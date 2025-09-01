NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.3000
Resource Management Commands

nv show system

nv show system

Show general system information.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv show system
                 operational                                  applied
---------------  -------------------------------------------  -------
build            Debian GNU/Linux 11 (bullseye)                      
uptime           0:26:21                                             
hostname         sw-nvos-07                                       
product-name     nvos                                                
product-release  25.02.3000                                          
platform         x86_64-mlnx_mqm9700-r0                              
system-memory    1913 MB used / 5722 MB free / 7635 MB total         
swap-memory      0 MB used / 0 MB free / 0 MB total                  
health-status    OK                                                  
date-time        2024-02-11 15:59:21                                 
status           System is ready                                     
timezone         Etc/UTC                                      Etc/UTC

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system

Related commands

Notes

nv show system cpu

nv show system cpu

Show system CPU.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv show system cpu
 
             operational                              applied
-----------  ---------------------------------------  -------
core-count   4                                                
model        Intel(R) Pentium(R) CPU D1508 @ 2.20GHz          
utilization  3.0%

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/cpu

Related Commands

Notes

nv show system memory

nv show system memory

Show system memory.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv show system memory
 
 
B - Bytes, KB - Kilobytes, MB - Megabytes, GB - Gigabytes, % - Percent
 
Physical buffer: 53.12 MB
Physical cache: 1.82 GB
Physical free: 5.74 GB
Physical total: 7.46 GB
Physical used: 1.72 GB
Physical utilization: 23.06 %
Swap free: 0 B
Swap total: 0 B
Swap used: 0 B
Swap utilization: 0.00 %

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/memory

Related Commands

Notes

nv show system disk

nv show system disk

Get system disk information.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.3000

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv show system disk
usage
========
    Mount Point  Filesystem  Size        Used       Avail       Use%
    -----------  ----------  ----------  ---------  ----------  -----
    /host        /dev/sda3   146561.67M  12001.51M  134560.16M  8.20%
    /var/log     /dev/loop1  14660.34M   65.66M     14594.69M   0.50%

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/disk

Related Commands

nv show system disk usage

Notes

nv show system disk usage

nv show system disk usage

Get system storage utilization information.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.3000

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv show system disk usage 
Mount Point  Filesystem  Size       Used      Avail     Use%  
-----------  ----------  ---------  --------  --------  ------
/host        /dev/sda3   14549.41M  4611.09M  9938.31M  31.70%
/var/log     /dev/loop1  3951.72M   190.77M   3760.95M  5.10%

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/disk/usage

Related Commands

nv show system disk

Notes

nv action erase system disk

nv action erase system disk [force]

Wipe all the SSD data.

Syntax Description

force

Optional boolean flag

That will bypass the warning message indicating that the disk data will be unrecoverable.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.3000

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv action erase system disk
admin@nvos:~$ nv action erase system disk force

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/disk

Related Commands

nv action change system security sed-password 12345678

Notes

The procedure is secure by doing crypto erase and block erase, ensuring the data is unrecoverable.

