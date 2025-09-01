Authentication failthrough defines the behavior of authentication when it is rejected locally or by an AAA server.

When authentication failthrough is disabled (default), the authentication process is blocked if the user password is rejected either locally or by the AAA server.

When authentication failthrough is enabled, the authentication process continues to the next AAA server or method if it is rejected.

Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ nv set system aaa authentication failthrough ? <arg> Configure failthrough. "Enabled" login authentication continues to the next option on both server and authentication errors. "Disabled" login authentication continues only on server errors. ( enum :enabled, disabled | string | default :disabled)

Note Authentication failthrough does not impact behavior when the AAA server is unavailable. After a server timeout, the switch will try the next server or method in order.

For more information on Authentication Authorization and Accounting, see the following sections: