User Accounts
By default, NVOS has two user accounts: admin and monitor.
The admin account:
The default password of the account is "admin".
The system administrator account. It is part of sudo group and it has sudo privileges.
The account has permissions to run any show, set or action commands.
The monitor account:
The default password of the account is "monitor".
The system monitor account. It has read-only privileges.
The account has permissions to run show commands only.
User will be required to change the default passwords for admin and monitor accounts upon first login. The new password must comply with the default password hardening rules (see Password Hardening section).
The new configured password is treated like any other configuration. If the configuration is not saved, the user will need to reconfigure it upon the system's next boot.
You are required to change your password immediately (administrator enforced).
███╗ ██╗██╗ ██╗ ██████╗ ███████╗
████╗ ██║██║ ██║██╔═══██╗██╔════╝
██╔██╗ ██║██║ ██║██║ ██║███████╗
██║╚██╗██║╚██╗ ██╔╝██║ ██║╚════██║
██║ ╚████║ ╚████╔╝ ╚██████╔╝███████║
╚═╝ ╚═══╝ ╚═══╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝
WARNING: Your password has expired.
You must change your password now!
New password:
Retype
new password:
If the passwords for the local user accounts on the switch are forgotten, a recovery method exists. Press and hold the Reset button for at least 15 seconds to reset the passwords for the 'admin' and 'monitor' accounts. This process also deletes any non-default users (i.e., users other than 'admin' and 'monitor'), resets the passwords for these default users, and expires them. The expiration forces a password change upon the first login.
Reset Button on the Physical Switch
The image is for illustration purposes only. The button's location may vary depending on the switch model.