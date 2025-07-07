NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.4014
On This Page
Control and Power
NVOS allows to perform actions such as rebooting the system, initiating a power-cycle, and retrieving information about past reboots.
"Power Loss"
"Thermal Overload: CPU"
"Thermal Overload: ASIC"
"Thermal Overload: Other"
"Insufficient Fan Speed"
"Watchdog"
"Hardware - Other"
"BIOS"
"CPU"
"Long push button"
"Short push button"
"Reset from ASIC"
Note
Operations like firmware installation (nv action install platform firmware files) may change the behavior of the next system reboot to do a full power-cycle to apply the newly burned firmware.