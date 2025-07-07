What can I help you with?
NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.4014
Date and Time Commands

nv action change system date-time

nv action change system date-time <yyyy-mm-dd> <hh:mm:ss>

Sets the time and date.

Syntax Description

hh:mm:ss

Time

yyyy-mm-dd

Date

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv action change system date-time 2021-01-01 10:10:11

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/date-time

Related Commands

nv show system

Notes

Unable to change date and time in case NTP is enabled.

nv set/unset system timezone

nv set system timezone <timezone>

nv unset system timezone

Sets the system time zone.

The no form of the command resets time zone to its default (Etc/UTC).

Syntax Description

timezone

A valid timezone value (e.g., Africa/Abidjan, Brazil/Acre, Africa/Accra, Chile/Continental)

Default

Etc/UTC

History

25.02.2002

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system timezone Etc/UTC

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system

Related Commands

nv show system

Notes

The time zone may be specified in one of three ways:

  • A nearby city whose time zone rules to follow. The system has a large list of cities which can be displayed by the help and completion system. They are organized hierarchically because there are too many of them to display in a flat list. A given city may be required to be specified in two, three, or four words, depending on the city

  • An offset from Etc/GMT. This will be in the form Etc/GMT-offset, Etc/GMT+<0-14>, Etc/GMT-<1-12>

  • Etc/UTC (Universal Time, which is almost identical to GMT), and this is the default time zone

