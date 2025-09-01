NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.3000
Chassis Information and Inventory Commands

nv show platform

Displays the types of data available under more specific platform commands.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform
               operational
-------------  ----------------------------------------
system-mac     9C:63:C0:72:B2:12
manufacturer   Nvidia
product-name   N5110_LD
cpu            x86_64 AMD EPYC 3151 4-Core Processor x8
memory         16320876 kB
disk-size      74.5G
port-layout    18 x 400G-OSFP
part-number    692-9K36F-00MV-JS0
serial-number  MT2416X02630
asic-model     Quantum3
system-uuid    317ab89a-032b-11ef-8000-b0cf0e0b5900
                      

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform

nv show platform chassis-location

Display chassis location information.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform chassis-location
              operational
-----------   -----------
tray-index    0
slot-number   5
chassis-sn    999WWYY123456
topology-id   GB200 NVL36

nv show platform inventory

nv show platform inventory {<inventory-id>}

Display the status of all platform components. Includes the following fields: hw-version, model, serial, state and type.

Syntax Description

inventory-id

Display the status of a single platform component (with the same fields as the general command).

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

25.02.3000: Updated command output

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform inventory
        HW Version  Model               Serial         State  Type  
------  ----------  ------------------  -------------  -----  ------
BMC     N/A         P3809               1333624062905  ok     bmc   
FAN1/1  N/A         N/A                 N/A            ok     fan   
FAN1/2  N/A         N/A                 N/A            ok     fan   
FAN2/1  N/A         N/A                 N/A            ok     fan   
FAN2/2  N/A         N/A                 N/A            ok     fan   
FAN3/1  N/A         N/A                 N/A            ok     fan   
FAN3/2  N/A         N/A                 N/A            ok     fan   
FAN4/1  N/A         N/A                 N/A            ok     fan   
FAN4/2  N/A         N/A                 N/A            ok     fan   
SWITCH  A1          692-9K36F-A5MV-JQS  MT2441X01890   ok     switch
 
 
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform inventory SWITCH
                  operational
----------------  ------------------
state             ok
hardware-version  A2
model             692-9K36F-00MV-JS0
serial            MT2416X02630
type              switch

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/inventroy/

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/inventroy/{inventroy-id}

