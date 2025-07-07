What can I help you with?
NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for InfiniBand Switches v25.02.4014
Health Monitoring Commands

nv show system health

Show system health status.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system health
            operational  applied
----------  -----------  -------
status      Not OK
status-led  off
 
 
 
Health issues
================
    Component  Status information
    ---------  ------------------
    LEAKAGE-1  detected leakage

Related Commands

nv show system health history

Notes

nv show system health history [file-name]

Show system health history file.

Syntax Description

file-name

Show health history files in the system

History

25.02.2002

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system health history
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system health history files
 
health history reports      File path
----------------------       -------------------------
health_history                 /var/log/health_history
health_history.1              /var/log/health_history.1
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system health history files health_history

Related Commands

nv show system health

Notes

  • When running the command via the CLI, the file open in “Less”

  • When no file is selected, the default file name that opens is “health_history”

nv show platform ps-redundancy

Shows power supply redundancy policy

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2002

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform ps-redundancy
 
         operational     applied         
-------  --------------  --------------  
policy   grid-redundant  grid-redundant  
min-required  8            

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/ps-redundancy

Related Commands

nv set platform ps-redundancy policy

nv show system health

Notes

Supported only in systems that do not require all the power supplies to be connected.

nv set platform ps-redundancy policy

nv set platform ps-redundancy policy {no-redundancy | ps-redundant | grid-redundant}

Sets system power redundancy policy. When the power redundancy policy requirements are not met a health issue is raised

Syntax Description

no-redundancy

No power supply is reserved. The redundancy is not enabled.

ps-redundant

One power supply unit is redundant to the rest. The system can work with one less power supply unit.

grid-redundant

The power supplies are split into two logical power supply grids, each grid contains the minimum power supplies required by the system. The power supplies on the left side of the switch are one grid, and the power supplies on the right switch are the other. The system can work if all the power supplies of one grid fail.

Default

grid-redundant

History

25.02.2002

Example

nv set platform ps-redundancy policy grid-redundant

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/ platform/ps-redundancy

Related Commands

nv show system health

nv show platform ps-redundancy

Notes

Supported only in systems that do not require all the power supplies to be connected.
