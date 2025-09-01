On This Page
IPoIB Commands
nv show interface {interface-id}
Displays details of an IPoIB interface.
Syntax description
interface-id
Name of the IPoIB interface to display (e.g., ib0)
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<id>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}
Related commands
nv show interface
nv set interface
nv unset interface
Notes
nv show interface {interface-id} link {state | counters}
Displays link information of an IPoIB interface.
Syntax description
interface-id
Name of the interface to display (e.g., ib0).
state
Show only the data relating to state.
stats
Show only the data relating to statistics.
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<id>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/link
GET https://<id>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/link/state
GET https://<id>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/link/counters
Related commands
nv show interface
nv set interface link
nv unset interface link
Notes
nv show interface {interface-id} ip {address}
Displays IP address of an IPoIB interface.
Syntax description
interface-id
Name of the interface to display (e.g., ib0)
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<id>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/ip
GET https://<id>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/ip/address
Related commands
nv show interface
nv set interface ip
nv unset interface ip
Notes
nv set interface {interface-id} link state {value}
Sets the administrative link state of a given IPoIB interface.
Syntax description
interface-id
Name of the interface whose link state to set (e.g., ib0)
value
New value for the link state: {up, down}
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<id>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/link/state
Related commands
nv show interface
nv unset interface {interface-id} link state
Notes
nv set interface {interface-id} description
nv unset interface {interface-id} description
Sets the description of a given IPoIB interface.
The unset formof the command sets the description of a given IPoIB interface to empty.
Syntax description
interface-id
Name of the interface whose link state to set (e.g., ib0)
value
New value for the description.
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<id>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}
Related commands
nv show interface
nvunset interface description
Notes
nv set interface {interface-id} ip address
nv unset interface {interface-id} ip {address {}}
Sets the IP address of a given IPoIB interface.
The unset form of the command deletes one or more IP addresses assigned to a given IPoIB interface.
Syntax description
interface-id
Name of the interface whose IP address to set (e.g., ib0)
ip-prefix-id
IP address and netmask to assign to the interface.
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<id>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/ip/address
Related commands
nv show interface
Notes
nv unset interface {interface-id}
Sets all attributes of an IPoIB interface to default values.
Syntax description
interface-id
Name of the interface to set to default values (e.g., ib0)
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<id>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}
Related commands
nv show interface
nv set interface
Notes
nv unset interface {interface-id} link {state}
Sets the administrative link state of a given IPoIB interface to the default value of "up".
Syntax description
interface-id
Name of the interface whose link state to set to default (e.g., ib0)
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<id>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/link
Related commands
nv show interface
nv set interface link
Notes
Since state is the only settable attribute of link, the two forms of the command are equivalent.