NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.3000
gNMI Streaming Commands

nv show system gnmi-server

nv show system gnmi-server

Displays the gNMI server configured state, actual state, and version.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv show system gnmi-server
             operational  applied    
-----------  -----------  -----------
state        enabled      enabled    
certificate  self-signed  self-signed
is-running   yes                     
version      4.12.0-PS

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/gnmi-server

Related Commands

nv set system gnmi-server state disabled

nv set system gnmi-server state

nv set system gnmi-server state <enabled | disabled>

Sets gNMI server state.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv set system gnmi-server state disabled

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/gnmi-server

Related Commands

nv unset system gnmi-server state

nv unset system gnmi-server state

nv unset system gnmi-server state

Unsets gNMI server state back to default.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Enabled

History

25.02.2002

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv unset system gnmi-server state

REST API

DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/gnmi-server

Related Commands

nv set system gnmi-server state

nv set sys gnmi-server certificate

nv set sys gnmi-server certificate {cert id}

Set CA certificate for API mTLS connection.

Syntax Description

certificate

Certificate ID string

Default

self-signed

History

25.02.2002

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv set sys gnmi-server certificate cert_id

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/gnmi-server/certificate?rev= Content-Type: application/json {"certificate": "cert_id"}

Related Commands

Notes

