Certificate Management Commands

nv action import system security ca-certificate <cacert-id> <uri {remote-url} | data> <remote-url | cacert-data> [external-ca] Import system security CA certificate bundle.

Syntax Description cacert-id Unique CA Certificate ID that was named by the user

uri A local/remote URI from where the certificate file (containing the public-key) can be retrieved. Supports: ftp, scp and sftp (e.g., scp://user[:password]@hostname/path/filename)

data The raw data bytes (e.g., PEM string) of the CA certificates bundle.

remote-url A local/remote URI from where the certificate file (containing the CA certificate bundle) can be retrieved.

external_ca Optional parameter to import certificate without appending it to system CA certificates bundle at /etc/ssl/certs/ca-certificates.crt .

Default N/A

History 25.02.2002

Example Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ nv action import system security ca-certificate tls-cert- 1 data "<CA-certificate>" Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ nv action import system security ca-certificate tls-cert- 1 uri scp: Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ nv action import system security ca-certificate tls-cert- 1 uri scp:

REST API POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/security/ca-certificate/{cacert-id}

Related Commands nv action delete system security ca-certificate {cacert-id} nv show sys security ca-certificate