Syntax Description
hostname-id
Radius server ID: ipv4, ipv4-unicast, idn-hostname, ipv6
retransmit
Integer: 1–10
Default
None (set by radius global config)
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/hostname/<hostname-id>/retransmit/<retransmit-value>
Related Commands
nv show system aaa radius hostname <hostname-id>
nv show system aaa radius hostname
nv show system aaa radius
Notes
nv set system aaa radius hostname timeout
Configure the reply timeout for a radius server (seconds)
Syntax Description
hostname-id
Radius server ID: ipv4, ipv4-unicast, idn-hostname, ipv6
timeout
Integer: 1–60
Default
None (set by radius global config)
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/hostname/<hostname-id>/timeout/<timeout-value>
Related Commands
nv show system aaa radius hostname <hostname-id>
nv show system aaa radius hostname
nv show system aaa radius
Notes