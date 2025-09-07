NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.2002
User Management Commands

User Accounts

nv set system security password-hardening expiration

nv set system security password-hardening expiration

Set the password expiration time policy: when the time configured by this policy expired, the user will be forced to modify the password.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

180 (days till password expiration)

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system security password-hardening expiration

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/security/password-hardenig {"expiration": ""}

Related Commands

nv show system security password-hardening

Notes


nv set system security password-hardening expiration-warning

nv set system security password-hardening expiration-warning

Set the password expiration warning time policy.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system security password-hardening expiration-warning

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/security/password-hardenig {"expiration-warning": ""}

Related Commands

nv show system security password-hardening

Notes

This warning will be seen after each connection before the password expired according to the days configured.


LDAP Commands

nv show system aaa ldap

nv show system aaa ldap

Show LDAP configurations.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system aaa ldap 
                 operational                     applied                        pending
---------------  ------------------------------  ---------------------------    --------
auth-port        389                             389                        
base-dn          dc=itzgeek,dc=local             dc=itzgeek,dc=local        
bind-dn          cn=ldapadm,dc=itzgeek,dc=local  cn=ldapadm,dc=itzgeek,dc=local
group-attribute  member                          member                     
login-attribute  cn                              cn                         
password         *                               *                          
timeout-bind     5                               5                          
timeout-search   5                               5                           
version          3                               3                           
[hostname]       10.209.1.250                    10.209.1.250  

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system

Related Commands

nv set system aaa ldap

Notes

LDAP feature in NVOS, the switch is basicly an LDAP client that can be bind to an LDAP server, to support authentication to the switch via LDAP server instead local.


nv set system aaa ldap base-dn

nv set system aaa ldap base-dn

This command setד the base-dn of the ldap server.

Syntax Description

Default

ou=users,dc=example,dc=com

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa ldap base-dn "dc=itzgeek,dc=local"

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa

Related Commands

nv show system aaa ldap

Notes

A base dn is the point from where a server will search for users.


nv set system aaa ldap bind-dn

nv set system aaa ldap bind-dn <bind dn>

This command sets the bind-dn of the ldap server.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa ldap bind-dn "cn=ldapadm,dc=itzgeek,dc=local"

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa

Related Commands

nv show system aaa ldap

Notes

The Bind DN is the username that will be used to do the searching and request the authentication.


nv set system aaa ldap group-attribute

nv set system aaa ldap group-attribute <group-attr-value>

Set the group-attribute member of the ldap server.

Syntax Description

group-attr-value

Group attribute value

Default

Member

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa ldap group-attribute  member

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa

Related Commands

nv show system aaa ldap

Notes


nv set system aaa ldap login-attribute

nv set system aaa ldap login-attribute <login-attr value>

Set the login-attribute of the ldap server.

Syntax Description

login-attr value

Login attribute value

Default

cn

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa ldap login-attribute  cn

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa

Related Commands

nv show system aaa ldap

Notes


nv set system aaa ldap timeout-bind

nv set system aaa ldap timeout-bind <seconds>

Set the timeout of the ldap server binding.

Syntax Description

Seconds

Number of seconds

Default

5

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa ldap timeout-bind 5

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa

Related Commands

nv show system aaa ldap

Notes


nv set system aaa ldap timeout-search <seconds>

Set the timeout-search of the ldap server.

Syntax Description

Seconds

Number of seconds

Default

cn

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa ldap timeout-search 5 

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa

Related Commands

nv show system aaa ldap

Notes


nv set system aaa ldap password

nv set system aaa ldap password <passw value>

Set the password of the ldap server.

Syntax Description

passw value

Password

Default

3

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa ldap password  123asd

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa

Related Commands

nv show system aaa ldap

Notes


RADIUS Commands

nv show system aaa radius

nv show system aaa radius

Display RADIUS features configuration and state.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system aaa radius 
            operational  applied     pending
----------  -----------  ----------  -------
auth-port   1812         1812      
auth-type   pap          pap       
password    *            *         
retransmit  0            0         
statistics  disabled     disabled  
timeout     3            3         
[hostname]  1.1.1.1                
[hostname]  1.2.3.4                
[hostname]  10.7.34.20   10.7.34.20

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius

Related Commands

Notes


nv show system aaa radius hostname

nv show system aaa radius hostname

Show remote radius servers

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system aaa radius hostname 
Hostname    Auth port  Auth type  Password  Priority  Retransmit  Timeout
----------  ---------  ---------  --------  --------  ----------  -------
1.1.1.1     1812       pap        *         5         0           3      
10.7.34.20  1812       pap        *         1         0           3  

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/hostname

Related Commands

nv show system aaa radius

Notes


nv show system aaa radius hostname

nv show system aaa radius hostname <hostname-id>

Display Radius server configuration

Syntax Description

hostname-id

Radius server ID: ipv4, ipv4-unicas, idn-hostname, ipv6

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system aaa radius hostname 10.7.34.20 
            operational  applied  pending
----------  -----------  -------  -------
auth-port   1812                         
auth-type   pap                          
password    *            *        *      
priority    1            1        1      
retransmit  0                            
timeout     3                  

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/hostname/<hostname-id>

Related Commands

nv show system aaa radius hostname

nv show system aaa radius

Notes


nv set system aaa radius hostname

nv set system aaa radius hostname <hostname-id>

Configure remote radius servers

Syntax Description

hostname-id

Radius server ID: ipv4, ipv4-unicas, idn-hostname, ipv6

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa radius hostname 1.2.3.4              

REST API

SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/hostname/<hostname-id>

Related Commands

nv show system aaa radius hostname <hostname-id>

nv show system aaa radius hostname

nv show system aaa radius

Notes


nv set system aaa radius auth-port

nv set system aaa radius auth-port <1 - 65535>

Configure global radius authentication port

Syntax Description

auth-port

Integer: 1–65535

Default

1812

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa radius auth-port 1813              

REST API

SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/auth-port

Related Commands

nv show system aaa radius

Notes


nv set system aaa radius auth-type

nv set system aaa radius auth-type <pap|chap>

Configure global authentication type

Syntax Description

auth-type

enum:chap,pap

Default

pap

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa radius auth-type chap        

REST API

SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/auth-type

Related Commands

nv show system aaa radius

Notes


nv set system aaa radius retransmit

nv set system aaa radius retransmit <0-10>

Configure the default radius retransmit tries

Syntax Description

retransmit

integer: 0–10

Default

0

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa radius retransmit 2      

REST API

SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/retransmit

Related Commands

nv show system aaa radius

Notes


nv set system aaa radius password

nv set system aaa radius password <PASSWORD>

Configure global radius server password in cleartext

Syntax Description

password

string | prompt

Default

""

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa radius password Radius-Password    

REST API

SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/password

Related Commands

nv show system aaa radius

Notes


nv set system aaa radius statistics

nv set system aaa radius statistics <enabled|disabled>

Enable/disable log radius statistics

Syntax Description

statistics

enum: enabled, disabled | string

Default

Disabled

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa radius statistics enabled

REST API

SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/statistics

Related Commands

nv show system aaa radius

Notes


nv set system aaa radius timeout

nv set system aaa radius timeout <1-60>

Configure the global radius server reply timeout (seconds)

Syntax Description

timeout

Integer: 1–60

Default

3

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa radius timeout 5

REST API

SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/timeout

Related Commands

nv show system aaa radius

Notes


nv set system aaa radius hostname auth-port

nv set system aaa radius hostname <hostname-id> auth-port <1 - 65535>

Configure radius authentication port for server

Syntax Description

hostname-id

Radius server ID: ipv4, ipv4-unicast, idn-hostname, ipv6

auth-port

Integer: 1–65535

Default

None (set by radius global config)

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa radius hostname 1.2.3.4 auth-port 2812

REST API

SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/hostname/<hostname-id>/auth-port/<auth-port>

Related Commands

nv show system aaa radius hostname <hostname-id>

nv show system aaa radius hostname

nv show system aaa radius

Notes


nv set system aaa radius hostname auth-type

nv set system aaa radius hostname <hostname-id> auth-type <pap|chap>

Configure radius authentication type for server

Syntax Description

hostname-id

Radius server ID: ipv4, ipv4-unicast, idn-hostname, ipv6

auth-type

Enum: pap, chap

Default

None (set by radius global config)

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa radius hostname 1.2.3.4 auth-type chap

REST API

SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/hostname/<hostname-id>/auth-type/<auth-type>

Related Commands

nv show system aaa radius hostname <hostname-id>

nv show system aaa radius hostname

nv show system aaa radius

Notes


nv set system aaa radius hostname password

nv set system aaa radius hostname <hostname-id> password <PASSWORD>

Configure server password in cleartext

Syntax Description

hostname-id

Radius server ID: ipv4, ipv4-unicast, idn-hostname, ipv6

PASSWORD

string | prompt

Default

None (set by radius global config)

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa radius hostname 1.2.3.4 password Radius-Server-Password

REST API

SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/hostname/<hostname-id>/password/<PASSWORD>

Related Commands

nv show system aaa radius hostname <hostname-id>

nv show system aaa radius hostname

nv show system aaa radius

Notes


nv set system aaa radius hostname priority

nv set system aaa radius hostname <hostname-id> priority <1-8>

Configure radius priority for server

Syntax Description

hostname-id

Radius server ID: ipv4, ipv4-unicast, idn-hostname, ipv6

priority

Integer: 1–8

Default

1

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa radius hostname 1.2.3.4 priority 5

REST API

SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/hostname/<hostname-id>/priority/<priority-value>

Related Commands

nv show system aaa radius hostname <hostname-id>

nv show system aaa radius hostname

nv show system aaa radius

Notes


nv set system aaa radius hostname retransmit

nv set system aaa radius hostname <hostname-id> retransmit <1-10>

Configure the radius retransmit tries for server

Syntax Description

hostname-id

Radius server ID: ipv4, ipv4-unicast, idn-hostname, ipv6

retransmit

Integer: 1–10

Default

None (set by radius global config)

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa radius hostname 1.2.3.4 retransmit 5

REST API

SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/hostname/<hostname-id>/retransmit/<retransmit-value>

Related Commands

nv show system aaa radius hostname <hostname-id>

nv show system aaa radius hostname

nv show system aaa radius

Notes


nv set system aaa radius hostname timeout

nv set system aaa radius hostname <hostname-id> timeout <1-60>

Configure the reply timeout for a radius server (seconds)

Syntax Description

hostname-id

Radius server ID: ipv4, ipv4-unicast, idn-hostname, ipv6

timeout

Integer: 1–60

Default

None (set by radius global config)

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa radius hostname 1.2.3.4 timeout 5

REST API

SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/hostname/<hostname-id>/timeout/<timeout-value>

Related Commands

nv show system aaa radius hostname <hostname-id>

nv show system aaa radius hostname

nv show system aaa radius

Notes
