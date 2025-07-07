What can I help you with?
NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.4014
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Switch Software  NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.4014  Certificate Management Commands

On This Page

Certificate Management Commands

nv show system security ca-certificate

nv show system security ca-certificate

Display owned CA certificates.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

25.02.3000 Updated command output

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system security ca-certificate 
Certificate ID  Serial Number                      Valid From                 Valid To                   Summary                 
--------------  ---------------------------------  -------------------------  -------------------------  ------------------------
ca_id_168       43:69:66:63:11:75:31:00:95:03:96:  2025-02-18T16:06:37+02:00  2026-02-18T16:06:37+02:00  count:   1
                                                                                                         Installed: nvue-rest-api

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/security/ca-certificate/

Related Commands

nv action import system security ca-certificate {cacert id}

Notes

nv show system security certificate

nv show system security certificate

Display owned certificates.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

25.02.3000 Updated command output

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system security certificate 
Certificate ID  Serial Number              Valid From                 Valid To                   Summary                 
--------------  -------------------------  -------------------------  -------------------------  ------------------------
cert_id_396     5A:A6:4C:4A:8C:B8:9A:89:8  2025-02-18T16:06:37+02:00  2026-02-18T16:06:37+02:00  Installed: nvue-rest-api
                                                                                                 Installed:   gnmi-server

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/security/ca-certificate/

Related Commands

nv action import system security certificate {cacert id}

Notes

nv action delete system security ca-certificate

nv action delete system security ca-certificate <cacert-id>

Delete system security CA certificate.

Syntax Description

cacert-id

CA certificate ID removed during import

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv action delete system security ca-certificate {cacert id}

REST API

DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/security/ca-certificate/{cacert id}

Related Commands

nv action import system security ca-certificate {cacert id}

Notes

nv action delete system security certificate

nv action delete system security certificate <cert-id>

Delete system security CA certificate.

Syntax Description

cert-id

Certificate ID removed during import

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv action delete system security certificate {cert id}

REST API

DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/security/certificate/{cert id}

Related Commands

nv action import system security certificate {cert id}

Notes

nv action import system security ca-certificate

nv action import system security ca-certificate <cacert-id> <uri {remote-url} | data> <remote-url | cacert-data> [external-ca]

Import system security CA certificate bundle.

Syntax Description

cacert-id

Unique CA Certificate ID that was named by the user

uri

A local/remote URI from where the certificate file (containing the public-key) can be retrieved.

Supports: ftp, scp and sftp

(e.g., scp://user[:password]@hostname/path/filename , file:///absolute-path/filename)

data

The raw data bytes (e.g., PEM string) of the CA certificates bundle.

remote-url

A local/remote URI from where the certificate file (containing the CA certificate bundle) can be retrieved.

external_ca

Optional parameter to import certificate without appending it to system CA certificates bundle at /etc/ssl/certs/ca-certificates.crt .

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv action import system security ca-certificate tls-cert-1 uri scp://user:pass@1.2.3.4:/ca-cert.crt
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv action import system security ca-certificate tls-cert-1 uri file:///ca-cert.crt
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv action import system security ca-certificate tls-cert-1 data "<CA-certificate>"
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv action import system security ca-certificate tls-cert-1 uri scp://user:pass@1.2.3.4:/ca-cert.crt external

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/security/ca-certificate/{cacert-id}

Related Commands

nv action delete system security ca-certificate {cacert-id}

nv show sys security ca-certificate

Notes

nv action import system security certificate

nv action import system security certificate <cert-id> <uri-public-key <uri-path> uri-private-key <uri-path> | uri-bundle <uri-path> [passphrase] | data>

Import system security certificate.

Syntax Description

cert-id

Unique Certificate ID that was named by the user

uri-public-key

A local/remote URI from where the public key file can be retrieved.

uri-private-key

A local/remote URI from where the private key file can be retrieved.

uri-bundle

A local/remote URI from where the certificate file containing the certificate bundle can be retrieved.

Needs to be in .p12 format.

uri-path

A local/remote URI from where the certificate file (containing the CA certificate bundle) can be retrieved.

data

The raw data bytes (e.g., PEM string) of the certificates bundle

passphrase

Optional passphrase if certificate bundle is passphrase protected

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv action import system security certificate tls-cert-1 passphrase mypassphrase uri-bundle scp://user:pass@1.2.3.4:/opt/certs/cert.p12 
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv action import system security certificate tls-cert-1 passphrase mypassphrase uri-bundle file:///opt/certs/cert.p12
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv action import system security certificate tls-cert-1 uri-public-key scp://user:pass@1.2.3.4:/opt/certs/public uri-private-key scp://user:pass@1.2.3.4:/opt/certs/private
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv action import system security certificate tls-cert-1 uri-public-key file:///opt/certs/public uri-private-key file:///opt/certs/private
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv action import system security certificate tls-cert-1 data "<CA-certificate>"

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/security/certificate/{cert-id}

Related Commands

nv action delete system security certificate

nv show sys security certificate

Notes

© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 7, 2025.
content here