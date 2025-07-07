On This Page
Certificate Management Commands
nv show system security ca-certificate
Display owned CA certificates.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
25.02.3000 Updated command output
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/security/ca-certificate/
Related Commands
nv action import system security ca-certificate {cacert id}
Notes
nv show system security certificate
Display owned certificates.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
25.02.3000 Updated command output
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/security/ca-certificate/
Related Commands
nv action import system security certificate {cacert id}
Notes
nv action delete system security ca-certificate <cacert-id>
Delete system security CA certificate.
Syntax Description
cacert-id
CA certificate ID removed during import
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/security/ca-certificate/{cacert id}
Related Commands
nv action import system security ca-certificate {cacert id}
Notes
nv action delete system security certificate <cert-id>
Delete system security CA certificate.
Syntax Description
cert-id
Certificate ID removed during import
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/security/certificate/{cert id}
Related Commands
nv action import system security certificate {cert id}
Notes
nv action import system security ca-certificate <cacert-id> <uri {remote-url} | data> <remote-url | cacert-data> [external-ca]
Import system security CA certificate bundle.
Syntax Description
cacert-id
Unique CA Certificate ID that was named by the user
uri
A local/remote URI from where the certificate file (containing the public-key) can be retrieved.
Supports: ftp, scp and sftp
(e.g., scp://user[:password]@hostname/path/filename , file:///absolute-path/filename)
data
The raw data bytes (e.g., PEM string) of the CA certificates bundle.
remote-url
A local/remote URI from where the certificate file (containing the CA certificate bundle) can be retrieved.
external_ca
Optional parameter to import certificate without appending it to system CA certificates bundle at
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/security/ca-certificate/{cacert-id}
Related Commands
nv action delete system security ca-certificate {cacert-id}
nv show sys security ca-certificate
Notes
nv action import system security certificate <cert-id> <uri-public-key <uri-path> uri-private-key <uri-path> | uri-bundle <uri-path> [passphrase] | data>
Import system security certificate.
Syntax Description
cert-id
Unique Certificate ID that was named by the user
uri-public-key
A local/remote URI from where the public key file can be retrieved.
uri-private-key
A local/remote URI from where the private key file can be retrieved.
uri-bundle
A local/remote URI from where the certificate file containing the certificate bundle can be retrieved.
Needs to be in .p12 format.
uri-path
A local/remote URI from where the certificate file (containing the CA certificate bundle) can be retrieved.
data
The raw data bytes (e.g., PEM string) of the certificates bundle
passphrase
Optional passphrase if certificate bundle is passphrase protected
Default
N/A
History
25.02.2002
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/security/certificate/{cert-id}
Related Commands
nv action delete system security certificate
nv show sys security certificate
Notes