Profile Commands

nv action change system profile [adaptive-routing-groups <ar_groups>] [force] Sets the profile of the system.

Syntax Description adaptive-routing-groups Sets adaptive routing groups. Range: 128-1792 (must be multiples of 128). Allowed only when adaptive routing is enabled.

force Force the action without asking for user confirmation.

Default adaptive-routing: enabled adaptive-routing-groups: 1792

History 25.02.2002

Example Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ nv action change system profile adaptive-routing-groups 1792 The operation will reset the system configuration and initiate a reboot. Type [y] to confirm the system profile change and reboot. Type [N] to abort.

REST API POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/profile

