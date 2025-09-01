NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.3000
RADIUS Commands

nv show system aaa radius

Display RADIUS features configuration and state.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

25.02.3000 Updated command output

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system aaa radius 
            operational  applied   
----------  -----------  ----------
port        1812         1812      
auth-type   chap         chap      
timeout     5            5         
secret      *            *         
retransmit  0            0         
statistics  disabled     disabled  
[server]                 10.7.1.131

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius

Related Commands

Notes

nv show system aaa radius server

Show remote RADIUS servers.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

25.02.3000 Updated command syntax

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system aaa radius server
Hostname    Auth port  Auth type  secret  Priority  Retransmit  Timeout
----------  ---------  ---------  --------  --------  ----------  -------
1.1.1.1     1812       pap        *         5         0           3      
10.7.34.20  1812       pap        *         1         0           3  

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/hostname

Related Commands

nv show system aaa radius

Notes

nv show system aaa radius server id

Display RADIUS server configuration.

Syntax Description

server-id

RADIUS server ID: ipv4, ipv4-unicas, idn-hostname, ipv6

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

25.02.3000 Updated command syntax

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system aaa radius server 10.7.34.20 
          operational  applied
--------  -----------  -------
secret                 *       
priority               1         

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/server/<server-id>

Related Commands

nv show system aaa radius server

nv show system aaa radius

Notes

nv set system aaa radius server

nv set system aaa radius server <server-id>

Configure remote RADIUS servers.

Syntax Description

server-id

RADIUS server ID: ipv4, ipv4-unicas, idn-hostname, ipv6

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

25.02.3000 Updated command syntax

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa radius server 1.2.3.4     
 
          operational  applied
--------  -----------  -------  
secret                 *          
priority               1                 

REST API

SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/server/<server-id>

Related Commands

nv show system aaa radius server <server-id>

nv show system aaa radius server

nv show system aaa radius

Notes

nv set system aaa radius auth-port

nv set system aaa radius auth-port <1–65535>

Configure global RADIUS authentication port.

Syntax Description

auth-port

Integer: 1–65535

Default

1812

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa radius auth-port 1813              

REST API

SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/auth-port

Related Commands

nv show system aaa radius

Notes

nv set system aaa radius auth-type

nv set system aaa radius auth-type <pap | chap>

Configure global authentication type.

Syntax Description

auth-type

enum: chap, pap

Default

pap

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa radius auth-type chap        

REST API

SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/auth-type

Related Commands

nv show system aaa radius

Notes

nv set system aaa radius retransmit

nv set system aaa radius retransmit <0–10>

Configure the default RADIUS retransmit tries.

Syntax Description

retransmit

integer: 0–10

Default

0

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa radius retransmit 2      

REST API

SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/retransmit

Related Commands

nv show system aaa radius

Notes

nv set system aaa radius secret

nv set system aaa radius secret <string | prompt>

Configure global radius server secret in cleartext.

Syntax Description

secret

string, prompt

Default

""

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa radius secret Radius-secret  

REST API

SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/secret

Related Commands

nv show system aaa radius

Notes

nv set system aaa radius statistics

nv set system aaa radius statistics <enabled | disabled>

Enable/disable log RADIUS statistics.

Syntax Description

statistics

enum: enabled, disabled

Default

Disabled

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa radius statistics enabled

REST API

SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/statistics

Related Commands

nv show system aaa radius

Notes

nv set system aaa radius timeout

nv set system aaa radius timeout <1–60>

Configure the global RADIUS server reply timeout (seconds).

Syntax Description

timeout

Integer: 1–60

Default

3

History

25.02.2002

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa radius timeout 5

REST API

SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/timeout

Related Commands

nv show system aaa radius

Notes

nv set system aaa radius server auth-port

nv set system aaa radius server <server-id> auth-port <1–65535>

Configure RADIUS authentication port for server.

Syntax Description

server-id

RADIUS server ID: ipv4, ipv4-unicast, idn-hostname, ipv6

auth-port

Integer: 1–65535

Default

None (set by RADIUS global config)

History

25.02.2002

25.02.3000 Updated command syntax

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa radius server 1.2.3.4 auth-port 2812

REST API

SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/server/<server-id>/auth-port/<auth-port>

Related Commands

nv show system aaa radius server <server-id>

nv show system aaa radius server

nv show system aaa radius

Notes

nv set system aaa radius server auth-type

nv set system aaa radius server <server-id> auth-type <pap | chap>

Configure RADIUS authentication type for server.

Syntax Description

server-id

RADIUS server ID: ipv4, ipv4-unicast, idn-hostname, ipv6

auth-type

Enum: pap, chap

Default

None (set by RADIUS global config)

History

25.02.2002

25.02.3000 Updated command syntax

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa radius server 1.2.3.4 auth-type chap

REST API

SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/server/<server-id>/auth-type/<auth-type>

Related Commands

nv show system aaa radius server <server-id>

nv show system aaa radius server

nv show system aaa radius

Notes

nv set system aaa radius server secret

nv set system aaa radius server <server-id> secret <secret>

Configure server secret in cleartext.

Syntax Description

server-id

RADIUS server ID: ipv4, ipv4-unicast, idn-hostname, ipv6

secret

string, prompt

Default

None (set by RADIUS global config)

History

25.02.2002

25.02.3000 Updated command syntax

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa radius server 1.2.3.4 secret Radius-Server-secret

REST API

SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/server/<server-id>/secret/<secret>

Related Commands

nv show system aaa radius server <server-id>

nv show system aaa radius server

nv show system aaa radius

Notes

nv set system aaa radius server priority

nv set system aaa radius server <server-id> priority <1–8>

Configure RADIUS priority for server

Syntax Description

server-id

RADIUS server ID: ipv4, ipv4-unicast, idn-hostname, ipv6

priority

Integer: 1–8

Default

1

History

25.02.2002

25.02.3000 Updated command syntax

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa radius server 1.2.3.4 priority 5

REST API

SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/server/<server-id>/priority/<priority-value>

Related Commands

nv show system aaa radius server <server-id>

nv show system aaa radius server

nv show system aaa radius

Notes

nv set system aaa radius server retransmit

nv set system aaa radius server <server-id> retransmit <1–10>

Configure the RADIUS retransmit tries for server.

Syntax Description

server-id

RADIUS server ID: ipv4, ipv4-unicast, idn-hostname, ipv6

retransmit

Integer: 1–10

Default

None (set by RADIUS global config)

History

25.02.2002

25.02.3000 Updated command syntax

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa radius server 1.2.3.4 retransmit 5

REST API

SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/server/<server-id>/retransmit/<retransmit-value>

Related Commands

nv show system aaa radius server <server-id>

nv show system aaa radius server

nv show system aaa radius

Notes

nv set system aaa radius server timeout

nv set system aaa radius server <server-id> timeout <1–60>

Configure the reply timeout for a RADIUS server (seconds).

Syntax Description

server-id

RADIUS server ID: ipv4, ipv4-unicast, idn-hostname, ipv6

timeout

Integer: 1–60

Default

None (set by RADIUS global config)

History

25.02.2002

25.02.3000 Updated command syntax

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa radius server 1.2.3.4 timeout 5

REST API

SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/radius/server/<server-id>/timeout/<timeout-value>

Related Commands

nv show system aaa radius server <server-id>

nv show system aaa radius server

nv show system aaa radius

Notes
