To wipe the SED SSD (encrypted with a user-defined or default password), retrieve the PSID and perform a disk wipe.

The Physical Security ID (PSID) is required to unlock and wipe the SSD. The SSD PSID can be retrieved by running the following command:

Copy Copied! sudo cat /var/run/hw-management/eeprom/vpd_data | grep PSID





Once you have the PSID, proceed to wipe the SSD.

Run the following Linux command to initiate the wipe process:

Copy Copied! sudo sedutil-cli --yesIreallywanttoERASEALLmydatausingthePSID <psid> /dev/nvme0

The psid value needs to be taken from the earlier step in "Get SSD PSID".

Note In order to execute these commands, the user must have sudo capabilities.

Warning This action is destructive and irreversible. Proceeding will completely erase all data on the switch's disk.



