NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.4014
Control and Power Commands

nv show system reboot

Show system reboot information.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system reboot
 
           operational                          applied
---------  -----------------------------------  -------
[history]                                                
reason
  gentime  2022_06_02_07_32_05                           
  reason   Hardware - Other (Reset from ComEx)           
  user     N/A                                          

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/reboot

Related commands

Notes

nv show system reboot reason

Show the system reboot reason.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system reboot reason 
         operational                          applied
-------  -----------------------------------  -------
gentime  2022_06_02_07_32_05                           
reason   Hardware - Other (Reset from ComEx)           
user     N/A                                          

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/reboot/reason

Related commands

Notes

nv show system reboot history

Show the system reboot history.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system reboot history
    gentime              reason                               user
--  -------------------  -----------------------------------  ----
1   2022_06_02_07_32_05  Hardware - Other (Reset from ComEx)  N/A

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/reboot/history

Related commands

Notes

nv action reboot system

nv action reboot system {flags} [force]​

Reboot switch system.

Syntax Description

flags

proceed

preform regular reboot , in case it fails , force an immediate reboot of the system

immediate

Reboot system immediately without notifying any running processes

halt

Shuts down the system

<none>

Allow a controlled shutdown by notifying all running processes that the system is going down

force

Force the action without asking for user confirmation.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv action reboot system
Configuration has been modified, but not saved.
Type [y] to reboot the system without saving configuration.
Type [N] to abort.
 
Do you want to continue? [Y/N] N
System reboot aborted by user

admin@nvos:~$ nv action reboot system halt
Type [y] to halt the system.
Type [N] to abort.
WARNING: This operation will shut down the system.
You will NOT be able to turn on the system remotely.
 
Do you want to continue? [y/N]

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system

Related commands

nv action install platform firmware files

Notes

  • The prompt will be displayed only if there is unsaved configuration on the switch. Otherwise, the reboot will be performed as usual.

  • Using the halt flag will show the prompt unless force flag is passed.

  • Using the immediate flag will not trigger the firmware upgrade flow that part of normal reboot.

  • If the switch is in a fatal state, it will exit that state once it comes up.
