Security
To wipe the SED SSD (encrypted with a user-defined or default password), retrieve the PSID and perform a disk wipe.
Get SSD PSID
The Physical Security ID (PSID) is required to unlock and wipe the SSD. The SSD PSID can be retrieved by running the following command:
sudo cat /var/run/hw-management/eeprom/vpd_data | grep PSID
Perform Disk Wipe
Once you have the PSID, proceed to wipe the SSD.
Run the following Linux command to initiate the wipe process:
sudo sedutil-cli --yesIreallywanttoERASEALLmydatausingthePSID <psid> /dev/nvme0
The
psid value needs to be taken from the earlier step in "Get SSD PSID".
In order to execute these commands, the user must have
sudo capabilities.
This action is destructive and irreversible. Proceeding will completely erase all data on the switch's disk.
Prerequisites
Before starting the recovery process, ensure the following requirements are met:
PXE Server Setup
A PXE (Preboot Execution Environment) server must be installed and running in the lab network
The PXE server should be configured to point to the NVIDIA ONIE image
Required Resources
NVIDIA ONIE image
NVOS image
Provisioning package
Performing an SSD wipe will erase the previous NVOS configuration, and it will not be recoverable. Ensure that any required configurations or data are backed up before proceeding.
Recovery Steps
Connect to serial console.
On serial console, once switch is powered on, wait untill PXE boot appears.
The switch will automatically connect to the PXE server and will provide selection of ONIE versions to install.
GNU GRUB version
0.97(640K lower / 29376K upper memory) +-------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | ONIE_r5.
3.0013-
115200| ^ | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | v +-------------------------------------------------------------------------+ Use the ^ and v keys to select which entry is highlighted. Press enter to boot the selected OS,
'e'to edit the commands before booting,
'a'to modify the kernel arguments before booting, or
'c'
fora command-line.
Select ONIE version and install (note: select ONIE_r5.3.0013-115200 version or later).
Boot from desired ONIE and select ONIE Rescue.
Copy provisioning package (e.g., sed_provisioning_83.03.0001.tgz) to
/tmp.
Extract provisioning script and run it.
cd /tmp tar –xzf sed_provisioning_83.
03.0001.tgz ./sedutil_init.sh
Wait for the script to finish (which can take up to 2 minutes). The device will perform power-cycle.
Perform a new NVOS image install following the guideliens in the Installing a New NVOS Image section.