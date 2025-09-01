Management Interface Commands

Example

Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ nv show vrf Name Table Summary --------- ----- ----------------------- + default 254 IP Address: 127.0 . 0.1 / 8 default IP Address: :: 1 / 128 + mgmt 1001 IP Address: 127.0 . 0.1 / 8 mgmt IP Address: :: 1 / 128 Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ nv show vrf mgmt operational applied description ------------- ----------- ----------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------- table 1001 auto The routing table number, between 1001 - 1255 , used by the named VRF.... evpn enable off Turn the feature 'on' or 'off' . The default is 'off' . loopback ip [address] 127.0 . 0.1 / 8 127.0 . 0.1 / 8 static IPv4 or IPv6 address [address] :: 1 / 128 :: 1 / 128 ptp enable on Turn the feature 'on' or 'off' . The default is 'on' . router bgp enable off Turn the feature 'on' or 'off' . The default is 'off' . ospf enable off Turn the feature 'on' or 'off' . The default is 'off' . [rib] RIB Routes [ static ] Routes Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ nv show vrf mgmt loopback operational applied description ----------- ----------- ----------- --------------------------- ip [address] 127.0 . 0.1 / 8 127.0 . 0.1 / 8 static IPv4 or IPv6 address [address] :: 1 / 128 :: 1 / 128 Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ nv show vrf mgmt loopback ip operational applied description --------- ----------- ----------- --------------------------- [address] 127.0 . 0.1 / 8 127.0 . 0.1 / 8 static IPv4 or IPv6 address [address] :: 1 / 128 :: 1 / 128 Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ nv show vrf mgmt loopback ip address ----------- 127.0 . 0.1 / 8 :: 1 / 128 Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ nv show vrf mgmt loopback ip address 127.0 . 0.1 / 8 operational applied description -- ----------- ------- -----------