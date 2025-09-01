On This Page
System API
NVOS offers commands for managing and monitoring its external REST API interface. These capabilities allow users to configure, enable, and monitor API settings, ensuring secure and efficient interaction with external systems.
API State Management: Enable or disable external REST API access.
Port Configuration: Specify the port number on which the REST API listens, with a default setting of 443.
Certificate Management: View and configure the CA certificate for mutual TLS (mTLS) connections. For more examples on how to import and set certificates, Please see "Certificates Management" section.
Operational Metrics: Retrieve detailed API usage statistics, including active connections, total requests, and the status of ongoing requests.