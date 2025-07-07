Control and Power Commands

nv action reboot system {flags} [force]​ Reboot switch system.

Syntax Description flags proceed preform regular reboot , in case it fails , force an immediate reboot of the system

immediate Reboot system immediately without notifying any running processes

halt Shuts down the system

<none> Allow a controlled shutdown by notifying all running processes that the system is going down

force Force the action without asking for user confirmation.

Default N/A

History 25.02.2002

Example Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ nv action reboot system Configuration has been modified, but not saved. Type [y] to reboot the system without saving configuration. Type [N] to abort. Do you want to continue ? [Y/N] N System reboot aborted by user Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ nv action reboot system halt Type [y] to halt the system. Type [N] to abort. WARNING: This operation will shut down the system. You will NOT be able to turn on the system remotely. Do you want to continue ? [y/N]

REST API POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system

