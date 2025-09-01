Document Revision History
Version 25.02.3000 —March 2025
Added:
A subsection in the Troubleshooting section
A note in the command nv action reset system factory-default
Added commands to the Role Based Access Control Commands section
The subsection ZTP Config provisioning-script
The subsection Provisioning Script Example
The command nv show system disk
The command nv show system disk usage
The command nv action erase system disk
The command nv show system log file list
The command nv show system security tpm oiak
The command nv action import system security tpm oiak
The command nv action delete system security tpm oiak
The command nv show system aaa tacacs authentication
Updated:
The section Role Based Access Control
The Supported Events table
Output of the command nv show platform transceiver
Output of the command nv show system image
Output of the command nv show system log to display log configurations
Output of the command nv show system log file to display the contents of the latest syslog
Output of the command nv show system ntp
Output of the command nv show system aaa ldap
The command
nv show system log filesto nv show system log file
The "nvued" component to "nvue" (see Logging Commands section)
The command
nv show system aaa tacacs hostnameto nv show system aaa tacacs server
The command
nv set system aaa tacacs hostnameto nv set system aaa tacacs server
The command
nv set system aaa tacacs hostname auth-portto nv set system aaa tacacs server auth-port
The command
nv set system aaa tacacs hostname auth-modeto nv set system aaa tacacs server auth-mode
The command
nv set system aaa tacacs hostname secretto nv set system aaa tacacs server secret
The command
nv set system aaa tacacs hostname priorityto nv set system aaa tacacs server priority
The command
nv set system aaa tacacs hostname timeoutto nv set system aaa tacacs server timeout
The command
nv set system aaa tacacs auth-typeto nv set system aaa tacacs authentication mode
The command
nv set system aaa tacacs hostname auth-typeto nv set system aaa tacacs server auth-mode
The command
nv show system aaa radius hostnameto nv show system aaa radius server
The command
nv show system aaa radius hostname idto nv show system aaa radius server id
The command
nv set system aaa radius hostnameto nv set system aaa radius server
The command
nv set system aaa radius hostname auth-portto nv set system aaa radius server auth-port
The command
nv set system aaa radius hostname auth-typeto nv set system aaa radius server auth-type
The command
nv set system aaa radius hostname secretto nv set system aaa radius server secret
The command
nv set system aaa radius hostname priorityto nv set system aaa radius server priority
The command
nv set system aaa radius hostname retransmitto nv set system aaa radius server retransmit
The command
nv set system aaa radius hostname timeoutto nv set system aaa radius server timeout
The command
nv show system aaa ldap hostnameto nv show system aaa ldap server
The command
nv set system aaa ldap hostname idto nv set system aaa ldap server id
The command
nv set system aaa ldap hostnameto nv set system aaa ldap server
Removed:
The command
nv set system aaa ldap ssl ca-list
Version 25.02.2002—January 2025
This is the initial release of NVOS software documentation for InfiniBand switches.