Technical Support Commands
nv show system tech-support files
Show the created tech-support files on the switch.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/tech-support/files
nv action generate system tech-support {-–since <time>}
Action to generate a tech-support file on switch.
Syntax Description
--since
Collect logs and cores only from the given since date
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/tech-support
nv action delete system tech-support files <file-name>
Delete tech-support file from the file system.
Syntax Description
file-name
Name of the tech-support file.
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/tech-support/files/{file-name}
nv action upload system tech-support files <file-name> <remote-url>
Upload tech-support file to the remote server.
Syntax Description
file-name
Name of the tech-support file.
remote-url
ftp, tftp, scp, and sftp are supported (e.g., scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename)
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/tech-support/files/{file-name}
