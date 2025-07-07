What can I help you with?

NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.4014
Welcome to NVOS Documentation

NVIDIA NVOS operating system enables the management and configuration of NVIDIA's switch system platforms.

NVOS provides a suite of management options, incorporates a CLI and OpenAPI , which enables administrators to easily configure and manage the system.

These pages provide information about the scope, organization, and command-line interface of NVOS as well as configuration examples.

Document Revision History

A list of the changes made to the User Manual is provided in Document Revision History section.
