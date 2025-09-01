Certificates Management

NVOS includes a self-signed certificate and private key to use on the server so that it works out of the box. The switch generates the self-signed certificate and private key when it boots for the first time. The X.509 certificate with the public key is in /etc/ssl/certs/nvue.pem and the corresponding private key is in /etc/ssl/private/nvue.key .

NVIDIA recommends you use your own certificates and keys.

NVOS lets you manage CA certificates (such as DigiCert or Verisign) and entity (end-point) certificates. Both a CA certificate and an entity certificate can contain a chain of certificates.

The CA certificates can be also addressed as trust bundles, which means that CA certs can also include intermediate certificates.

You can import certificates onto the switch (fetch certificates from an external source), set which certificate you want to use for the NVUE REST API, gNMI, NMX, and show information about a certificate, such as the serial number, and the date and time during which the certificate is valid.