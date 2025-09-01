NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.3000
Hostname

NVOS provides the ability to set a hostname to the switch. Make sure that the hostname is unique and descriptive.

There are two option to set the hostname: Dynamically through DHCP or Statically in NVUE.

Hostname from DHCP

By default, DHCP is enabled, device receives the DHCP Hostname option inside the response and set the device hostname.

By default, DHCP is enabled for both interfaces that may receive hostname update during run. NVOS is always updating to the latest hostname received by DHCP.

It is possible to disable hostname for a certain interface by executing the following:

admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface eth0 ip dhcp-client set-hostname disabled
admin@nvos:~$ nv config apply

Note

Do not use an underscore (_), apostrophe ('), or non-ASCII characters in the hostname.

The hostname convention need to follow "idn-hostname" as defined by either RFC 1123 as for hostname, or an internationalized hostname as defined by RFC 5890, section 2.3.2.3 [RFC5890]

Static Hostname

To change the hostname, run the following:

admin@nvos:~$ nv set system hostname leaf01 
admin@nvos:~$ nv config apply

Note

The command prompt in the terminal does not reflect the new hostname until either logging out of the switch or starting a new shell.

Hostname Commands
