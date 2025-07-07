NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.4014
Date and Time
NVOS allows to control the system time zone and clock settings.
Default time zone is set to Coordinated Universal Time (UTC). User may change the time zone configuration by executing the following:
admin
@nvos:~$ nv set system timezone Etc/UTC
admin
@nvos:~$ nv config apply
The system date and time can be manually changed. NTP servers configured on the switch will supersede any manually entered date-time settings.
admin
@nvos:~$ nv action change system date-time
2024-
12-
24
10:
25:
13