Document Revision History

Version 25.02.3000 —March 2025

Added:

The subsection Provisioning Script Example

Added commands to the Role Based Access Control Commands section

A note in the command nv action reset system factory-default

A subsection in the Troubleshooting section

Updated:

The section Role Based Access Control

The Supported Events table

Output of the command nv show platform transceiver

Output of the command nv show system image

Output of the command nv show system log to display log configurations

Output of the command nv show system log file to display the contents of the latest syslog

Output of the command nv show system ntp

Output of the command nv show system aaa ldap

The command nv show system log files to nv show system log file

The "nvued" component to "nvue" (see Logging Commands section)

The command nv show system aaa tacacs hostname to nv show system aaa tacacs server

The command nv set system aaa tacacs hostname to nv set system aaa tacacs server

The command nv set system aaa tacacs hostname auth-port to nv set system aaa tacacs server auth-port

The command nv set system aaa tacacs hostname auth-mode to nv set system aaa tacacs server auth-mode

The command nv set system aaa tacacs hostname secret to nv set system aaa tacacs server secret

The command nv set system aaa tacacs hostname priority to nv set system aaa tacacs server priority

The command nv set system aaa tacacs hostname timeout to nv set system aaa tacacs server timeout

The command nv set system aaa tacacs auth-type to nv set system aaa tacacs authentication mode

The command nv set system aaa tacacs hostname auth-type to nv set system aaa tacacs server auth-mode

The command nv show system aaa radius hostname to nv show system aaa radius server

The command nv show system aaa radius hostname id to nv show system aaa radius server id

The command nv set system aaa radius hostname to nv set system aaa radius server

The command nv set system aaa radius hostname auth-port to nv set system aaa radius server auth-port

The command nv set system aaa radius hostname auth-type to nv set system aaa radius server auth-type

The command nv set system aaa radius hostname secret to nv set system aaa radius server secret

The command nv set system aaa radius hostname priority to nv set system aaa radius server priority

The command nv set system aaa radius hostname retransmit to nv set system aaa radius server retransmit

The command nv set system aaa radius hostname timeout to nv set system aaa radius server timeout

The command nv show system aaa ldap hostname to nv show system aaa ldap server

The command nv set system aaa ldap hostname id to nv set system aaa ldap server id